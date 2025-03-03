State leaders look to maintain Florida’s top-ranked university system

Florida’s State University System (SUS) has consistently been ranked No. 1 in the nation for higher education, and as the Legislative Session approaches, discussions continue around maintaining investments in key areas that support student success and institutional performance.

SUS leaders have identified several priorities for sustaining the strong outcomes. These include performance-based funding, which allocates resources based on measurable student success, and preeminence funding, which supports institutions that meet specific academic and research benchmarks.

Additionally, recruitment and retention initiatives would play a role in attracting and retaining high-quality faculty and students, contributing to long-term institutional growth.

Affordability remains a central focus of state higher education leaders, who point with pride to the fact that tuition and fees in the State University System have remained unchanged for more than a decade.

Some stakeholders point to this stability as a factor in keeping Florida’s public universities accessible to a broad range of students, while others also note the importance of continued financial support to maintain affordability while ensuring that the universities can meet evolving academic and workforce demands.

Throughout the Legislative Session, higher ed leaders will continue to focus lawmakers’ attention on how sustained investments will contribute to institutional rankings, student achievement and workforce development. With ongoing support, the State University System aims to continue its efforts to provide high-quality education while remaining a national leader in affordability and performance.

The 60-day Legislative Session begins Tuesday and runs until May 2.