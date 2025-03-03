Kelvin Enfinger tapped to chair Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida Board

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Florida has selected Kelvin Enfinger as its 2025 Board Chair.

Enfinger is the Vice President and Partner of Greenhut Construction Company in Pensacola.

A native of Northwest Florida, Enfinger has worked in construction and as a tradesman his entire career, working his way up to leadership at Greenhut, where he is part of a management team overseeing more than $650 million in construction in a variety of sectors, including retail, health care, aviation and education.

ABC of Florida represents more than 2,000 member companies and has five chapters across the state. It is the largest commercial construction association in Florida, and serves as the “voice of commercial construction” in Tallahassee.

In addition to his new role as Chair of the ABC of Florida Board, Enfinger is also a member of the group’s National Tech and Innovation Committee and its National Free Enterprise Alliance Committee. He also serves on boards for the NAIOP Northwest Florida, FloridaWest EDA and BRACE in Escambia County.

Additionally, Enfinger is also a member of the University of West Florida Construction Management Advisory Council and is a past Chair of the ABC North Florida Board (2024) and is a past member of the ABC National Board (2024).

ABC of Florida employs a full-time team of lobbyists to advocate in Tallahassee for the interests of the organization and its members, and for legislation that benefits the broader construction industry.

Each year, members of the group participate in one of several “Capitol Days” in which various groups, organizations and businesses share with lawmakers and other members of the legislative process what they do and why. ABC of Florida members wear hardhats and discuss real-life impacts of government regulations affecting construction.

The industry is one of the top five economic drivers in Florida’s economy, according to the group.

Its chapters include Central Florida, the East Coast, the First Coast, the Gulf Coast and North Florida.