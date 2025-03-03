March 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

State leaders look to maintain Florida’s top-ranked university system
Stock image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschMarch 3, 20252min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Patricia Levesque: Florida education — a plan to retake the lead

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida’s construction apprenticeships are booming — but will funding keep up?

HeadlinesSpecial Reports

AFP Action backs Debbie Mayfield, Nathan Boyles as pro-business choices in Special Elections

Campus, college, university, graduation
What will lawmakers have in store for higher ed this Session?

Florida’s State University System (SUS) has consistently been ranked No. 1 in the nation for higher education, and as the Legislative Session approaches, discussions continue around maintaining investments in key areas that support student success and institutional performance.

SUS leaders have identified several priorities for sustaining the strong outcomes. These include performance-based funding, which allocates resources based on measurable student success, and preeminence funding, which supports institutions that meet specific academic and research benchmarks.

Additionally, recruitment and retention initiatives would play a role in attracting and retaining high-quality faculty and students, contributing to long-term institutional growth.

Affordability remains a central focus of state higher education leaders, who point with pride to the fact that tuition and fees in the State University System have remained unchanged for more than a decade.

Some stakeholders point to this stability as a factor in keeping Florida’s public universities accessible to a broad range of students, while others also note the importance of continued financial support to maintain affordability while ensuring that the universities can meet evolving academic and workforce demands.

Throughout the Legislative Session, higher ed leaders will continue to focus lawmakers’ attention on how sustained investments will contribute to institutional rankings, student achievement and workforce development. With ongoing support, the State University System aims to continue its efforts to provide high-quality education while remaining a national leader in affordability and performance.

The 60-day Legislative Session begins Tuesday and runs until May 2.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUkraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy says end of war with Russia is ‘very, very far away’

nextKelli Stargel promoted to VP for strategic initiatives at Florida Poly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories