Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.4.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Former state Rep. Bob Rommel will serve as the executive director of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Florida State Chapter.

That means the Naples Republican will end his Florida Senate candidacy for outgoing state Sen. Kathleen Passidomo’s seat.

“Florida is a model for economic freedom and limited constitutional government,” Rommel said. “I’m honored to continue my public service with AFPI, an organization committed to protecting the values that make Florida strong — educational freedom, free speech and a thriving economy. We will continue to lead the nation in advancing the America First agenda with policies that bring prosperity to all Floridians.”

The move should also end speculation that Rommel will run for U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ seat in Congress; Donalds already announced he will run for Governor in 2026.

But Rommel will remain in Donalds’ political orbit, working directly with Erika Donalds, the school choice champion recently named AFPI’s Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity and the AFPI-Florida State Chapter.

“Bob is a proven leader who has advanced policies promoting freedom, opportunity and prosperity,” Erika Donalds said. “His extensive experience in both the private sector and public service makes him uniquely qualified to lead AFPI’s efforts in Florida. I have no doubt that under his leadership, the Florida chapter will effectively champion the values that make our state a beacon for the America First movement.”

Rommel raised upward of $2 million for a Senate run before the end of 2024, but Senate President Passidomo endorsed state Rep. Laurel Melo for the post.

___

LSN Partners has promoted Karem Sandgarten to Chief Financial Officer.

Sandgarten joined the firm April as a Comptroller, and the firm said she delivered “immediate and measurable results.”

As part of her promotion, Sandgarten will also serve as CFO for LSN Law.

Sandgarten will replace Tiffany Zientz Heckler, who is stepping down from her role. Heckler will remain a Board member of the firm. Heckler has served as the firm’s CFO since its inception in 2010.

Sandgarten has had a distinguished career in financial management and business administration and promoting her “was an obvious decision,” said Alex Heckler, the firm’s founder and managing partner.

“Karem’s strategic awareness and financial insight have already strengthened our operations, and we look forward to her leadership as we continue to shape LSN’s future,” he added.

Sandgarten’s background spans a host of financial experience, including in corporate planning, tax and revenue management and financial analysis. Sandgarten prides herself on a results-driven approach that helps navigate complex financial landscapes. The firm hopes her experience will strengthen its operations and drive sustainable growth.

___

GrayRobinson has promoted Kylee Anzueto to Government Affairs adviser within the firm’s Government Affairs and Lobbying practice.

Based in the Orlando office, Anzueto specializes in policy and appropriations at the state and local level. She joined GrayRobinson in 2022 as a legislative assistant and was later promoted to government affairs coordinator.

“Kylee’s hard work, diligence, sharp instincts, and talent for building relationships have earned her this well-deserved promotion to government affairs adviser,” said GrayRobinson Government Affairs and Lobbying Section Chair Jason Unger. “We look forward to seeing her continue to grow at GrayRobinson and enhance our ability to advocate for our clients at all levels of government effectively.”

Before joining GrayRobinson, Anzueto was part of the University of Central Florida’s Government and Community Relations Team, where she aided in overseeing student interns placed in the Florida Senate, House, and statewide lobbying firms during Legislative Sessions.

“Kylee is highly attuned to keeping the pulse of the Central Florida business community,” said Rep. Erika Booth, an Orlando Republican. “Her hard work and determination make her one of the best in the field, and as a fellow UCF Knight, it’s great to have a home-grown leader who understands the vast needs of the area.”

___

Florida Polytechnic University, a Lakeland-based STEM school, announced that former Sen. Kelli Stargel will serve as the new vice president for Strategic Initiatives, Development and External Relations.

Stargel previously served as the University’s associate vice president for Strategic Relationships. She’s been with Florida Poly since early 2023, shortly after exiting the Legislature.

“I love this University — it’s one of the reasons I chose to work here,” Stargel said. “I’ve been on board with the Florida Poly vision since the beginning, so it’s exciting to continue to further that in a different role. I enjoy working with businesses to get their involvement and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

In her new role, Stargel will continue managing strategic relationships and initiatives, focusing on partnerships at the local, state and federal levels. She will add to her responsibilities by managing the Florida Polytechnic University Foundation, which supports the school’s mission through community engagement, new investments and the management of financial resources.

“Kelli Stargel’s deep understanding of Florida’s legislative and business landscape, combined with her strong commitment to higher education, makes her ideal to lead Florida Poly’s strategic initiatives and development,” Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson said. “Her experience and vision will strengthen our external partnerships and enhance the University’s ability to secure vital resources for continued growth and innovation.”

Stargel plans to prioritize boosting investments into Florida Poly with the goal of helping the school build new essential facilities, including the already planned Student Achievement Center and additional residential space for students.

___

The James Madison Institute (JMI) is thrilled to announce that Brian Hickey will join the team as the vice president of Advancement.

Hickey has over 23 years of diverse experience in events, marketing, nonprofits and fundraising. Previously, he was the director of Partner Relations at the Florida Bankers Association, driving significant non-dues revenue.

“Brian is a fantastic addition to our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to really invigorate JMI’s presence around the state and nationally. He has a lot of great ideas, and I look forward to seeing him in action as the Vice President of Advancement,” said JMI President and CEO Dr. Robert McClure.

A Tallahassee native, Brian has deep roots in Florida, where he lives with his wife and two children. He earned a Bachelor of Science in recreation and leisure services administration from Florida State University.

“I am beyond excited to serve as the Vice President of Advancement for JMI and join such a talented and passionate team. I’m eager to contribute to the growth and success of this incredible organization. Together, we will amplify our mission and create lasting impact,” Hickey said.

___

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Florida has selected Kelvin Enfinger as its 2025 Board Chair.

Enfinger is the Vice President and Partner of Greenhut Construction Company in Pensacola.

A native of Northwest Florida, Enfinger has worked in construction and as a tradesman his entire career. He worked his way up to leadership at Greenhut, where he is part of a management team overseeing more than $650 million in construction in various sectors, including retail, health care, aviation and education.

ABC of Florida represents over 2,000 member companies and has five chapters across the state. It is Florida’s largest commercial construction association and serves as the “voice of commercial construction” in Tallahassee.

___

Seasoned campaign and research operative Ryan Powers has launched CANDR Strategies, which aims to “bridge the gap between data and decision-making.”

CANDR Strategies, officially launched last month, offers research capabilities and communication services that enable clients to tackle complex challenges through insight-driven solutions.

The firm promises a unique blend of services designed to meet the needs of mission-driven clients. From in-depth research and analysis to tailored messaging and campaign development, the firm is poised to help nonprofits, advocacy groups and businesses amplify their message.

Drawing on over 15 years of experience, Powers brings a proven track record of transforming insights into strategies that resonate, engage and drive action.

“CANDR Strategies was born out of a shared passion for solving tough problems with clarity and purpose,” Powers said. “We saw a need for a firm that not only uncovers the ‘why’ behind the data but also crafts the ‘how’ to turn that understanding into real-world results. Our goal is to be a trusted partner for organizations ready to make a difference.”

Headquartered in Washington, CANDR Strategies is already engaging clients to address pressing issues across sectors. The firm said its approach emphasizes collaboration, creativity and a relentless focus on outcomes — values that Powers has honed through years of leadership in research, communications, and organizational strategy.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MsMelChen: Five years ago, this was the last normal week of our lives It’s been half a decade you guys

—@RepDarrellIsa: Today I will nominate @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more.

Tweet, tweet:

—@AndrewDesiderio: Congress passed legislation in 2023 that prevents any president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO without congressional approval. The lead GOP author? Marco Rubio

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@UrsulaPerano: D.C. is a funny place. One day, you’re 21, living in a group house in Georgetown. You’ve got a 40-something-year-old random roommate, and you’re not quite sure why he lives there? but he’s out of town a lot. Fast forward, he’s the head of USAID. And the trips suddenly make sense

—@GovRonDeSantis: On this day 180 years ago, Florida officially became the 27th state. Today, we commemorate Florida’s statehood and recognize how our great state has contributed to the success of the American experiment. Happy birthday, Florida!

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 2; ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ returns to Netflix — 3; Puerto Rico Day in Tallahassee — 6; Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 7; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 15; Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day — 24; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 28; Final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ premieres — 35; ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ with Jon Hamm premieres on Apple+ — 38; ‘The Last of Us’ season two premieres — 40; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 49; ‘The Accountant 2’ premieres — 52; Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour begins in Los Angeles — 55; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 59; Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 70; Florida Chamber 2025 Leadership Conference on Safety; Health + Sustainability — 72; Epic Universe grand opening — 79; Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ premieres — 80; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 80; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 86; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 87; 2025 Tony Awards — 96; Special Election for SD 19 — 98; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 99; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 112; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 115; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 129; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 143; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 155; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 161; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 197; 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber Annual Meeting — 237; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 262; 2025 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 274; 2025 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 274; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 288; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 290; Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 339; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 427; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 444; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 465; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 655; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 795; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 941; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,228; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,344; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,744; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,475.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida is in for ‘a Trumpy Session,’ political analysts say, as legislators gather in Tallahassee” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s upcoming Legislative Session faces uncertainty as Republican leaders clash post-DeSantis presidential bid.

Lawmakers seek independence, even overriding a Governor’s veto.

Experts predict a “Trumpy Session,” with Republicans vying to emulate Trump’s policies. Proposed bills mirror Trump’s interests, including renaming the Gulf of Mexico and banning fluoride.

Democrats lament focus on culture wars, urging action on property insurance, affordable housing and teacher shortages.

While issues like housing and insurance remain critical, the Session will likely address immigration, with E-Verify expansion debated. Legislative leaders prioritize economic growth and budget trimming, emphasizing action on pressing issues.

Experts anticipate cooperation on some issues but stress the Legislature’s assertion of power. A conservative consensus hints at potential agreements on ballot initiatives and tax exemptions.

“I think broadly the Legislature and Governor will still work together on a number of issues, but he won’t get everything he wants,” said Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

He predicted that legislative priorities would take precedence over past Sessions with DeSantis as Governor. He also said there would not likely be a repeat of the public event several years ago when DeSantis laughed and joked as he vetoed projects of the House Speaker and Senate President while they stood onstage behind him.

“The Legislature needed to stand up and act as an independent branch,” Jewett said. “Maybe the Governor has learned if he pushes too far, there will be pushback.”

—”Legislature 2025: 5 questions as Ron DeSantis, lawmakers find new balance of power” via Gray Rohrer of USA Today Network

Assignment editors — Gov. DeSantis will give his annual State of the State address, outlining his goals for the state to Florida’s lawmakers: 11:15 a.m., House Chamber, Fourth Floor.





— LEGISLATIVE —

“Two proposed ballot amendments seek to lower Florida insurance costs” via Douglas Soule of WUSF — Property insurance costs are a top concern for many Floridians. Two different efforts seek to address the issue by changing the state’s constitution. One is spearheaded by a group that launched a citizens’ petition campaign to get help for policyholders. The proposed constitutional amendment, which is aimed at the 2026 ballot, would prevent insurers from canceling the policies of people who haven’t violated their terms. It would also bar them from raising rates for those individuals. Additionally, people who don’t file claims in the year leading up to their renewal date would get at least a 4% deduction from their policy premiums. “These are common-sense solutions that most folks, when they engage with an insurance carrier, believe they should already be entitled to,” said Chris Wills, Chair of the Florida Constitutional Amendment Network.

“With no Medicaid expansion on horizon, Florida lawmakers take on scope battles (again)” via Florida Phoenix — As Floridians struggle to afford medical bills and many go uninsured, the answer that Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature may offer this year is to expand the number of professionals allowed to provide dental care, anesthesia or nursing. Whether legislators, who are scheduled to start their 60-day Session on March 4, agree to pass one or all of the proposed “scope of practice” bills remains to be seen. But with the Legislature unwilling to expand Medicaid to low-income, childless adults, they may be the main options for improving access to health care. Scope of practice refers to the range of services health care providers are authorized by statute and the educational requirements these providers must attain. Proposals to change the scope of practice can be some of the most controversial health care bills legislators deal with, as they balance economic interests against patient care.

“Bill to give Florida’s party affiliation requirements more ‘teeth’ in elections clears first Senate hurdle” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation to make Florida’s existing political party rules more enforceable during elections is moving through the Legislature’s upper chamber. Members of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill (SB 280) that would enable candidates and political parties to participate in enforcing the state’s party affiliation requirements in races for elected office. The change is needed, according to the bill’s sponsor, Kissimmee Democratic Sen. Kristen Arrington, since a lack of enforcement ability makes the current rules more recommendations than mandates.

“Shevrin Jones’ SMILES Act would expand dental services in Medicaid” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Sen. Jones’ SMILES Act would expand dental care services for people on Medicaid. “The impact our dental care legislation could make in our great state is the reason that I became a lawmaker in the first place,” Jones said in a statement Monday. “Making lives better for Floridians of all backgrounds — in this case, helping them connect to health care to make sure they’re not living with preventable pain because of issues of affordability and access.” The bill — known as the “Strengthening Medicaid in the Interest of Low-Income Economic Self-Sufficiency” — would also increase the reimbursement rates for covered services for Medicaid providers in a state falling behind compared to the rest of the country, Jones said.

“Clay Yarborough proposes schools should immediately remove arrested teachers” via Jacksonville Today — Following a delayed response by Duval County Public Schools in removing a teacher arrested for indecent exposure, Sen. Yarborough has proposed legislation mandating stricter procedures for staff arrests. The bill would require school employees to report arrests within two days, with schools then obligated to remove the employee and notify parents of the specific charges within 24 hours. Yarborough previously criticized the district, saying, “The fact that the district was aware of this… and chose not to notify parents… is beyond comprehension.” The bill aims for quicker action and transparency.

“High schools starting at 8:30 a.m.? Legislators may kill that plan before it kicks in” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Starting Florida’s public high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. may be a plan that gets scrapped before it is ever implemented. Two years ago, Florida approved the start time rule to begin in the 2026-27 school year, setting up a significant shift for the state’s public high schools, which, on average, ring the first bell at 7:45 a.m. and even earlier on most Central Florida campuses. But now the Florida Legislature has plans to reverse the law it enacted two years ago. A Senate Education Committee approved deleting the 2023 rule in a 6-to-1 vote Monday afternoon. The earlier law made sense, given numerous studies have shown students do better when high schools don’t start classes as early as they do in Florida, several Senators said. But it ran into “practical realities,” mostly that it would be “cost prohibitive,” said Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Clay County Republican sponsoring this year’s law.

Not a bad idea — “Tina Polsky, Lindsay Cross hope to make it easier for people to vote after disasters” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A pair of Florida Democrats are pushing legislation to make it easier for people to vote after a natural disaster. Sen. Polsky and Rep. Cross have filed bills (SB 1486 and HB 1317) in their respective chambers to afford additional voting opportunities in disaster areas. Dubbed the “Disaster-Affected Voter Bill of Rights,” the measure would ensure all voters living in communities impacted by a disaster, such as a hurricane, have an equal opportunity to vote as those in areas unaffected by the disaster. The measure would allow voters to call the local Supervisor of Elections to request a vote-by-mail ballot at a temporary address. Currently, displaced residents must submit a signed statewide form. The bills would also allow voters to have their already requested mail ballot forwarded by the U.S. Postal Service.

“Undelivered: Hearing postponed on bill allowing lawsuits over unwanted political texts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — St. Augustine Republican Sen. Tom Leek yanked the measure (SB 588) from consideration by the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee this week. His reason: It’s too broad. As it’s currently written, SB 588 and its identical House twin (HB 1271) by Clearwater Republican Rep. Kim Berfield would enable people to opt out of political texts and phone calls from any person, candidate or organization. If the texts don’t stop, the recipient can sue for injunctive relief — and be compensated for any attorney fees. “As well-intentioned as this bill is,” Leek said, “I will tell you that it might be too broad at the moment and so with your permission, I’m going to meet with the stakeholders and see if there’s a way that we can narrow the scope of this.”

“Senate Committee supports bill inspired by dog abandoned during Hurricane Milton” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Senate panel unanimously advanced a bill to create enhanced criminal charges for people being cruel to animals during hurricanes and other emergencies. “Sometimes we get to do a good thing about a bad thing and that’s this bill,” said Sen. Don Gaetz. Gaetz’s legislation (SB 150) comes after a state trooper rescued a dog named Trooper during Hurricane Milton. The dog had been abandoned and was found tied to a fence near Tampa as the rising floodwaters were closing in. “The good news is that this dog was rescued, got medical attention, is alive and well and now has a loving home,” Gaetz said during the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing. “The bad news is there’s not always a highway patrolman around.” Under the bill, people who commit animal cruelty during a state of emergency would face third-degree felony charges.





— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Democrats file bills to expand Medicaid, raise teacher pay” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Outnumbered Democrats acknowledge that bills to expand Medicaid, raise teacher pay and protect unions are long shots to pass this Legislative Session, but they are still trying to push their agenda in hopes it catches Republicans’ attention. “No one is more keenly aware of the numbers in Tallahassee than us, and we know that these bills are not likely to move,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell told journalists while outlining some of the Democrats’ priorities before the Session begins Tuesday. “It’s important to push the conversation, and that’s what we’re doing. Besides, Democratic ideas get poached all the time, so you never know when one of the concepts in these pieces of legislation might show up in a bill that gets heard on the floor.”

“Fresh public school deregulation effort clears first Senate Committee on unanimous vote” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Senate-led effort to create more local control in Florida’s public schools cleared its first Committee. The Administrative Efficiency in Public Schools bill (SB 166) advanced unanimously from the Senate Pre-K-12 Education Committee. “When working with parents, teachers, and school administrators to pass our historic universal school choice legislation, I made a commitment to our public schools that we wouldn’t leave them behind. Public schools should not be a default setting; they should be a strong, vibrant, and viable choice for families in communities across Florida,” said Sen. Corey Simon, the Tallahassee Republican who sponsored the legislation and chaired the Senate Committee.

“Ashley Gantt files fleet of bills with priorities on first responders, health care, veterans” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Gantt has seven bills on deck ahead of the 2025 Session, with focuses on improving mental health services for first responders, boosting veteran-owned businesses and improving health care services throughout the state. Her goal, she said, is to help Floridians every day. “I do not have the time, and my community does not have the luxury for me to be focused on culture war politics when people need our help and have entrusted us by voting for us to introduce, advocate for, pass, and implement a policy that allows them to live healthy, prosperous and safe lives,” she said.

“Mail-order hearing aids, wheelchair repair bills roll through Senate panel” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee approved bipartisan legislation to improve access to hearing aids and wheelchair repairs. SB 126, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley, will allow hearing aid sales by mail with audiological prescription and fitting. Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith’s SB 412 ensures wheelchair repair access, compelling manufacturers to provide necessary documentation, parts and tools. This protects free-market choices. The measures aim to address maintenance needs and equipment delays faced by those with hearing and mobility issues.

—”Jay Trumbull, James Buchanan file bills to make stem cell therapy more available” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—”Alexis Calatayud files measure to enhance Parkinson’s disease research” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—”Angie Nixon files bill to launch free early education pilot program” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

“Off to the races: Push to decouple thoroughbred racing back in the starting gate” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A renewed push to “decouple” thoroughbred racing is starting its course through the Legislature, once again sparking debate about the future of the state’s storied horse racing industry. HB 105, filed by Rep. Adam Anderson, would remove the requirement that thoroughbred racing facilities host live races while allowing them to continue operating existing slot machines and cardrooms. Supporters of the bill argue that the change would give the Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs racetracks more flexibility to invest in upgrades that could ultimately benefit the industry. However, industry stakeholders in Florida and throughout the country insist this decoupling could weaken Florida’s long-standing reputation as a leader in horse racing and a key player in the racing industry worldwide. Florida’s thoroughbred industry generates $3.24 billion annually and supports more than 33,500 jobs.

“Florida airport leaders advocate for funding, safety ahead of Legislative Session” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Florida’s airport industry is lobbying lawmakers for policies and investments to bolster aviation. Airports handled over 210 million passengers in 2024, driving the need for robust aviation funding and protected zoning. Leaders are advocating for infrastructure supporting Advanced Air Mobility. Key bills, HB 1397 and SB 1662, address these concerns. They emphasize airports’ vital role in Florida’s $336 billion aviation economy, supporting 2 million jobs. Sustained investment is critical to meet rising demands.

