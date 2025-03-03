March 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: JMI adds Brian Hickey as VP of Advancement
NAPLES, FLA. 2/17/25-Brian Hickey of the James Madison Institute. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Drew WilsonMarch 3, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Karla Fortuny joins Capital City Consulting’s Miami office

HeadlinesInfluence

Ashley Gantt files fleet of bills with priorities on first responders, health care, veterans

HeadlinesInfluence

Alzheimer’s advocates gear up to secure more support from legislators

JMI_ HICKEY_021725CH04
'Brian is a fantastic addition to our team.'

The James Madison Institute (JMI) is thrilled to share that Brian Hickey is joining the team as the Vice President of Advancement.

Hickey has over 23 years of diverse experiences in events, marketing, nonprofits and fundraising. Previously, he served as the Director of Partner Relations at the Florida Bankers Association, where he drove significant non-dues revenue.

“Brian is a fantastic addition to our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to really invigorate JMI’s presence around the state and nationally. He has a lot of great ideas and I look forward to seeing him in action as the Vice President of Advancement,” said JMI President and CEO Dr. Robert McClure.

A Tallahassee native, Brian has deep roots in Florida, where he currently lives with his wife and two children. He earned a bachelor of science degree in recreation and leisure services administration from Florida State University.

“I am beyond excited to serve as the Vice President of Advancement for JMI and join such a talented and passionate team. I’m eager to contribute to the growth and success of this incredible organization. Together, we will amplify our mission and create lasting impact,” Hickey said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBallard Partners expands global reach with strategic partnership in Canada

nextAlzheimer's advocates gear up to secure more support from legislators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories