Personnel note: Karla Fortuny joins Capital City Consulting’s Miami office

Capital City Consulting’s Miami office js welcoming aboard Karla Fortuny, a government affairs professional with a strong background in public policy, advocacy, and strategic communications.

Before joining Capital City Consulting’s Miami office, Fortuny served as the Director of Local Government and Community Affairs at Florida International University, where she worked closely with local governments, community leaders, and key stakeholders to advance the university’s mission and priorities.

Fortuny’s career spans both the public and private sectors, with experience in government affairs, public relations, and sports communication. She previously served as Chief of Staff for Miami’s City Commission, where she oversaw a large team, supported policy development, managed constituent services, and served as the office’s spokesperson. Additionally, she has worked with organizations such as the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Inter Miami CF, the Miami Open, and the Florida Panthers Hockey Club, gaining valuable experience in event operations, communications, and community outreach.

“Karla is a natural in our business having served as a Chief of Staff in the City of Miami and most recently as a member of the government affairs team at FIU,” says CCC Miami Office Managing Partner Brian May, “Karla also worked with CCC over the past few years on a number of special projects, such as the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the 2020 Super Bowl, getting to know our Miami team and the all-in way we approach client initiatives.”

Fortuny holds a master’s degree in public relations from the University of Miami, a bachelor’s in communications from Florida International University, and an associate’s in mass communication and journalism from Miami Dade College.

Fluent in English and Spanish with basic proficiency in Italian, Karla is deeply passionate about her community and sports. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and her German Shepherd, Captain, cheering on her favorite sports teams, and relaxing at the beach with a good book.