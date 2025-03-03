March 3, 2025
Florida airport leaders advocate for funding, safety ahead of Legislative Session

Peter SchorschMarch 3, 20252min0

Silhouettes passenger airport. Airline travel concept.
Florida’s aviation industry generates $336B in economic activity and supports 2 million jobs.

Florida’s airport industry has been actively engaging with state legislators ahead of the Legislative Session, advocating for policies and investments that will shape the future of aviation in the Sunshine State.

Florida’s 128 public airports handled over 210 million passengers in 2024 alone, reinforcing their essential role in connecting Florida’s economy to global commerce and tourism — whether it’s the mega-airports in the state’s biggest cities or the smaller ones serving regional audiences.

Airport leaders from across the state have discussed a range of priorities with lawmakers, including the importance of maintaining robust aviation funding, protecting airport zoning from incompatible land uses and supporting infrastructure development for Advanced Air Mobility.

Some legislation dealing with air travel includes HB 1397 by Reps. Shane Abbott and Doug Bankson and SB 1662 by Sen. Jay Collins.

The key argument at their disposal: The state’s airports are vital to Florida’s economy, tourism and connectivity, serving as the gateway for millions of pleasure and business travelers each year.

Florida’s aviation industry generates $336 billion in economic activity and supports 2 million jobs. To keep the momentum, industry leaders will continue to emphasize the need for sustained investment to meet the demands of Florida’s growing population and expanding business sector.

The 60-day Legislative Session begins Tuesday and runs until May 2.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

Categories