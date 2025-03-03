Farm Share: A lifeline for disaster relief and hunger assistance

When disasters strike Florida, they leave more than physical damage. When families lose access to food and water, there’s an urgent need for relief. For over 30 years, Farm Share has worked alongside communities and local partners to deliver food and supplies during Florida’s toughest moments, and this year the organization will again be looking to legislators to help it support Floridians in need.

When the state endured back-to-back major hurricanes in Helene and Milton last year, Farm Share distributed 13.5 million pounds of food, water and supplies, half of it in just the first two weeks after each landfall. Similarly, when tornadoes hit Tallahassee and, later, Hurricane Debby caused severe flooding after landfall in the Big Bend region, Farm Share quickly mobilized to help the affected communities.

Beyond disaster response, Farm Share fights hunger year-round across Florida. The organization distributed a total of 116 million pounds of food last year, providing 97 million meals across all 67 Florida counties.

Farm Share’s ask from the Legislature this year reflects rising food costs that are matched by an increasing need for assistance. The continued investment will enable Farm Share to strengthen its disaster response and expand food assistance programs, helping more Floridians in times of need.

The 60-day Legislative Session begins Tuesday and runs until May 2.