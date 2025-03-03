Kevin McCarty: Florida’s insurance market stabilizing — now is not the time for more reforms

For years, Florida’s insurance market faced a crisis, with skyrocketing premiums and insurer insolvencies leaving homeowners with few options. Thanks to landmark reforms championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, the tide is finally turning. These strategic policy changes have brought much-needed stability, attracted new insurers, and provided homeowners with more choices.

Given this progress, now is not the time to disrupt the market with untested reforms. Stability takes time, and the full effects of recent legislation must be allowed to take hold. When Florida lawmakers convene their next two-month session on March 4, they should resist the urge to enact further changes that could derail the positive momentum we have seen so far.

The evidence speaks for itself. In 2023 alone, more than 10 new property and casualty insurers entered the Florida market, giving consumers increased options and fostering a more competitive landscape. A stable insurance environment encourages more capital investment, ultimately benefiting consumers. However, regulatory changes at this stage could deter new entrants and potentially drive up costs for policyholders.

Even more encouraging, the market has seen 12 consecutive months of underwriting improvement, with the potential for rate reductions on the horizon. Since January 2024, 17 companies have filed for rate decreases, and 34 companies have requested 0 percent increases. As these reductions accumulate over time, consumers will benefit from increased competition, leading to more affordable rates and, most importantly, a financially viable market. These transformational changes demonstrate that recent reforms are working as intended and delivering the expected rate relief for consumers. When these measures were enacted, legislative leaders cautioned that the impact would not be immediate — it would take time for the systemic changes to stabilize the market and lower insurance rates.

The real challenges facing Florida’s insurance market stem from external pressures, including natural disasters, rising reinsurance costs, and past litigation abuse. Recent hurricanes have caused widespread damage, increasing claims costs and straining insurers financially. To manage risk and keep coverage affordable, insurers rely on reinsurance — but reinsurance costs in Florida have surged, making it more expensive for insurers to operate. Misconceptions about insurer profitability or affiliated transactions often overlook the significant expenses of running a property insurance company, including reinsurance, claim payouts, and operational costs. In reality, most insurers operate on tight margins and must engage in responsible financial management to remain viable. The Office of Insurance Regulation has a robust financial oversight framework to regulate affiliated party transactions and prevent unlawful or excessive asset distributions, contrary to some recent assertions in the media.

Excessive litigation was a major driver of Florida’s past insurance crisis. Recognizing this, lawmakers enacted strong reforms to curb litigation abuse and promote market stability. At the same time, they enhanced the Insurance Commissioner’s ability to hold insurers accountable. If companies fail to properly adjust and promptly pay claims, Commissioner Yaworsky now has a dedicated Deputy Commissioner and a proactive team tasked with enforcing insurers’ claims-paying responsibilities. Additional regulatory changes at this juncture would be premature and could introduce further uncertainty and disruption.

Given Florida’s heavy reliance on catastrophe reinsurance, lawmakers may want to consider harmonizing the state-created Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund with the private reinsurance market to serve as a stabilizing buffer during periods of stress and volatility. While future legislation may be necessary or desirable, for now, it is essential to let the reforms work and allow the Office of Insurance Regulation to collect the necessary data to guide informed legislative decisions.

The Legislature has enacted comprehensive, thoughtful reforms to stabilize a struggling property insurance market. Now, the best course of action is to allow these measures to take full effect. By maintaining a steady approach and fostering a competitive, stable insurance market, lawmakers can continue to protect Florida homeowners and support a resilient insurance industry.

___

Kevin McCarty is a former Florida Insurance Commissioner who served from 2003 to 2016. With decades of experience in insurance regulation and policy, he played a key role in shaping Florida’s insurance landscape. McCarty is a nationally recognized expert on insurance market stability and risk management, advising industry leaders and policymakers on best practices for maintaining a competitive and consumer-friendly market.