“Alzheimer’s advocates gear up to secure more support from legislators” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Increased public awareness of a debilitating disease will be among the priorities for the Alzheimer’s Association as lawmakers head into the Legislative Session this week. The Florida Chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association are preparing to target legislators as the House and Senate convene Tuesday. The main focus will be expanding outreach about the warning signs of the disease. “Florida has long been a leader in Alzheimer’s care and support and we hope to continue that trend in 2025,” said Angela McAuley, regional vice president for the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Chapters. “With the number of Floridians impacted by Alzheimer’s set to rise, we must be prepared. The Alzheimer’s Association, alongside advocates from across the state, is eager to work with the Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis to ensure that every Floridian impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias receives the support they need.”

Realtors take over Tallahassee — Realtors will be in the Capitol through Thursday to discuss key issues with lawmakers, including affordable housing, property insurance, condominiums and private property rights. On Wednesday evening, they will host their annual block party on Adams Street, featuring fresh Florida food and drinks. Elected officials and their staff are invited to attend. For more information, email [email protected].

PBC Day 2025 — Palm Beach County officials will arrive in Tallahassee tomorrow ahead of PBC Day 2025. The annual advocacy day will feature exhibits in the Capitol Rotunda, a Wellness Lounge in the Second Floor Rotunda. Also planned is a Speaker’s Forum at 10 a.m. in the Senate Chamber of the Old Capitol, followed by a Legislative Appreciation Luncheon on the 22nd Floor of the Capitol at noon and a reception in the Capitol Courtyard from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Assignment editors — Florida advocacy organizations such as Equal Ground, the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), among others, are holding a news conference to outline legislative priorities and react to DeSantis’ State of the State address: 1:30 p.m. ET, Florida Education Association, 213 South Adams Street, Tallahassee. Media must RSVP to [email protected].

Happening today:

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Legis Sked

8 a.m.: House, Combined Workgroup on Hemp, Room 212, Knott Building.

9:30 a.m.: Senate holds a floor Session, Senate Chambers.

10 a.m.: House holds a floor Session, House Chambers.

11 a.m.: Joint Session.

1:30 p.m.: House Education Committee, Room 102, House Office Building.

Hazardous Walking (Kendall), House Bill 85.

Diabetes Management (Smith D), House Bill 597.

Education (Andrade), House Bill 123.

1:30 p.m.: House Health Care Committee, Room 404, House Office Building.

Health Facilities (Oliver), House Bill 229.

Background Screening (Trabulsy), House Bill 431.

Public Records/Agency (Trabulsy), House Bill 527.

1:30 p.m.: House, State Administration Budget Subcommittee, Room 17, House Office Building.

2 p.m.: Senate Criminal Justice Committee, Room 37, Senate Office Building.

Peer Support (Burgess), Senate Bill 86.

Mental Health (Bradley), Senate Bill 168.

Sheltering or Aiding (Wright), Senate Bill 276.

Unlawful Medals/Insignia, Senate Bill 402.

Education in Corrections (Truenow), Senate Bill 472.

Concealed Corrections and Military, Senate Bill 490.

Boating Safety (Martin), Senate Bill 628.

2 p.m.: Senate Health Policy Committee, Room 412, Knott Building.

Nursing Education (Harrell), Senate Bill 526.

Nonopioid Advance (Burton), Senate Bill 714.

Quality of Care (Burton), Senate Bill 170.

2 p.m.: Senate Military Affairs, Room 301, Senate Office Building.

Ethics (Gaetz), Senate Bill 348.

Interstate Compact (Wright), Senate Bill 400.

2:30 p.m.: Senate, Opening Day Media Availability, Senate Chamber.

3:30 p.m.: House, Opening Day Media Availability, House Chamber.

4 p.m.: Senate Children & Families Committee, Room 301, Senate Office Building.

Exploitation of Vulnerable (Martin), Senate Bill 106.

Awareness Program (Burgess), Senate Bill 398.

Child Welfare (Children), Senate Bill 7012.

4 p.m.: Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 110, Senate Office Building.

Medical Malpractice (Harrell), Senate Bill 514.

State Courts System (Bradley), Senate Bill 538.

Actions for Recovery (Yarborough), Senate Bill 734.

4 p.m.: Senate Regulated Industries Committee, Room 412, Knott Building.

4 p.m.: Senate Transportation Committee, Room 37, Senate Office Building.

Motor Vehicles (Rodríguez), Senate Bill 44.

No Anchoring or Mooring (Rodríguez), Senate Bill 594.

Specialty License Plate (Rodríguez), Senate Bill 620.

Transportation Facilities (Bradley), Senate Bill 654.

4 p.m.: House Higher Education Budget Subcommittee, Room 102, House Office Building.

4 p.m.: House Human Services Committee, Room 314, House Office Building.

Child Care and Early Learning (McFarland), House Bill 47.

Special Observances (Gerwig), House Bill 259.

4 p.m.: House Natural Resources Committee, Room 404, House Office Building.

Resilient Buildings (Barnaby), House Bill 143.

State Land Management (Snyder), House Bill 209.

Comprehensive (Casello), House Bill 295.

Former Phosphate Mining (Albert), House Bill 585.

4 p.m.: House PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee, Room 17, House Office Building.

___

— LOBBY REGS —

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Scott Angle: University of Florida Institute for Food & Agricultural Sciences

Gregory Black, Black Consulting: South Central Educational Risk Management Program

Ron Book, Kelly Mallette: Pacesetter Personnel Services

Kimberly Case, Holland & Knight: Gainesville Regional Utilities

Courtney Coppola, Ballard Partners: Dezer Plaza, Dezer Properties

Anna DePaolo, Metz Husband & Daughton: Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, U.S.

Ron LaFace, Megan Fay, Capital City Consulting: Cityblock Health, Yamaha Motor Corporation

Katie Johnston: Revelation Pharma Corporation

Jared Nordlund: UnidosUS

Kimberly Shugar, Arrow Group Consulting: Resiliency Florida

Brooke Evans Steele, Jared Willis, The Mayernick Group: FFT Partners, North American Family Institute, PACE Center for Girls

—100 DAYS—

—”Donald Trump admin wants public apology from Volodymyr Zelenskyy before moving forward with minerals deal” via Fox News

“Elon Musk accuses Zelenskyy of pushing ‘forever war’ with Russia” via Seb Starcevic of POLITICO — Musk took a fresh shot at Zelenskyy on Monday, accusing the embattled Ukrainian President of wanting a “forever war” with Russia. Musk often weighs in on U.S. foreign policy and European politics via his social media platform, X. The tech mogul wrote on X that Zelenskyy “wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder.” “This is evil,” he added. In a separate post, he said Zelenskyy had a choice to “seek peace” with Moscow but was opting for bloodshed. “This is cruel and inhumane,” Musk said.

“How Congress’ “Crazy Cubans” pushed Trump to kill oil deal” via Marc Caputo of Axios — Trump canceled a Venezuela oil deal after Miami’s GOP House members opposed enriching Nicolás Maduro, sources tell Axios. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and Maria Elvira Salazar reportedly hinted at withholding budget votes. “They’re going crazy, and I need their votes,” Trump allegedly said to confidants. Speaker Mike Johnson later praised the “three Crazy Cubans” for standing on principle. Díaz-Balart reminded Trump of campaign promises to crack down on Maduro, stating Maduro’s dictatorship was “thrown a lifeline” by Joe Biden. Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez criticized Trump’s decision: “Damage is being inflicted on the United States.”

“Trump threats and Mexico’s crackdown hit Mexican cartel” via Natalie Kitroeff and Paulina Villegas of The New York Times — One cartel leader says he’s trying to figure out how to protect his family in case the American military strikes inside Mexico. Another says he’s already gone into hiding, rarely leaving his home. Two young men who produce fentanyl for the cartel say they have shut down all their drug labs. A barrage of arrests, drug seizures and lab busts by the Mexican authorities in recent months has struck the behemoth Sinaloa Cartel,, forcing at least some of its leaders to scale back on fentanyl production in Sinaloa state, their stronghold. The cartels have sown terror across Mexico and caused untold damage in the United States. But here in Culiacán, the state capital, the dynamic seems to be shifting, at least for now. Cartel operatives say they’ve had to move labs to other areas of the country or temporarily shut down production.

“DOGE claims credit for killing contracts that were already dead” via David A. Fahrenthold, Margot Sanger-Katz and Jeremy Singer-Vine of The New York Times — While George W. Bush was President, the U.S. Coast Guard signed a contract to get administrative help from a company in Northern Virginia. It paid $144,000, and the contract was completed by June 30, 2005. Last week, Musk’s restructuring team said it had just canceled the long-dead Coast Guard contract — and in doing so, saved U.S. taxpayers $53.7 million. That claim, posted on the group’s “wall of receipts,” bewildered experts on federal contracting. And there were others like it. Even after Musk’s group deleted several large erroneous claims from its website last week, The New York Times found that it had added new mistakes — claiming credit for “canceling” contracts that had actually ended under previous Presidents. “These are not savings,” said Lisa Shea Mundt, whose firm, The Pulse of GovCon, tracks federal spending. “The money’s been spent. Period. Point-blank.”

“Musk to attend Trump’s joint address to Congress” via Joey Garrison of USA Today — Musk will attend Trump’s joint address to Congress, highlighting his significant influence within the administration. Trump is expected to praise Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its cuts to the federal government. Musk, a White House senior adviser, previously attended Trump’s Cabinet meeting and executive order signing empowering DOGE. As Musk aggressively shrinks federal agencies, he’s become a polarizing figure; a recent poll shows 50% of Americans view him unfavorably. His seating arrangement for the address remains unclear.

“Democrats invite fired federal workers to Trump’s congressional address” via Maya Miller of The New York Times — Instead of boycotting Trump’s address, some Democratic lawmakers are inviting former federal workers impacted by mass firings and budget cuts. The move protests Musk’s DOGE policies. Rep. Brad Schneider argues the invites show “the American people who are being hurt.” Invitees include veterans like Adam Mulvey and former IRS project manager Gabriel D’Alatri, a prior Trump voter. Sen. Chuck Schumer invited Alissa Ellman, who was fired from the VA. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan’s guest, Jessica Malarik Fair, worked at Valley Forge National Park. White House spokesperson Harrison Fields says Democrats are “exploiting the American people for political points.”

America is so back — “Honda to produce next Civic in Indiana, not Mexico, due to U.S. tariffs, sources say” via Maki Shiraki of Reuters — Honda has decided to produce its next-generation Civic hybrid in the U.S. state of Indiana, instead of Mexico, to avoid potential tariffs on one of its top-selling car models. The change underscores how manufacturers are scrambling to adapt to Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. While several automakers have expressed concerns about the levies, Honda’s move is the first concrete measure by a major Japanese car company. Japan’s second-largest automaker had initially planned to manufacture the next-generation Civic in Guanajuato, Mexico. Production was slated to start in November 2027.

— STATEWIDE —

“Andrew Tate rips DeSantis for caving to media pressure” via The Associated Press — Tate said he was disappointed in DeSantis on Monday while speaking on a podcast several days after he and his brother, Tristan, charged with human trafficking in Romania, returned to the U.S. Tate appeared on the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, and said DeSantis likely caved to media pressure last week when he told reporters that the Tates weren’t welcome in Florida after they landed in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. In court documents, the Tates have said they are not Florida residents and have never been. “I don’t know why Ron’s answer wasn’t, ‘He has an American passport. The judicial system in Romania, which I know absolutely nothing about, decided to let him fly, and he’s flown to his home country. As far as we’re concerned, he’s broken no laws,’” Tate said. “Instead, what he did was say: ‘We’re going to get our Attorney General to try and find some laws he’s broken and wreck this man who’s done nothing inside of the United States ever.’”

“Joseph ‘Brock’ Juarez named Deputy Chief of Staff in DeSantis’ office” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Juarez has been promoted to deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the Governor, the department said Monday. Juarez previously served as the deputy communications director. In his new role, he will be responsible for the following agencies: the Department of Corrections, the Department of Elder Affairs, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Space Florida, CareerSource Florida, the Department of Management Services and the REACH office. Before serving as deputy communications director, he was the assistant deputy secretary at the Agency for Health Care Administration. He also held other previous roles at AHCA, including acting Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and communications director. Additionally, he worked at Florida Healthy Kids Corporation as director of corporate and strategic initiatives.

“Is Florida heading toward a new housing crisis?” via Emily Davis of the New York Post — A housing crisis is brewing in Florida. A confluence of decreased homebuying and increased housing stock has created a perfect storm for would-be sellers in the Sunshine State. The number of unsold homes in Florida rose almost 23% year-over-year. The stale housing stock and a surge of cancellations have led to plummeting home prices. Some sellers have slashed prices up to 40% and others have taken almost half a million off their asking prices. Housing experts point to the state’s untenable housing fees, new post-pandemic housing stock glut, and natural disasters. More than 41,000 home-purchase agreements in the U.S. fell through in January and Florida recorded the highest share. Pending home sales in Florida fell 9.3% year-over-year in January.

“Five years after arrival of COVID-19, almost 100,000 dead, a changed Florida” via John Kennedy of The Florida Times-Union — Five years after Florida’s first COVID cases, the state faces lasting changes. Nearly 100,000 Floridians died and the pandemic accelerated political polarization. Gov. DeSantis consolidated power, using executive orders to address the crisis and later pushing conservative policies. While initial COVID responses were effective, the state shifted toward personal freedom rhetoric. Schools struggle with academic declines, and home-schooling has risen. The pandemic fueled a Republican surge, with GOP registration exceeding Democrats by 1.2 million. Federal relief boosted Florida’s spending, but the funds have run out. A budget surplus could soon become a deficit.

“Fluoride critics decry its health risks. But not fluoridating water also is dangerous, an exclusive analysis shows.” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — As state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo crusades against water fluoridation across Florida, city after city is reversing decades of public health practice and agreeing to stop adding fluoride to its water. Ladapo’s message: The health risks of fluoride are not worth the protection against tooth decay it offers. However, an analysis shows health risks to avoiding fluoride as well. Over the last decade, counties where a large majority of residents drink fluoridated water have consistently posted low rates of emergency room visits for dental conditions, especially compared to counties where fluoridated water is relatively scarce. In November, Ladapo held a news conference and released guidance for government leaders to end water fluoridation. His stance mirrors that taken by Trump’s HHS pick, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who posted on social media in November that fluoride is linked to various health problems.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS—

“Canada is ready to retaliate against U.S. tariffs, Foreign Minister says” via Brian Platt of Bloomberg — Canada has prepared a sweeping package of counter-tariffs against U.S.-made products, its foreign minister said, after Trump confirmed his administration will go ahead with duties against Canada and Mexico on Tuesday. “No room left for Mexico or for Canada,” Trump said. “They’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow.” Minutes later, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the government is ready to go ahead with the retaliatory duties announced in early February by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Those included an initial set of 25% tariffs on about C$30 billion ($20.6 billion) worth of goods from U.S. exporters — including orange juice, peanut butter, wine and coffee — and a second tranche on C$125 billion of products, including cars, trucks, steel and aluminum, which would come into effect in a few weeks.

“Trump credit card freeze crippling cancer and Alzheimer’s research” via Judd Legum of Popular Information — On February 26, Trump issued an executive order expanding the power of the United States DOGE Service (DOGE). The purpose of the order is to limit any spending not specifically approved by one of Musk’s associates working for DOGE. One provision of the February 26 executive order that has received little attention is a 30-day freeze of all government credit cards. The credit card freeze has brought critical research, including research about cures and treatments for cancer and Alzheimer’s, to a halt. The credit card freeze allows for “operations or other critical services as determined by the Agency Head, and subject to such additional individualized or categorical exceptions as the Agency Head, in consultation with the agency’s DOGE Team Lead, deems appropriate.” But there has been no categorical exception for the intramural research on NIH’s Bethesda campus and other locations. The result is that most of this scientific research has stopped.

“Top HHS spokesperson quits after clashing with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” via Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — The top spokesperson at the Health and Human Services Department has abruptly quit after clashing with Secretary Kennedy and his close aides over their management of the agency amid a growing measles outbreak. Thomas Corry announced on Monday that he had resigned “effective immediately,” just two weeks after joining the department as its assistant secretary for public affairs. “I want to announce to my friends and colleagues that last Friday, I announced my resignation effective immediately,” he wrote. “To my colleagues at HHS, I wish you the best and great success.”

“SEC dangles $50,000 incentive for employees to resign or retire” via Nicola M White and Lydia Beyoud of Bloomberg — The SEC is offering eligible employees a $50,000 incentive to resign or retire by April 4. The message, sent Friday by SEC Chief Operating Officer Ken Johnson to all staff, comes as the Trump administration seeks to slash the size of the federal government and fire thousands of workers. The offer is a voluntary separation incentive or voluntary early retirement program. The deadline for applying is March 21. Eligible employees must have been on the agency’s payroll before Jan. 24. They must voluntarily leave through resignation, transfer to another agency or immediate retirement. If they accept a voluntary separation agreement and return to the SEC within five years, the guidance states that they must pay back the incentive in full.

“Melania Trump lobbies Congress to combat ‘revenge porn’” via Ben Leonard and Dasha Burns of POLITICO — On the eve of her husband’s address to a joint session of Congress, Trump made her second-term debut on Capitol Hill, using her first public comments on policy since October 2019 to take on deepfake “revenge porn.” The first lady sat down on Monday with members of Congress, advocates and teenage victims to push the House to advance the “TAKE IT DOWN Act,” which would criminalize “non-consensual intimate content” — otherwise known as “revenge porn” — including compromising images generated by AI.

— ELECTIONS —

“George Moraitis announced campaign against Jared Moskowitz in CD 23” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Moraitis is planning to challenge U.S. Rep. Moskowitz for his seat in Congress. Moraitis said he’s running in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District as a “proven conservative leader.” The U.S. Naval Academy graduate said he would bring a record of bipartisan success to serving South Florida in Washington. “I have spent a lifetime in service to our nation and community and I am running for U.S. Congress to serve our nation, restore the American dream for our citizens, and protect our God-given freedoms upon which our country was founded,” the Fort Lauderdale Republican said. “As a former state legislator, I’ve seen firsthand how the government can be a force for good – but also how it can fall short. It’s time to bring new leadership to Washington that’s willing to make tough decisions and put the interests of our citizens first.”

Save the date:

“AFP Action backs Debbie Mayfield, Nathan Boyles as pro-business choices in Special Elections” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Americans for Prosperity’s (AFP) political arm has picked its favorite candidates in two upcoming Special Elections for legislative seats. AFP Action Florida is endorsing Rep. Mayfield as she runs for Senate District 19. The organization is also backing former Okaloosa County Commissioner Boyles’ campaign for House District 3. “Our team is excited to support Nathan Boyles and Rep. Debbie Mayfield, two principled leaders who will continue to make Florida’s Legislature impactful for all of our residents,” said AFP Action FL senior adviser Skylar Zander.

“Shon Owens wants to serve in the Florida House, but family’s homestead exemption is on a Georgia home” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House candidate Owens wants to serve in the Florida Legislature. But he and his wife claim a homestead exemption in Georgia, and he never applied for one on the Jay home he owned since 2007. Owens told Florida Politics he believed he did have an exemption on his Highway 4 home but acknowledged that his wife for years claimed one on a Jackson County property listed in both of their names. Owens notably owns several properties in Santa Rosa County, most of which are owned by corporations under his control. But none of the properties have a homestead exemption. Yet Owens served at the Jay City Council for 15 years, including seven as Mayor. “All of my businesses are here,” he said. “This is where I work out of every week. I spend 90% of my time here in Florida.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Lincoln Díaz-Balart, defender of immigrants and democracy for Cuba in Congress, is dead” via Nora Gámez Torres and Sarah Moreno of the Miami Herald — Former Congressman Díaz-Balart, a staunch opponent of the Castro regime and champion of democracy in Cuba, has died at 70 after battling cancer. His brother, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, announced the passing, hailing Lincoln as a “defender of the silenced.” Díaz-Balart, who served in Congress for nearly two decades, authored key legislation against the Cuban dictatorship. “I believe it was the most important achievement of my 18 years in the U.S. Congress,” he once reflected on his work solidifying the Cuban embargo. Former colleague Ileana Ros-Lehtinen said, “The oppressed people of Cuba had no greater advocate for their freedom than Lincoln.” His son, Daniel Díaz-Balart, thanked the community, stating, “What an honor it has been to be the son of Lincoln Díaz-Balart.”

“‘The end of an era’: Verdenia Baker to retire as Palm Beach County Administrator in May” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Baker, the first woman and the first Black person to be Palm Beach County’s top administrator, will retire on May 31. “WOW WHAT A RIDE!” Baker said in her retirement letter, noting that she began working in the county as a budget analyst 38 years ago. She rose through the ranks to become deputy administrator and replaced Robert Weisman when he retired in 2015. “It was just time,” Baker said. “I’m looking forward to doing some traveling and spending more time with family. The county will be in excellent shape when I leave. We have a great quality of life here. People want to live in Palm Beach County.”

“Highland Beach voters’ ballot question: Should town pursue $3.5M in safety projects?” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Voters in Highland Beach will consider whether town officials should spend $3.5 million for two public safety projects on the March 11 election. If most Highland Beach residents vote “yes” on the ballot question, they shouldn’t experience a tax increase as the $3.5 million is budgeted funds. The money would go to two projects: creating a police and fire rescue marine unit docking facility at Highland Beach Town Hall and rehabilitating the town’s fire station and apparatus bays, including structural updates, enhancing equipment and securing storage for fire rescue vehicles. From 1994 to April 2024, Highland Beach used fire and emergency response services provided by Delray Beach.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Lakeland Commissioners unanimously vote to stop adding fluoride to city water” via Paul Nutcher of the Lakeland Ledger — Lakeland City Commissioners on Monday voted unanimously to end the 44-year practice of fluoridating the city’s drinking water. The decision comes amid controversy surrounding potential health risks associated with fluoride, despite its benefits for dental health. Opponents of fluoridation, including Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, have cited a federal report from the U.S. Department of Health’s National Toxicology Program analyzing other medical studies on how fluoride affects children’s developing brains and IQs. The federal report linked high fluoride levels in drinking water above 1.5 mg/L and total exposure in foreign countries with lower IQs in children.

“Legislature might be telling Daytona Beach how to spend $11M in local fees” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A year ago, Daytona Beach City Commissioners started talking about how they could use $18 million in excess permits and licensing fees. For the past few years, state auditors have been urging the city to spend down the money. A bill filed by Sen. Tom Leek could leave the city with little choice of using at least $11 million of the funds the city has been carrying from one budget year to the next. The bill says excess permits, licensing fee revenue, and other money collected to enforce the Florida building code should be used for stormwater system service and repairs if there’s a need for that — and Daytona Beach has a need.

“After four months, Ray Stevens steps down from Palm Coast Council” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Palm Coast Council member Stevens has stepped down from the post he was elected to just this past November. Stevens, 74, gave notice of his resignation, effective immediately, citing health issues as the reason. In the resignation letter, Stevens said, “The decision was difficult as it has been an honor to serve our community and the important work we have undertaken together.” Stevens served District 3 on the Palm Coast Council. He replaced Nick Klufas, who reached his term limit of two consecutive terms. Stevens ran a campaign largely based on smart development and needed infrastructure upgrades, especially for the city’s sewage and water systems.

“5 candidates look to fill two seats on the Bunnell City Commission in March election” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — With two incumbents not seeking re-election to the Bunnell City Commission, five candidates are vying for those two open seats in the local election Tuesday, March 4. Both Tina-Marie Schulz and Tonya Gordon are stepping down from the five-member panel; Amanda Crosby-Hawkins, Dean Sechrist, David Wilhite, David Atkinson and Bonita Robinson are all campaigning for the two vacancies on the Commission. The two candidates receiving the most votes will win the seats.

“Silver Airways cancels all flights at Orlando International Airport” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — The abrupt cancellations began Saturday afternoon, Orlando International Airport spokesperson Angela Starke announced in a Monday news release. Another spokesperson told the Orlando Sentinel the flights remained canceled as of 2 p.m. “We received notification Saturday afternoon that, effective immediately, all departing and arriving flights with Silver Airways are canceled,” Starke said. Founded in 2011, the airline is based in Hollywood, near Fort Lauderdale. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December. In an email to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, an airline spokesperson said Silver “regrets and apologizes for the last-minute cancellations of flights from Orlando International Airport,” blaming the problem on the Dutch company from which it leases its aircraft.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Electric rate hike gets appealed to Florida Supreme Court” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Groups representing residential electric customers sent official notice Monday that they are appealing Tampa Electric rate hikes to the Florida Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is required by law to take up the case. The appeal was filed by Florida Rising and the League of United Latin American Citizens, both of which intervened in the original rate case. The groups’ lawyers argued against shifting costs from large corporate power users onto the bills of regular residents and small businesses. The staff of the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, agreed and recommended against it.

“St. Pete’s near-term stormwater projects top $1.5 billion” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg’s leadership hoped to complete $960 million in stormwater projects over the next five years. Mayor Ken Welch’s quest to address rapidly evolving climate threats added $545 million. City Council members heard a comprehensive report on the St. Pete Agile Resilience (SPAR) program for the first time Thursday. Welch established the plan – now among several related to stormwater – in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. In a succinct summarization, Claude Tankersley, public works administrator, said SPAR’s overarching goal is to “get stuff done now.” The initiative’s 16 projects focus on mitigating neighborhood flooding citywide and protecting critical facilities from storm surges.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“FSU, Clemson expected to reach settlement with ACC” via Andrea Adelson, David Hale and Pete Thamel of ESPN — Florida State and Clemson will vote Tuesday on an agreement that would ultimately result in the settlement of four ongoing lawsuits between the schools and the ACC and a new revenue-distribution strategy that would solidify the conference’s membership for the near future. The ACC Board of Directors is scheduled to hold a call on Tuesday to review the settlement terms. In addition, Florida State and Clemson have both called Board meetings to present the terms. The settlement includes two key objectives: establishing a new revenue-distribution model based on viewership and changing the financial penalties for exiting the league’s grant of rights before its conclusion in June 2036.

