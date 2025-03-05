Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.5.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Donald Trump promises to keep up ‘swift and unrelenting action’ in speech to Congress” via The Associated Press — President Trump, six weeks into his second term, aggressively defended his policies in a combative address to Congress, prompting Democratic dissent and one ejection. Trump touted swift action on the economy, immigration and foreign policy while blaming the prior Joe Biden administration. The speech came amid economic uncertainty, with the S&P 500’s gains erased and inflation worries rising, leading to economic chaos. Trump vowed to continue his North American trade war, stating, “Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them.” He bashed federal workers if they resisted his agenda, and Elon Musk sat in the gallery. Democrats accused him of lies. Also, his efforts to promote peace in Ukraine are getting a response.

___

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott may not have become Senate Majority Leader, but the Naples Republican has established himself as a booming voice in the conservative movement at a time when Republicans control Washington.

He headlines the first Rescuing the American Dream summit, which kicks off today in Washington and hopes to chart the best ways to seize the moment during the first 100 days of Trump’s comeback term.

Things kick off tonight with a welcome reception for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, and Scott, followed by a dinner for founding donors.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, the summit will convene panels with GOP Sens. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and other guests from within the conservative movement. Majority Leader John Thune will swing by and give remarks midday on Thursday.

Then, the event will close with a “Fireside Chat” between Scott and business investor Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank fame.

“I am honored to serve as the special guest at the inaugural policy summit of Rescuing the American Dream,” Scott said in a statement. “The organization has put together a great group of speakers to highlight the accomplishments the Trump administration has already quickly achieved and how leaders from business, Capitol Hill and the conservative movement can work together to help the President implement his robust agenda in record time.”

___

Kristin Quirk has joined the Republican Party of Florida as a fundraising specialist.

With a robust political and organizational leadership background, Quirk brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role.

“We are delighted that Kristin is joining our outstanding team at the Florida GOP,” said Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power. “Kristin shares our strong Republican values and work ethic. As our voter registration advantage over Democrats continues to grow, we will not rest on our laurels, thinking there is little more to be done. We have many plans in the works, and our team is only getting stronger.”

Previously, Quirk served as the Director of Membership and Partnerships at the Florida Senior Living Association for two years. During her tenure, she successfully led initiatives to grow membership, strengthen industry partnerships and advocate for the well-being of Florida seniors.

Before her current role, Quirk worked in the state Senate under Republican Sen. George Gainer of District 2 from 2019-2022 and briefly in the Florida House Majority Office under Majority Leader Michael Grant of District 75.

In 2023, Quirk earned her master’s degree in applied American politics and policy from Florida State University, further solidifying her expertise in the field.

___

🛞 — Don’t reinvent the wheel on hemp: House leadership has assembled a Committee to discuss hemp regulation, but they’ve already done that — and agreed — and have a blueprint from Gov. Ron DeSantis on his goals. In the words of Nike, just do it. Read more here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@JanuaryDoHarn: I am incredibly grateful to @realDonaldTrump & @MELANIATRUMP for this opportunity to share our story & protect other families from the gross parental rights violations that are occurring in schools across our country. No child is born in the wrong body & schools must stop these secret social transitions that are creating a huge wedge between the parent/child relationship & ultimately harming the child.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@VoiceofFLBiz: AIF is proud to endorse Brian Hodgers for Florida House District 32!

— TOP STORY —

“In State of the State address, Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes to repeal gun control laws, property taxes” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In his annual State of the State address, DeSantis outlined priorities for the 2025 Regular Session, including property tax abolishment, gun control repeal and Everglades restoration.

DeSantis touted Florida’s firm stance on illegal immigration and a lean state budget, proposing a constitutional amendment for the 2026 ballot to eliminate property taxes. Critics warn of potential sales tax hikes, countered by DeSantis’ pledge of no state tax increases.

The Republican Governor urged lawmakers to revisit gun safety measures, including undoing the ban on selling rifles to people younger than 21 and repealing Red Flag laws.

“We need to be a strong Second Amendment state,” DeSantis said, urging reform.

However, DeSantis’ priorities are on shakier ground than ever, and his goals have not yet been incorporated into agreed-upon bills.

