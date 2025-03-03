Senate committee supports bill inspired by dog abandoned during Hurricane Milton

A Senate panel unanimously advanced a bill to create an enhanced criminal charges for people being cruel to animals during hurricanes and other emergencies.

“Sometimes we get to do a good thing about a bad thing, and that’s this bill,” said Sen. Don Gaetz.

Gaetz’s legislation (SB 150) comes after a dog named Trooper was rescued by a state trooper during Hurricane Milton. The dog had been abandoned and was found tied to a fence near Tampa as the rising floodwaters were closing in.

“The good news is that this dog was rescued, got medical attention, is alive and well and now has a loving home,” Gaetz said during the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing. “The bad news is there’s not always a highway patrolman around.”

Under the bill, people who commit animal cruelty during a state of emergency would face third-degree felony charges.

Sen. Jim Boyd said he supports Gaetz’s proposal and even argued it might not be strict enough to punish people who hurt “helpless animals.”

“That happened kind of on the edge of my district. … I’m still appalled that something like that would have happened,” said Boyd, who represents part of Hillsborough County. “I think what you’re trying to accomplish here is maybe not even harsh enough, but I do appreciate the step forward and the good legislation.”

Gaetz quipped back, “Since public whipping has gone out of fashion, we resorted to a third-degree felony.”

Trooper, the 5-year-old bull dog terrier, has since been adopted, although the dog has continued to deal with medical issues.

Vets found the dog with metal and rubber in his stomach, according to recent media reports.

“With Trooper’s situation, veterinarians say it’s possible Trooper lived outside or was chained up and eating trash for nourishment or out of boredom,” CBS News reported.

The dog’s former owner, Giovanny Garcia, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty last year.