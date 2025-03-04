Personnel note: GrayRobinson elevates Kylee Anzueto to Government Affairs Adviser

GrayRobinson has promoted Kylee Anzueto to Government Affairs Advisor within the firm’s Government Affairs and Lobbying practice.

Based in the Orlando office, Anzueto specializes in policy and appropriations at the state and local level. She joined GrayRobinson in 2022 as a legislative assistant and was later promoted to government affairs coordinator.

“Kylee’s hard work, diligence, sharp instincts, and talent for building relationships have earned her this well-deserved promotion to government affairs advisor,” said GrayRobinson Government Affairs and Lobbying Section Chair Jason Unger. “We look forward to seeing her continue to grow at GrayRobinson and enhance our ability to advocate for our clients at all levels of government effectively.”

Before joining GrayRobinson, Anzueto was part of the University of Central Florida’s Government and Community Relations Team, where she aided in the oversight of student interns placed in the Florida Senate, House, and statewide lobbying firms during legislative sessions.

“Kylee is highly attuned to keeping the pulse of the Central Florida business community,” said Rep. Erika Booth, an Orlando Republican. “Her hard work and determination make her one of the best in the field, and as a fellow UCF Knight, it’s great to have a home-grown leader who understands the vast needs of the area.”

Anzueto gained expertise in the legislative processes through multiple hands-on internships. During her time with the Government Relations Department at Publix, Anzueto focused on alcohol legislation and presented to the corporation’s top executives on pharmacy benefit manager regulations.

“I am excited to take on this new role at GrayRobinson, working alongside our exceptional Government Affairs and Lobbying team. I look forward to helping strengthen the firm’s relationships and contributing to our clients’ continued success,” she said.

Anzueto’s experience also includes advocating for infrastructure and transportation issues in Tallahassee as part of the City of Orlando’s Intergovernmental Relations Office. She also gained insight into public policies and campaign data while providing support and voter education at a nonprofit.

Anzueto’s early career includes serving in constituent services for then-U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, where she developed her understanding of federal issues, such as social security, immigration, and veterans’ affairs.