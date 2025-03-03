Alexis Calatayud files measure to enhance Parkinson’s disease research

A new bill would establish a Parkinson’s Disease Research Program to support innovative research and assistance to caregivers of individuals living with Parkinson’s disease.

Miami Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud filed the measure (SB 1800). Parkinson’s disease is a neurological movement disorder that affects the brain and can cause difficulty with movements or motor symptoms that includes tremors, stiffness or rigidity of the muscles, and slowness of movement. It can also manifest as sleep problems, constipation, anxiety, depression and fatigue, according to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).

The APDA has estimated that there are 1 million individuals in the U.S. who are living with Parkinson’s disease, and another 10 million people worldwide, which most commonly presents itself in individuals over the age of 50. However, it can occur in younger people and is referred to as Young Onset or Early Onset Parkinson’s disease.

The bill notes that approximately 90,000 new diagnoses are made every year in the U.S., and there is currently no cure Parkinson’s disease. Calatayud points out that innovative research is essential to advance therapies, improve patient outcomes and alleviate the burden of the disease.

Titled the “Parkinson’s Disease Research Fund Act,” the bill would establish the research program within the Department of Health (DOH), with the aim to support research and provide caregiver assistance. DOH would be responsible for creating a registry of people served by the program.

DOH would further establish a Parkinson’s Disease Research Advisory Board, which would oversee the administration of the program, adopt guidelines for grant applications and implement selection criteria and reporting requirements. The Board would consist of representatives from research institutions, advocacy organizations, caregiver support groups, and the medical community specializing in neurological disease.

Funds for the program would be appropriated from the General Revenue Fund for Fiscal Year 2025-26. Approximately $20 million would be awarded through competitive grants to state universities, research institutions and medical centers who are actively engaged in Parkinson’s disease research — priority would be given to innovative therapies and projects that are geared towards finding a cure.

Another $5 million would be used to establish and expand programs that support caregivers of those living with Parkinson’s disease, which would include respite care, training, and mental health resources.

Grant recipients would be required to submit an annual report to DOH detailing the progress of funded research, outcomes and measurable impacts of caregiver support programs, and any other recommendations that would further improve the effectiveness of the program.

If passed, the bill would come into effect Oct. 1.