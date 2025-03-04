Fentrice Driskell says Ron DeSantis is ‘scrambling for political relevance’ with ‘no plans’ to help Floridians

Gov. Ron DeSantis has had six years to improve Florida. Republicans have had decades. Instead, they’ve chased culture war distractions while household costs skyrocketed and the residents’ lives got worse, according to House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell.

The latest distractions, she said, are a state version of the federal Department of Government Efficiency initiative DeSantis is touting as a means to cut government waste, and a proposal to end property taxes that today pay for vital local services, including police and fire rescue.

“He wants headlines and attention,” Driskell said. “And if these communities need to fire your kid’s teacher, or the officers that patrol your neighborhood or the closest fire station to your house, well that’s not his fault. By the time that happens, he’ll have moved on to another culture war to distract us from a simple truth: He has no plans to make your life better.”

Driskell’s comments came Tuesday after DeSantis’ annual State of the State Address. She noted that she’d prerecorded the message, but anticipated he’d “probably ranted about random things like New York, Joe Biden, red snapper populations or fictional university students majoring in ‘Zombie Studies.’”

But the fact of the matter, she said, is that while Republicans decry waste, fraud and abuse in Florida, their two-plus decades of control of the state’s levers means “any waste or fraud rests at their feet.”

“To be clear, I have yet to hear any Floridians say, ‘Please help; we have too many firefighters and teachers,’ ‘My town’s streets are too smooth,’ or ‘My garbage is picked up too fast,’” she said. “The people who sent us here tell us they want their government to focus on kitchen table issues.”

That, the Tampa Democrat said, is what the House Democratic Caucus is trying to do through a fleet of policy proposals it has collectively dubbed the “Putting Floridians First Agenda.” It includes:

— HB 1019 by Parkland Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who is on track to lead House Democrats in the 2027-28 term. If passed, the measure would deepen background checks on gun sales and transfers, require trigger locks or gun safes to be included in most gun sales and ban so-called “ghost guns.” Boca Raton Democrat Tina Scott Polsky is carrying companion measures in the Senate.

— HB 1045 by West Palm Beach Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, which would increase funding for public schools to give teachers raises, increase school transparency requirements and establish a grant program enabling schools to purchase or update classroom technology. The bill does not appear to have a Senate companion.

— HB 1177 by Davie Rep. Mike Gottlieb, which would expand heat safety and water provision requirements for outdoor laborers and improve worker benefits. St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson has filed a similar bill (SB 510).

— HB 1471 by Orlando Rep. Rita Harris, a 70-page bill that among other things would significantly expand renters’ protections and create a state Department of Housing and Tenant Rights to combat affordable housing and homelessness issues. Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis is carrying an identical companion of the measure (SB 1592), titled the “Keep Floridians Housed Act.”

— HB 1507 by North Miami Rep. Dotie Joseph, which would expand Medicaid access for low-income Floridians and children. The bill does not appear to have a Senate companion. Driskell said it’s high time Florida “set aside the partisan politics and accept the federal money that comes with Medicaid expansion,” noting Florida is just “one of only 10 states still refusing these dollars.”

— HB 1575, which Driskell is sponsoring. It would require the state to complete a study of the prevalence and effect of lead in the drinking water of all public facilities that receive state funding by Jan. 1, 2026. The measure would also require the state to develop an actionable plan by July 1, 2027, that water management districts must then put to use in combating blue-green algae blooms. Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman introduced similar legislation last week.

Driskell, who made history in May 2022 as the first Black woman to become House Democratic Leader, said she’s under no illusion about how successful her party’s priority policies will be, given who runs the show.

Notably, HB 1045 and HB 1507 aren’t likely to go anywhere regardless of how well Republicans receive them, since neither has a Senate analog.

“We understand the political reality of Tallahassee, so we know these ideas aren’t likely to go anywhere, regardless of how good they are. It isn’t easy being in the minority party in the Legislature, but we aren’t Democrats only when it’s easy; we’re here to advocate for our communities and make our voices heard,” she said in a possible swipe at ex-Democratic Reps. Hillary Cassel of Dania Beach and Susan Valdés of Tampa, who switched their party affiliation to Republican after winning re-election in November.

“Gov. DeSantis is happy to put on a show to try to convince you that he’s on your side. But his policies have hurt all of us as costs increase and services decrease, all so he can try to salvage what’s left of his political career. While (he’s) putting his own ambitions first, we want to put Florida first.”