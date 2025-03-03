March 3, 2025
‘An obvious decision’: LSN Partners promotes Karem Sandgarten to CFO

Janelle Irwin TaylorMarch 3, 20253min0

Karem-Sandgarten copy
LSN Partners has promoted Karem Sandgarten to Chief Financial Officer.

Sandgarten joined the firm last April as a Comptroller, and the firm said she delivered “immediate and measurable results.”

As part of her promotion, Sandgarten will also serve as CFO for LSN Law.

Sandgarten will replace Tiffany Zientz Heckler, who is stepping down from her role. Heckler will remain active with the firm as a board member. Heckler has served as the firm’s CFO since its inception in 2010.

Sandgarten has had a distinguished career in financial management and business administration and promoting her “was an obvious decision,” said Alex Heckler, the firm’s founder and managing partner.

“Karem’s strategic awareness and financial insight have already strengthened our operations, and we look forward to her leadership as we continue to shape LSN’s future,” he added.

LSN Partners is a full-service, bipartisan consulting firm that offers strategic advice and advocacy related to government affairs, government procurement, emergency management, business development and communications.

Sandgarten’s background spans a host of financial experience, including in corporate planning, tax and revenue management, and financial analysis. Sandgarten prides herself on a results-driven approach that helps navigate complex financial landscapes. The firm hopes her experience will strengthen its operations and drive sustainable growth.

Prior to working with LSN, Sandgarten has held a number of leadership roles, including as Executive Director for Beth David; CFO for the University of Miami Hillel and CEO of Riesgo Cero Company in Argentina. She has a track record of proficiency in optimizing financial processes, improving efficiency and enhancing performance.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories