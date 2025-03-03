Last Call for 3.3.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Outnumbered Democrats acknowledge that bills to expand Medicaid, raise teacher pay, and protect unions are long shots to pass this Legislative Session, but they are still trying to push their agenda in hopes it catches Republicans’ attention.

House Democrats described the “Putting Floridians First Agenda” as a set of commonsense bills that “fight for every Floridian’s freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe.” The slate includes measures addressing the housing crisis, public safety, education, worker protection and health care access.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell acknowledged that many of the proposals were longshots in the Republican-controlled Legislature but expressed hope snippets of them could be included in legislation that moves.

“It’s important to push the conversation, and that’s what we’re doing. Besides, Democratic ideas get poached all the time, so you never know when one of the concepts in these pieces of legislation might show up in a bill that gets heard on the floor,” she said.

The lineup includes a Medicaid expansion bill by Rep. Dotie Joseph (HB 1507). Estimates indicate that under such legislation, about 500,000 Floridians would become eligible for Medicaid.

“Florida is one of about a dozen states that has refused to expand Medicaid, and because of that, over 2.4 million Floridians … are uninsured,” Joseph said. “That’s the fourth-highest rate in the nation.“

Democrats are also championing legislation (HB 1019) that would add new restrictions on “ghost guns,” which are weapons without serial numbers that are assembled together in a kit or pieces and a measure (HB 1177) that would strengthen unions and add heat safety protection for outdoor workers.

Read more on Florida Politics.

____

Equal Ground and other left-leaning advocacy organizations will hold a media roundtable Tuesday outlining their top legislative priorities and responding to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address.

In a news release, Equal Ground criticized the recent Special Sessions on immigration for their “performative politics” and for doing “nothing to address Floridians’ real concerns”

“On the first day of the Florida Legislative Session, and at a critical moment amid attacks on rights across the country — including current attempts from the Congress to suppress voters — Equal Ground and partners are coming together to push back on the false promises and rhetoric from Florida leaders and to demand lawmakers enact policies that support communities,” the news release states.

The roundtable will feature Equal Ground Executive Director Genesis Robinson, American Civil Liberties Union Senior Strategist Abdelilah Skhir, Pamela Burch Fort of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Johnathan Webber, Southern Poverty Law Center Policy Director; All Voting is Local Action Florida State Director Brad Ashwell, Common Cause Florida Executive Director Amy Keith, Florida Rising Chief Advocacy & Political Officer Moné Holder, Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar, League of Women Voters co-President Debbie Chandler and Florida Watch Deputy Director Natasha Sutherland.

The press conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Florida Education Association office, 213 South Adams St., Tallahassee.

____

The Towing and Recovery Association of America and Randy Meyer Racing will launch an awareness campaign promoting state and federal “Move Over” laws during a news conference on Tuesday at the Florida Capitol.

The news conference, slated for 2 p.m., will feature Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and officials from the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Highway Safety Office, Florida Department of Transportation, Tallahassee Police Department, Tallahassee Fire Department and the Towing and Recovery Association of America.

Megan Meyer, a two-time NHRA World Champion professional race car driver, will also be on hand. The event will also feature the Randy Meyer Racing team’s ‘Slow Down Move Over’ Nitro Dragster, which is making its way down to Gainesville for the NHRA GatorNationals.

The campaign aims to boost public awareness of “move over” laws. Florida’s “Move Over” law requires motorists to move over a lane or, if that is not possible, slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when passing a stopped vehicle displaying warning lights and any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

There are similar laws on the books in every state and in D.C.

Evening Reads

—”The weirdness around Donald Trump’s ‘U.S. Crypto Reserve’ announcement” via Andrew Prokop of Vox

—”Would Americans accept Trump’s concessions to Russia?” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post

—”Trump’s embrace of Russia rocks NATO alliance” via Daniel Michaels of The Wall Street Journal

—”Where Jeff Bezos went wrong with The Washington Post” via Martin Baron of The Atlantic

—”Florida is in for a ‘Trumpy Session,’ political analysts say, as legislators gather in Tallahassee” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—”A festival of foolishness and toxicity” via Diane Roberts of the Florida Phoenix

—”Lawmakers move to curb prosecutors’ powers after Herald series on juvenile penalties” via Shirsho Dasgupta of the Miami Herald

—”Andrew Tate rips Ron DeSantis for caving to media pressure” via The Associated Press

—”Florida is waging a fight over fluoride in drinking water. Where does your county stand?” via Cindy Krischer Goodman and Uma Raja of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“Sources: FSU, Clemson expected to reach settlement with ACC” via Andrea Adelson, David Hale and Pete Thamel of ESPN

—“How Florida teams stand in hunt for NCAA Tournament bids” via Cole Pepper of Florida Politics

—”Former Congressman and prominent Miami politico Lincoln Díaz-Balart dies at 70” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“No one is more keenly aware of the numbers in Tallahassee than us, and we know that these bills are not likely to move.”

— House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, on her caucus’ 2025 legislative agenda.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Bettors say there’s a 66% chance Casey DeSantis runs for Governor in 2026. As for whether she can best a Trump-backed candidate … we’re still recommending an Against All Odds.

A Two-by-Four would be a fitting drink to help Kelvin Enfinger celebrate his new gig chairing Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida.

A bill (SB 126) moving through the Senate would help the hard of hearing avoid the Cocktail Party Effect, and that’s worth raising a round of your spirit of choice.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Panthers host Lightning tonight

Florida’s two NHL teams face off in Sunrise in a game with playoff implications as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network Sun and Scripps).

The two teams are separated by three points in the Atlantic Division standings, with just over 20 games remaining for each team. The Panthers (37-21-3, 77 points, 2nd place) have played 61 games, while the Lightning (35-20-4, 74 points, 3rd place) have played 59 of 82 regular season games.

Both teams are playing outstanding hockey. Florida has won three straight and eight of the last 10 games, while Tampa Bay has won eight straight after losing more games than they won in January.

Part of Tampa Bay’s turnaround can be attributed to the hot streak of left winger Brandon Hagel, who scored seven goals and added six assists during the last seven games in February. Hagel’s contributions have bolstered right winger Nikita Kucherov, who ranks third in the NHL, scoring 87 points this season.

Florida has been the more consistent team this season. The Panthers have endured a losing streak of more than two games only once this season, in late November. Since then, Florida has won 23 of 37 games, and they have not dropped consecutive regulation games since late December.

The Sunshine State rivalry saw the two teams split games in December with Florida winning at Tampa Bay 4-2 on Dec. 22 and the Lightning gaining revenge the following day in South Florida 4-0. After tonight’s game, the two teams are scheduled to meet once more, in the regular season finale on April 15.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.