“Midtown Reader sounds alarm: ‘Will not stay open’ if Thomasville Road project continues” via Florida New Signal — Midtown Reader, a beloved longtime anchor shop in Tallahassee’s Midtown district, is sounding alarm bells about the impact of the proposed Florida Department of Transportation/City of Tallahassee road work. The proposed $2 million Thomasville Road makeover — part of an ongoing $7.5 million Midtown “Placemaking” overhaul — would eliminate a continuous turn-lane, among other changes, over a two-year construction period. That would reduce access to local storefronts by as much as 40%. “If that happens, we will not be able to stay open,” wrote owner & curator Sally Bradshaw. “While their goal of reconstructing water/sewer lines and expanding sidewalks is admirable, the decision by DOT and the City to remove the center left turn lane will be devastating for businesses in this area,” she wrote. “Construction is anticipated to take as much as two years and during that time, ‘significant impacts to existing traffic patterns will occur.’”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Collier County Public Schools respond to federal directive on DEI” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) is aligning with a Feb. 14 directive from the U.S. Department of Education that warned schools nationwide to eliminate “race-based decision-making” or risk losing federal funding. As part of its mission, CCPS said it’s “committed to creating and enhancing an environment that honors cultural differences, and where students and staff interact, learn, and work with one another in a positive, accepting, and safe manner free from discrimination and destructive behaviors.” “In alignment with the February 14, 2025, letter from the U.S. Department of Education, CCPS will continue to actively work to prevent any form of discrimination,” the District said in a statement.

“HCA Florida expands footprint with $135M hospital acquisition” via Pam Huff of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — HCA Florida Healthcare has purchased a facility in Lee County and has separate plans to build a new freestanding emergency center. HCA paid $134.5 million for the 53-bed Lehigh Regional Medical Center, which has operated since 1965. California-based Prime Healthcare owned it. “This hospital and associated physician practices are a wonderful complimentary addition to our existing 17 hospitals within our division along Florida’s west coast and will serve as a catalyst for growth as we further expand our services and programs in Lee County,” said Jyric Sims, president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division in Tampa.

— TOP OPINION —

“Lawmakers, surprise us. Put Floridians first this year” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Florida’s lawmakers return to Tallahassee for the annual Legislative Session with concerns over aggressive politics overshadowing hopes for a more collaborative approach. While leaders hint at breaking from past constraints, recent anti-immigration legislation has dampened optimism. Concerns include protecting voting access, safeguarding vulnerable populations facing insufficient services, boosting consumer protections against insurance companies and ensuring transparency. With gas prices high and the capital so far away, lawmakers have been urged to enable remote appearances at Legislative Committee hearings. The focus should be on putting Floridians above partisan ambitions, ensuring responsible and effective governance.

— OPINIONS —

“The Oval fiasco” via William Kristol, Andrew Egger, and Sam Stein The Bulwark — Friday’s disgraceful spectacle in the Oval Office was shocking. It was shocking because we are not yet used to seeing the Oval Office as a setting in which an American President bullies a democratic leader on behalf of a brutal dictator. Trump wanted to undercut Volodymyr Zelensky’s support here at home, at least with Republicans who’d heretofore been pro-Ukraine. And so, he and J.D. Vance set out to create a mini-drama that would allow Trump to say afterward that Zelensky wasn’t a “partner for peace.” On Saturday morning, the German press declared: “It is now the law of the jungle.” “The former leading power of the West can no longer be relied upon.” The Vladimir Putin regime, on the other hand, is gleeful and triumphant.

“America’s cultural revolution” via Stephen Marche of The Atlantic — Trump’s administration signals a cultural shift where entertainers overturn the political order. Unlike totalitarian regimes, America is experiencing a “histriocracy,” or rule by performers. Washington is now a product of show business, not law, with WWE executives and Fox News personalities holding key positions. The shift has scrambled traditional political divides, with “brute exposure” determining who wins. One Trump Latin America adviser has been recorded as saying, “The win-win for all of us is to somehow get the dictator to give up power on a glide path of maybe two years. So go ahead, keep robbing your country and getting rich off socialism while everyone else gets poor. But ya gotta go.” Under this law, “the show must go on.”

“Can the media’s right to pursue the powerful survive Trump’s second term?” via David Enrich of The New York Times — A decades-old Supreme Court precedent safeguarding press freedom, New York Times v. Sullivan, faces renewed challenges. The case, established in 1964, protects journalists from libel suits unless “actual malice” can be proven. However, conservative legal figures argue it shields the media, enabling disinformation. Roy Katriel, a lawyer, sought to challenge Sullivan, gaining support from Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch cited a flawed paper claiming media outlets “publish without investigation,” leading to an “ignorance is bliss” scenario. Meanwhile, Trump, emboldened by a recent settlement, vowed to “straighten out the press” with libel suits. The media braces for potential battles.

“Patricia Levesque: Florida education — a plan to retake the lead” via Florida Politics — Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session faces the challenge of reversing recent declines in student achievement. Despite past educational successes and ambitious policies, NAEP scores reveal concerning drops in reading and math. States like Mississippi and Louisiana, adopting Florida’s earlier strategies, now outperform Florida in key areas. To regain leadership, Florida must recommit to proven policies, like strong promotion standards and reinstate support for reading coaches. Addressing teacher preparation, absenteeism, and distractions are crucial. Expanding school choice and workforce development programs, including charter school involvement, are also vital for future success. The focus must remain on student-centered policies and workforce readiness.

“Andrew Spar: Supporting public education means we must address critical issues head on” via Florida Politics — Florida’s students are falling behind, sparking concern over the state’s education policies. The state’s policies and laws have driven teachers out of the profession, created enormous bureaucratic red tape for teachers and districts to follow and worse, limited students’ curriculum and learning opportunities. Low teacher salaries and an over-politicization of the profession have led to an exodus of experienced educators and have meant fewer educators are even willing to enter the profession. Classrooms are increasingly staffed with out-of-field teachers, interns and substitutes. While Florida is one of the wealthiest states in the nation, it ranks 50th nationally in average teacher salary. Reversing this decline requires fully funding public schools, ensuring fair wages for educators, and a change from draining $4 billion for vouchers to private schools.

“Joey Jarrard: Florida’s obesity crisis — time for Medicaid to act” via Florida Politics — Florida’s obesity epidemic, impacting one-third of adults, demands immediate action. Experts are slamming the limited Medicaid coverage for obesity treatment, including no funding for obesity medications or nutrition counseling. This forces costly emergency care and hospitalizations. New legislation, Senate Bill 648 and House Bill 713 aims to expand coverage for comprehensive obesity treatment and diabetes prevention. Advocates say expanding coverage would significantly improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and empower physicians with crucial tools for treatment. Lawmakers will consider these bills in the upcoming Session.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Jannik Sinner’s absence, Novak Djokovic’s return fuel Miami Open buzz” via Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald — Defending champion Sinner will miss the Miami Open due to a suspension, but the tournament remains a star-studded affair. Alexander Zverev now leads the men’s field, followed by Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, a six-time Miami champion, returns for the first time since 2019, surprisingly teaming up with Andy Murray as a coach. “I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him, so I am really glad he did accept,” Djokovic said regarding Murray. The WTA boasts the entire Top 10, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff. Danielle Collins headlines past champions. Four American men, including Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, are also competing. The Miami Open, running March 16-30, features 15 Grand Slam champions.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy belated birthday to Susan Miller, Chief of Staff to CFO Jimmy Patronis and Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting. Best wishes to Sen. Mack Bernard, Trent Muntz, a former aide to Senate President Passidomo, and Alex Young.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.