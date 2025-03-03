March 3, 2025
Keeping Florida as the gold standard for elder care
Image via Adobe.

elderly at home care
Florida's ever-growing senior population could be getting some help this Session.

With over 5.5 million Floridians age 60 and older — and a senior population growing faster than nearly any other state — the state must continually work to earn its reputation as a national leader in long-term care. By 2030, more than one-third of Floridians will be 65 or older, making high-quality elder care more critical than ever.

The state’s nursing home industry is working in the Legislature to make sure facilities have the resources and support they need to continue providing top-tier care. Florida already outpaces much of the country in key quality metrics, everything from improving resident independence to reducing falls.

But maintaining Florida as the gold standard in long-term care requires continued investment to retain a stable workforce, which is a particular challenge amid Florida’s nursing shortage crisis.

Some proposed legislation this year aims to address these issues, including strengthening medical leadership within nursing centers and improving patient outcomes through better information sharing between hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Several bills have been introduced ahead of the 2025 Session, including legislation from Sen. Ileana Garcia and Susan Plasencia, who are carrying two pairs of legislation (SB 64/HB 223 and SB 904/HB 225). Sen. Collen Burton is also backing a bill (SB 170) aiming to improve the quality of care in nursing homes.

The 60-day Legislative Session begins Tuesday and runs until May 2.

