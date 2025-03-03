Bettors say there’s a 66% chance Casey DeSantis runs in ’26

Two out of three ain’t bad. And people putting money on Casey DeSantis running for Governor say there’s a 2/3 chance she enters the race.

As of Monday morning, a “yes” share for the First Lady entering the gubernatorial race to carry on Ron DeSantis’ legacy for what would effectively be a third term is priced at 66 cents on Polymarket.

This isn’t the high-water mark for the First Lady. A “yes” share was priced at 69 cents Sunday evening. But the minor ebb reflects normal market flux, rather than a collapse in investor confidence.

And why wouldn’t investors be confident, given the strong signals given that Casey DeSantis continues to encourage speculation as a potential candidate?

On Saturday, the First Couple breakfasted with President Donald Trump, according to Meridith McGraw of The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds in the race. But that doesn’t seem to dissuade the DeSantises from testing the waters.

“To quote the late Yogi Berra,” the First Lady said Friday when asked if she was running, “if you see a fork in the road, take it.”

The Governor amplified the memorably quotable former New York Yankee, batting clean up in his own quippy comments after hers at Florida International University.

“You guys can read into that what you will,” he said. “I think she’s leaving that to the imagination and to start talking about good old Yogi Berra, because you know he had a lot of very perceptive comments.”

Berra isn’t the only dead celeb with very perceptive comments, meanwhile.

The Governor has repeatedly told the story of conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh saying years back that Casey is more conservative than he is, establishing a contrast to Donalds, whom the Governor says hasn’t contributed to victories “over the Left” in the state.