Republican leaders are challenging the Governor, a squabble that proves Speaker Danny Perez and President Ben Albritton are coming into office ready to behave more independently.

“We are the public’s watchdogs,” said Perez, adding, “Members, do not be afraid to shake the tree of government and pull out the weeds of waste, fraud or abuse.”

Both mentioned the need to ensure Floridians’ tax dollars are spent prudently.

Perez and Albritton reiterated their focus on cracking down on insurance industry concerns. Perez hinted that the House investigation may be the priority he won’t acknowledge exists.

“I have asked the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee to conduct hearings and they will have access to the full range of tools – including issuing subpoenas, putting witnesses under oath, and hiring outside experts,” Perez said.

Ultimately, the state’s Republican leaders kicked off the two-month Legislative Session with ceremony and optimism.

However, like most Sessions, some harshness will cloud Opening Day’s excitement.

“DeSantis finds himself in an unusual position as Legislative Session starts” via Romy Ellenbogen, Alexandra Glorioso and Ana Ceballos of the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau — Despite securing an early victory with a signed immigration bill, DeSantis faces a potentially challenging Legislative Session as his key priorities face resistance. While addressing the Legislature, DeSantis highlighted goals like ballot initiative reform, property tax reduction and condo fee relief, none of which have yet materialized into concrete bills. Perez and Albritton, hinting at an independent stance, focused on insurance accountability and spending cuts rather than wholly embracing DeSantis’ agenda. “We are the public’s watchdogs,” Perez said, promising rigorous scrutiny. Albritton noted that law enforcement finds risk protection orders “invaluable.” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell dismissed DeSantis’ address as a “snooze fest,” suggesting his ideas lacked support.

—“Governor, legislative leaders offer different visions for Spring Session” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

— LEGISLATIVE —

“DeSantis wants Legislature to ‘re-evaluate’ gun safety laws passed after Parkland” via Mitch Perry and Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis said in his State of the State address that he wants the Florida Legislature to re-examine key provisions of the landmark 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, enacted following the shootings in Parkland that killed 17 students and school administrators. Specifically, the Governor wants the Legislature to repeal language that raised the legal age to purchase a shotgun or rifle in Florida from 18 to 21 and also the state’s “Red Flag” law, which allows law enforcement or family members to petition a court to temporarily remove a person’s firearms if they pose a risk to themselves or others. Legislative leaders have opposed open carry in recent years, particularly in the Senate. Senate President Albritton said last Fall that he doesn’t support it because neither does law enforcement and repeated that opinion on Tuesday. He said he also supports “Red Flag” laws.

“Daniel Perez orders hearings into insurance report, profits” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Perez announced Tuesday that he was ordering a Committee to hold hearings into property insurance companies moving billions of dollars to affiliate companies while claiming losses, following the Times/Herald reporting. In his opening remarks for the Legislative Session, which began today, the Miami Republican said that insurance companies might have been using “creative accounting” to “hide” profits. “A couple of years ago, the insurance industry came to the Legislature and said without sweeping reforms, companies could not compete in Florida,” Perez said.

—Perez kicks off Legislative Session, highlights property taxes, government accountability” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice

“Ben Albritton promises Florida citrus won’t wilt on his watch” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Albritton offered a simple message at the start of Session: “Agriculture matters.” Handing out challenge coins marking the Florida Heartland, the Wauchula Republican touted his own personal and professional roots in citrus country. “I was born and bred in Florida citrus and this vital industry is not going down on my watch,” Albritton said. “Research and new technologies are offering a new hope for the future of Florida citrus. We’re on the edge of something special. Florida citrus is making a comeback, one tree at a time.” Months after he took the gavel as Senate President with a promise of a “Rural Renaissance,” Albritton repeated the phrase and clarified that his priorities include expanding education, health care and infrastructure resources in the undeveloped parts of Florida that long held up its most prominent industry.

Jim Boyd touts 2025 legislative agenda on Opening Day — Senate Majority Leader Boyd issued a statement on the Opening Day of Session saying the Senate Republican Caucus “remains steadfast in advancing policy that supports Floridians.” He added, “The robust initiatives of Senate President Albritton will create a stronger and more prosperous Florida, improving Florida’s child welfare system, bolstering rural economic development and infrastructure, enhancing government efficiency and accountability, and identifying tax relief opportunities for hardworking Florida families. This Session is expected to be productive as Senate Republicans collaborate to pass a balanced budget and enact conservative legislation that addresses the needs and protects the freedoms of the great citizens of Florida.”

“Fentrice Driskell says DeSantis is ‘scrambling for political relevance’ with ‘no plans’ to help” Floridians via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — House Democratic Leader Driskell sharply criticized DeSantis and Republicans, claiming they prioritize “culture war distractions” over addressing rising household costs. Dismissing DeSantis’ proposals like the Department of Government Efficiency and property tax elimination as headline-grabbing ploys, Driskell argued these measures threaten vital local services. She highlighted the Democrats’ “Putting Floridians First Agenda,” which focuses on kitchen table issues. The agenda includes HB 1019 by Christine Hunschofsky for gun safety, HB 1045 by Jervonte Edmonds for increased school funding and transparency, HB 1177 by Mike Gottlieb for heat safety for outdoor workers, HB 1471 by Rita Harris for renters’ rights, HB 1507 by Dotie Joseph to expand Medicaid access, and HB 1575, sponsored by Driskell to address lead in drinking water and blue-green algae blooms.

“Citizens-Insurance-for-all bill withdrawn as sponsor seeks ‘in-depth’ study” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — A bill that would have made windstorm coverage by Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. available to anyone who wants it has been withdrawn from being considered during the just-started Legislative Session. Rep. Hillary Cassel, who filed the 143-page bill in December, withdrew it last Friday on the eve of the Session, which started on Tuesday. Cassel said she is “working with the speaker’s office on continuing the conversation about that bill.” She said the concept requires “in-depth analysis” beyond what can be laid out in a legislative bill. Rep. Anna Eskamani, co-sponsor of the bill, said she understood that the bill was withdrawn while Cassel requested funding for a feasibility study, possibly in conjunction with Florida State University.

“Corey Simon’s ‘Rural Renaissance’ bill advances with full support” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A massive piece of legislation geared toward improving rural communities in the Sunshine State has passed its first Committee hurdle with full support from lawmakers and constituents. Tallahassee Republican Sen. Simon’s bill (SB 110) seeks to improve infrastructure and enhance education and health care as part of a comprehensive package of proposals designed to usher in a “modern-day renaissance” to rural communities across Florida. The measure contains critical investments for 31 of Florida’s 67 counties, including broadband internet upgrades, affordable housing, small-business support, roadway improvements, investments into rural schools, and bolstering of rural hospitals.

“Gun rights groups pillory Monique Miller after she fails to file open carry bill” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — While DeSantis called for expanding gun rights, no open carry legislation was filed for consideration this year. That has Second Amendment activists angry at lawmakers who voiced support for such a change in the past. Specifically, groups like Florida Gun Rights have critiqued Rep. Miller, a Brevard County Republican who said she intended to file an open carry bill but did not do so before a deadline ahead of the Legislative Session. “Rep. Monique Miller refused to file an open carry bill this Session after she promised to do so,” said gun rights activist Matt Collins. “She sent the bill to the legislative drafting department but did not actually file it prior to Friday’s deadline. Insiders report that Rep. Randy Fine instructed her not to file the bill as part of his spat with Gov. DeSantis (who supports open carry).” The group incorrectly identified Fine as a member of the House. He is now in the Senate.

“Bill to ease charter school conversions, block public school districts from buying land clears first House hurdle” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation with the potential to significantly change Florida’s educational landscape has cleared its first House hurdle after its sponsor heard concerns about its potentially harmful effects. The Education Administration Subcommittee voted 13-5 on party lines to advance the bill (HB 123), which would exclude School Boards, teachers and school administrators from votes over whether to convert public schools into charter schools. That decision would fall instead to parents with children enrolled at the school in question, whom current statutes already give a vote. Approving a charter conversion would require a 50% vote by parents, the same threshold given to teachers now. Rep. Alex Andrade, the bill’s sponsor, said parents are “the most reliable metric for a school’s performance.”

“Bill to bar golf courses, hotels from Florida state parks gains momentum” via Emily L. Mahoney and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Tuesday marked Day One of the Florida Legislative Session, and already, a high-profile bill to prohibit the construction of golf courses, hotels and pickleball courts in state parks is gaining traction. House Bill 209, called the State Park Preservation Act, passed its first Committee with bipartisan support. The vote marked the first time the bill had advanced in the Florida House after a similar Senate version, and it also got a unanimous Committee vote during lawmakers’ pre-Session meetings.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“New bill aims to end Florida contract with controversial pregnancy centers” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Democrat Rep. Kelly Skidmore has introduced a bill to end the state’s $29.5 million contract with a controversial pregnancy care provider. While Skidmore of Boca Raton has targeted the Florida Pregnancy Care Network and its lucrative contract in the past, this time is different. That’s because DeSantis also wants to end this same state contract. The Florida Pregnancy Care Network is a private nonprofit with over 95 locations statewide. Critics say centers in the network can be mistaken as reproductive health clinics that provide pregnancy care but are actually nonmedical facilities.

“Advocates looking to state budget process to get air conditioning in some prisons” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — After a failed attempt to get bills passed that would’ve required the installation of air conditioning in all prisons, Connie Edson knew a general bill couldn’t be her approach this year. Edson, one of the leaders pushing for air conditioning in prisons the last five years, is pairing up with Horizon Communities Corp. Executive Director Nathan Schaidt to get funds for a pilot program into the state budget for 2025-26. The duo asked Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Miami Republican, and Rep. Jim Mooney Jr., an Islamorada Republican, to back their initiative during budget talks.

“Lucy’s father urges Legislature to keep training requirements in ‘Lucy’s Law’” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Andy Fernandez told the story of his daughter Lucy to members and attendees of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday. It was the first stop for “Lucy’s Law,” known as SB 628, sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Martin. Lucy was tragically killed on Labor Day weekend in 2022 when the boat she was in collided with a cement channel marker, launching passengers into the water and capsizing. Lucy was trapped underneath. Emergency responders airlifted her to the hospital, and a day later, she died surrounded by her family. Lucy’s death could have been prevented with education and training. Now, Andy and his wife Melissa are on a mission to make Florida waters safer and prevent other families from suffering the same unimaginable loss.

Meanwhile… “What $306M buys: Inside the Capitol’s massive renovation projects” via James Call of USA Today Network — With big money on the line, one lawmaker recently traded spreadsheets for a firsthand look at what exactly $306 million in public money buys in Florida Capitol renovations. State Rep. Vicki Lopez had pledged to take a deep dive into spending, so when critics ask, “are we budgeting correctly,” she has an answer. So, she had the Department of Management Services, the state’s property manager, take her 15-member State Administration Budget Subcommittee on a tour of five ongoing construction projects across the 986,000-square feet Capitol Complex. The Committee she chairs writes the budget for 12 state agencies.

“Hotel taxes for transit, housing? New Florida bill would allow it” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — During last November’s elections, tourism interests dumped more money into local elections than they had in years, desperately trying to elect politicians who would do the industry’s bidding. It didn’t work. At the county level, every candidate endorsed by the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association for the Orange County Commission lost. Why? Because voters were sick of watching local politicians prioritize tourism lobbyists over those who live here. Public transit here is anemic. Affordable housing is at a crisis-level shortage. Wages are still among the lowest in America for major metros. Yet, instead of dealing with those problems, the industry’s puppet politicians just kept throwing more money at tourism, spending billions to expand the convention center repeatedly — even though it’s already 7 million square feet, rarely fully occupied and usually runs a deficit. And constantly bloating the budget at Visit Orlando to the point that Orange County now gives more tax dollars to the tourism-promotion agency than it spends on Lynx, the region’s sorely underfunded bus system.

APCIA wants conversation on ‘the facts,’ not ‘sensationalized reporting’ — American Property Casualty Insurance Association Vice President Logan McFaddin said, “APCIA looks forward to working with the Legislature during the 2025 Legislative Session and ensuring policy proposals are based on facts and not sensationalized reporting. Recent news reports stating that Florida insurers ‘claimed’ to be losing money while their parent companies and affiliates made billions are very misleading and lack an understanding of the reporting, dividend, and capital requirements for insurers. The fact is this: Florida insurers experienced several years of unprofitability as underwriting losses soared amid rampant legal system abuse and catastrophic hurricanes.“

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Legis Sked

8 a.m.: House Combined Workgroup on Hemp, Room 212, Knott Building.

