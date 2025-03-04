Ryan Powers launches research and strategic communications firm CANDR Strategies

Seasoned campaign and research operative Ryan Powers has launched a firm, CANDR Strategies, that aims to “bridge the gap between data and decision-making.”

CANDR Strategies, which officially launched last month, offers research capabilities and communication services that enable clients to tackle complex challenges through insight-driven solutions.

The firm promises a unique blend of services designed to meet the needs of mission-driven clients. From in-depth research and analysis to tailored messaging and campaign development, the firm is poised to help nonprofits, advocacy groups and businesses amplify their message.

Drawing on over 15 years of experience, Powers brings a proven track record of transforming insights into strategies that resonate, engage and drive action.

Most recently, Powers served as Director of Research at the NRSC (2021-2022) and NRCC (2023-2024), leading opposition research and messaging strategy in two of the most competitive election cycles in recent history. Previously, Powers worked at America Rising, rising to Vice President & Research Director for Senate Campaigns, where they played a pivotal role in shaping Republican research and communications efforts nationwide.

“CANDR Strategies was born out of a shared passion for solving tough problems with clarity and purpose,” Powers said. “We saw a need for a firm that not only uncovers the ‘why’ behind the data but also crafts the ‘how’ to turn that understanding into real-world results. Our goal is to be a trusted partner for organizations ready to make a difference.”

Headquartered in Washington, CANDR Strategies is already engaging with clients to address pressing issues across sectors. The firm said its approach emphasizes collaboration, creativity, and a relentless focus on outcomes — values that Powers has honed through years of leadership in research, communications, and organizational strategy.