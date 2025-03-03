March 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Realtor report: Florida’s housing inventory breaks record in February
Home sales drop in Southeast Florida for June. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Drew DixonMarch 3, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Kelvin Enfinger tapped to chair Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida Board

HeadlinesInfluence

Americans for Prosperity-Florida highlights housing, education and economic policy as legislative priorities

HeadlinesInfluence

Democrats file bills to expand Medicaid, raise teacher pay

1000 (28)
Bradenton and Sarasota are areas that might turn into buyer's markets soon.

The number of homes for sale in Florida jumped to record levels in February, according to a new analysis by Realtor.com, a national real estate marketing company.

There were 168,717 single-family homes for sale in Florida last month, the Realtor.com report said. It’s the most homes for sale recorded in the Sunshine State in a single month.

The last time any month came close to that was in July 2016. February’s home inventory in Florida is also a 40% jump from a year ago.

“For-sale home supply has climbed annually in the state since May 2022, but have only exceeded pre-pandemic levels since mid-2024,” said Realtor.com Senior Economic Research Analyst Hannah Jones. “High home prices and mortgage rates have stifled demand in the state, leading to a buildup in home inventory.”

In January, Realtor.com analysts initially said that month hit an inventory record for Florida, with 157,221 homes on the market in the state. February eclipsed it by 7.3%.

Some metro areas in Florida are finally starting to lean toward a buyer’s market as opposed to the seller’s market that has lasted for nearly half a decade.

Two markets on Florida’s Gulf Coast are gaining momentum for buyers, as prices are starting to head downward in Bradenton and Sarasota.

“Home shoppers in Bradenton and Sarasota are in for a treat with climbing inventory, falling prices, and longer time on market,” Jones said. “Buyers are likely to find more seller flexibility as homeowners aim to attract buyer attention.”

The typical home for sale in Bradenton cost about $432,000 in January, a dip of about $100,000 from the previous year.

Sarasota saw a similar decline in home prices settling in at about $575,000 for the average house in January. That’s a $150,000 decline from a year ago.

Both Sarasota and Bradenton also saw increases in the average number of days on the market for homes for sale at 67 days each. That figure is up by a few days in both markets.

Other areas of Florida are showing signs of slowing trends in the housing market.

The Elliman Report, which tracks closed home sales monthly, showed two South Florida counties took a gut-punch to single-family home sales in January. Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties each saw sharp declines in homes sold in January. Each of those counties saw more than 45% declines in year-over-year home sales.

Palm Beach County did show a 41.1% increase in home sales for January.

In the northern end of the state, the trend was similar. Single-family home sales took a tumble in Northeast Florida in January.

There were 1,114 houses sold in January in the six-county region of the First Coast. That’s down by 39% over December’s 1,826 closed signings. It’s also a 2.6% decline in the year-over-year comparison to January 2024, when there were 1,144 homes sold in Northeast Florida, according to figures released by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR).

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPatricia Levesque: Florida education — a plan to retake the lead

nextKeeping Florida as the gold standard for elder care

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories