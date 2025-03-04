Shevrin Jones’ SMILES Act would expand dental services in Medicaid

Sen. Shevrin Jones’ SMILES Act would expand dental care services for people on Medicaid.

“The impact our dental care legislation could make in our great state is the reason that I became a lawmaker in the first place,” Jones, a Democrat from Miami-Dade, said in a statement Monday. “Making lives better for Floridians of all backgrounds — in this case, helping them connect to health care to make sure they’re not living with preventable pain because of issues of affordability and access.”

The bill — known as the “Strengthening Medicaid in the Interest of Low-Income Economic Self-Sufficiency” — would also increase the reimbursement rates for covered services for Medicaid providers in a state falling behind compared to the rest of the country, Jones said.

“Florida ranks 49th in the nation for Medicaid dental reimbursement rates, paying only 42% of the average fees charged by dentists, according to the American Dental Association,” according to a press release put out by Jones and House Democrats who are sponsoring legislation to try and change that.

Currently, Medicaid only covers emergency dental work and services to prepare someone for dentures.

But under the new bill, those receiving Medicaid — particularly those with disabilities, the Democrats said — could access other expanded dental care.

“The minimum benefits provided by the Medicaid prepaid dental health program to recipients 21 years of age or older must include services necessary to prevent disease and promote oral health, restore oral structures to health and function, and treat emergency conditions, including routine diagnostic and preventive care, such as dental cleanings, exams, and X-rays; basic dental services, such as fillings and extractions; major dental services, such as root canals, crowns, dentures, and other dental prostheses; emergency dental care; and other necessary services related to dental and oral health,” the bill said.

Jones filed SB 1048, while Reps. Marie Woodson and Angie Nixon are filing the House companion HB 975.

“While Congress debates cutting Medicaid, this legislation strengthens the program in Florida for our most vulnerable residents,” Woodson said in a statement. “By codifying these basic dental services into our Medicaid program, the Florida Legislature is telling Floridians that we are making increased health outcomes a priority.”

If passed, the bill would take effect July 1.

The Legislature reconvenes on Tuesday.