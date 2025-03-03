Kelli Stargel promoted to VP for strategic initiatives at Florida Poly

Former Sen. Kelli Stargel will serve as the new Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, Development, and External Relations at Florida Polytechnic University, the Lakeland-based STEM school announced.

Stargel previously served as the university’s Associate Vice President for Strategic Relationships. She’s been with Florida Poly since early 2023, a role she assumed after serving 10 years in the Senate and two terms in the House.

“I love this University — it’s one of the reasons I chose to work here,” Stargel said. “I’ve been on board with the Florida Poly vision since the beginning, so it’s exciting to continue to further that in a different role. I enjoy working with businesses to get their involvement and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

In her new role, Stargel will continue managing strategic relationships and initiatives, focusing on partnerships at the local, state and federal levels. She will add to her responsibilities by managing the Florida Polytechnic University Foundation, which supports the school’s mission through community engagement, new investments and the management of financial resources.

“Kelli Stargel’s deep understanding of Florida’s legislative and business landscape, combined with her strong commitment to higher education, makes her ideal to lead Florida Poly’s strategic initiatives and development,” Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson said. “Her experience and vision will strengthen our external partnerships and enhance the University’s ability to secure vital resources for continued growth and innovation.”

Stargel plans to prioritize boosting investments into Florida Poly with the goal of helping the school build new essential facilities, including the already planned Student Achievement Center and additional residential space for students.

“We’re working with the state legislature to secure funds to help with that, but we also need to have the local support as well,” she said. “My goal is to tell the Florida Poly story to everyone I can, bringing in all the resources we can so our students can have a great education.”

Stargel has long been an advocate for Florida’s youngest state university. As a Senator, she worked to secure more than $20 million in state funding for the school’s state-of-the-art Applied Research Center, which opened in 2022.

Stargel has lived in Lakeland, where Florida Poly is located, for more than 30 years.