Personnel note: JMI adds Brian Hickey as VP of Advancement

The James Madison Institute (JMI) is thrilled to share that Brian Hickey is joining the team as the Vice President of Advancement.

Hickey has over 23 years of diverse experiences in events, marketing, nonprofits and fundraising. Previously, he served as the Director of Partner Relations at the Florida Bankers Association, where he drove significant non-dues revenue.

“Brian is a fantastic addition to our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to really invigorate JMI’s presence around the state and nationally. He has a lot of great ideas and I look forward to seeing him in action as the Vice President of Advancement,” said JMI President and CEO Dr. Robert McClure.

A Tallahassee native, Brian has deep roots in Florida, where he currently lives with his wife and two children. He earned a bachelor of science degree in recreation and leisure services administration from Florida State University.

“I am beyond excited to serve as the Vice President of Advancement for JMI and join such a talented and passionate team. I’m eager to contribute to the growth and success of this incredible organization. Together, we will amplify our mission and create lasting impact,” Hickey said.