Americans for Prosperity-Florida highlights housing, education and economic policy as legislative priorities

As the Legislative Session begins, Americans for Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL) is focusing on several key policy areas that could shape Florida’s economy and expand opportunities for residents.

The organization’s priorities include addressing housing and insurance challenges, advancing portable benefits for independent contractors, and protecting taxpayers from cost-of-living-adjustments in the state retirement system. Amid Florida’s continued economic growth, discussions on fiscal policy and the state’s role in shaping federal policy are also expected to be major points of discussion.

The rising cost of housing continues to impact Floridians, and advocates of housing policy reforms point to potential solutions including easing zoning restrictions and reducing regulatory barriers to expand housing options. They argue that increasing supply could help make homeownership more accessible.

Meanwhile, policy discussions involving the Florida Retirement System continue, with AFP-FL urging lawmakers to maintain the system’s financial stability by rejecting cost-of-living adjustments, which they argue could present long-term fiscal challenges.

As lawmakers consider a range of economic and fiscal policies, AFP-FL and other organizations will remain engaged in discussions on how to keep Florida’s economy strong and competitive in the years ahead.

The 60-day Legislative Session begins Tuesday and runs until May 2.