8:30 a.m.: Senate Appropriations, Room 110, Senate Office Building,

SB 88, Utility Terrain Vehicle (Wright).

SB 274, Transportation Facility Designations (Arrington).

9 a.m.: Meeting of the Governor and Cabinet.

9 a.m.: EDR: Self-Insurance Estimating Conference, Room 117, Knott Building.

9:30 a.m.: Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services, Room 412, Knott Building.

SB 116, Veterans (Burgess).

SB 294, Collaborative Pharmacy Practice for Chronic Health Conditions (Harrell).

10:15 a.m.: House Careers & Workforce Subcommittee, Room 17, House Office Building.

10:15 a.m.: House Economic Infrastructure Subcommittee, Room 102, House Office Building,

HB 11, Municipal Water (Robinson).

10:15 a.m.: House Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee, Room 404, House Office Building.

11 a.m.: Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government, Room 412, Knott Building.

SB 50, Nature-based Methods for Improving Coastal Resilience (Garcia).

SB 56, Geoengineering (Garcia).

SB 158, Coverage for Diagnostic and Supplemental Breast Examinations (Berman).

SB 160, Public Accountancy (Gruters).

SB 7002, Water Management | Environment.

11 a.m.: Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice, Room 37, Senate Office Building.

SB 7014, Trust Funds.

SB 48, Alternative Judicial (Garcia).

SB 130, Compensation of Victims of Wrongful Incarceration (Bradley).

HB 138, Driving and Boating Offenses (Wright).

HB 234, Criminal Offenses Against Law Enforcement Officers (Leek).

HB 322, Property Rights (Rodriguez).

11 a.m.: Senate Appropriations Committee on Higher Education, Room 110, Senate Office Building.

11 a.m.: Senate Finance and Tax, Room 301, Senate Office Building.

1 p.m.: House Civil Justice, Room 404, House Office Building,

HB 97, Service of Process in Proceedings (Steele).

HB 157, Service Of Process (Redondo).

HB 385, Trusts (Oliver).

HB 403, Limited Liability Companies (Persons-Mulicka).

HB 417, Curators Of Estates (Maggard).

HB 6017, Recovery Of Damage (Trabulsy).

HB 6501, Relief/Sidney Holmes (Gottlieb).

1:30 p.m.: EDR: Revenue Estimating Conference, Room 117, Knott Building.

1:30 p.m.: House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee, Room 102, House Office Building,

HB 649, Autonomous Practice (Giallombardo).

HB 723, Type 1 Diabetes Early Detection Program (Tant).

1:30 p.m.: House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee, Room 17, House Office Building,

HB 315, Transportation Network Company and Driver Insurance Requirements (Fabricio).

HB 367, Home and Service Warranty Association Financial Requirements (Conerly).

HB 379, Securities (Barnaby).

HB 497, Health Coverage by Nonprofit Agricultural Organizations (Grow).

HB 655, Pet Insurance and Wellness Programs (Tuck).

HB 7003, OGSR/Financial Tech Government Operation.

HB 147, Prohibited Practices in Consumer Debt Collection (Gossett-Seidman).

4:15 p.m.: House Security & Threat Assessment Committee, Room 12, House Office Building.

— 100 DAYS —

“Trump directs administration to ‘pause’ military aid to Ukraine” via Rachel Scott and Michelle Stoddart of ABC News — Trump directed his administration to “pause” military aid to Ukraine after the contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Feb. 28. A White House official said Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace and added, “We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” The move came hours after Trump said Zelenskyy needed to be “more appreciative.” Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott asked Trump on Tuesday: “What do you need to see from President Zelenskyy to restart these negotiations?”

“Volodymyr Zelensky offers terms to stop fighting, assuring U.S. that Ukraine wants peace” via Marc Santora of The New York Times — Zelenskyy offered a course of action that he said could end the war while trying to assure the Trump administration that his government was dedicated to peace. “Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be,” Zelenskyy wrote. “It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right.” The Ukrainian leader said he was ready to release Russian prisoners of war, stop long-range drone and missile strikes aimed at Russian targets, and declare a truce at sea immediately — moves that he said would help establish a pathway to peace.

“Ukraine willing to sign minerals deal days after Trump-Zelenskyy agreement fell apart” via Jennifer Jacobs, Fin Gómez, and Ed O’Keefe of CBS News — Ukrainian officials have indicated to their U.S. counterparts they are willing to sign a key minerals agreement days after the original plan to sign the deal at the White House imploded in an acrimonious Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Vice President JD Vance. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, one of the negotiators who spoke with Zelenskyy about the minerals agreement, was asked whether the economic deal was still on the table. “Not at present,” he responded. Multiple sources said a deal is not finalized. And the parameters of the agreement could change because the President is now holding out for a “bigger, better deal.”

“Trump could scale back Canada, Mexico tariffs Wednesday, Howard Lutnick says” via Kevin Breuninger of CNBC — Trump will “probably” announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico soon, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Tuesday. He added that the potential agreements would likely involve scaling back at least part of Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. Lutnick’s comments came minutes after the U.S. stock market limped to a close for a second day of sharp declines, spurred at least in part by investors’ fears that Trump’s aggressive policies will ignite a crippling trade war. After his remarks, U.S. stock futures tied to all three major averages rose.

“Mexico gave Trump much of what he wanted. It didn’t fend off tariffs.” via Alan Feuer, Natalie Kitroeff and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Facing the threat of tariffs from Trump after he took office, Mexico bent over backward to comply with his demands. Almost immediately, the government moved to secure its northern border, severely stanching migration to the United States. Then, it hunted cartel leaders in a dangerous fentanyl stronghold. And just last week, in a once-in-a-generation move, it delivered into U.S. custody 29 of the country’s most powerful drug lords. But even after that, Trump imposed the tariffs anyway, shaking global markets. The move left officials in both countries baffled about what the White House was trying to accomplish and frantically asking the same question: What was Trump’s endgame? Even some people close to the President seem to disagree on the answer. Some outside advisers predict that the tariffs, currently at 25% on most imports from Mexico and Canada, will result in a steady stream of revenue for the United States.

“Arab leaders endorse counterproposal to Trump’s Gaza plan, with cease-fire uncertain” via The Associated Press — Arab leaders on Tuesday endorsed Egypt’s postwar plan for the Gaza Strip that would allow its roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain, in a counterproposal to Trump’s plan to depopulate the territory and redevelop it as a beach destination. It was unclear if Israel or the United States would accept the Egyptian plan, which was endorsed by Arab leaders and announced by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, which amounted to a widespread rejection of Trump’s proposal. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment. Tuesday’s summit in Cairo included the Emir of Qatar, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia — countries whose support is crucial for any postwar plan. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres also attended.

“FBI and DOJ headquarters are among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale” via Jill Colvin and Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press — The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them “not core to government operations.” The list published by the General Services Administration includes some of the country’s most recognizable structures. It spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages. In Washington, D.C., it includes the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which serves as the FBI headquarters, the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, the Old Post Office building, where Trump once ran a hotel, and the American Red Cross headquarters.

“The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce” via Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press — The IRS is reportedly drafting plans to slash its workforce by up to half through layoffs, attrition, and buyouts, as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the federal government via Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Layoffs of roughly 7,000 probationary employees already occurred in February. The IRS also offers buyouts to almost all employees through a “deferred resignation program.” A former IRS Commissioner warns that such cuts would render the IRS “dysfunctional.” The agency, which employs about 90,000 workers, also faces potential staff lending to the Department of Homeland Security for immigration enforcement. Aggressive reductions in IRS resources will only render our government less effective and less efficient in collecting the taxes Congress has imposed, wrote former IRS Commissioners.

“Government watchdog wants thousands of federal workers to be reinstated” via Michael Kunzelman and Chris Megerian of The Associated Press — A government watchdog wants more than 5,000 probationary employees to be reinstated at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the latest example of resistance to Trump‘s efforts to downsize the federal workforce. The Office of Special Counsel made the request Friday and disclosed it Tuesday. If the Merit Systems Protection Board grants the request, the employees would be back on the job for 45 days as an investigation continues. At that point, the Board could be asked to decide to reinstate them. Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger said the firings “appear to have been carried out in a manner inconsistent with federal personnel laws.” It’s possible that he could reach similar conclusions about employees at other departments as well.

“Jon Stewart says Elon Musk flaked on interview offer: ‘You know that’s bulls**t’” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — Stewart is calling out Musk for backing off his offer to come on The Daily Show. Last week, Musk expressed a willingness to go on Stewart’s Comedy Central series if the interview airs unedited. Stewart readily agreed. But then Musk decided against going head-to-head with the host, calling Stewart a partisan propagandist.

— STATEWIDE —

“Pollster finds JD Vance would defeat DeSantis in Florida 2028 GOP Primary” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — First reported by Florida Politics, the poll found Vance at 47% support among likely Florida Republican voters and DeSantis at 33% – a 14-point advantage for the Vice President. The Fabrizio poll was conducted among 600 likely Florida Republican Primary voters. Vance was first elected to the U.S. Senate out of Ohio in 2022 with the backing of Trump. Both Vance and DeSantis are young relative to the age of other D.C. politicians: DeSantis is 46, and Vance is 40. DeSantis is officially term-limited out of the Governorship in January 2027, with the next gubernatorial election taking place next November for the Sunshine State.

“‘Forced medication’: DeSantis wants fluoride out of water” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis isn’t holding back on fluoride in water supplies, believing it’s “forced medication.” “When you’re forcing it into the water supply, that’s not really giving people the choice. If people want to be able to purchase fluoridated water or do more, then they already have the ability to do it,” DeSantis said. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo had previously said putting fluoride in water was “insane,” given the compound’s “caustic” nature and the fact that toothpaste and other consumer products contain it and give people the option to self-administer. He recommended against community water fluoridation last year. DeSantis said Tuesday that he expects the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to “lean in the direction of Ladapo under Bobby Kennedy,” presumably offering similar guidance.

“DeSantis expects federal health regulators to follow Florida push to ban fluoride in drinking water” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — DeSantis praised efforts by Ladapo to push localities to remove fluoride to drinking water, saying he expects HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to follow suit soon. Ladapo issued a recommendation in November warning municipalities, counties and other government Public Utility Boards against putting fluoride in drinking water. Ladapo’s recommendation boosted ongoing efforts by the libertarian advocacy group Stand for Health Freedom, which began a campaign two years ago and has since helped convince more than a dozen localities to stop using the additive.

“Satisfied customer: DeSantis endorses USAA car coverage” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is happy with his automobile insurance. After the State of the State address, DeSantis said the state of his car coverage from USAA couldn’t be better. Noting that he talked to “some of the guys” from the company at last year’s Army-Navy Football Game, DeSantis said that he and First Lady Casey DeSantis had been “USAA members for a long time.” “The First Lady lost a car years ago in a storm. We literally put in the claim. Some guy shows up 48 hours later and just cuts us a check and I’d never seen anything like it and I always remind them,” DeSantis said. “I was like, ‘I’ll be a customer for life because you guys didn’t play games.’ So, I have confidence in USAA just as a veteran and having done that.”

Wilton Simpson sends Florida Forest Service personnel to South Carolina — Agriculture Commissioner Simpson announced that the Florida Forest Service is deploying a Complex Incident Management Team of 35 personnel to support the state of South Carolina in response to the dramatic increase in wildfires occurring across the state. The CIMT from Florida is a specialized team that manages large-scale and complex wildfire incidents. “When a neighbor is in need, Florida will always answer the call for help. Just as we would count on South Carolina to stand with us in our time of need, we are proud to send our highly skilled wildland firefighting personnel to assist in their wildfire response,” Simpson said.

“James Uthmeier begins criminal probe of Andrew and Tristan Tate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – Attorney General Uthmeier is using the “full force of law” in an “active criminal investigation” of Andrew and Tristan Tate. “These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world,” said DeSantis’ recently appointed AG. “Many of these victims are coming forward, some of them minors. People can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it.”

“Social justice organizations plan to rally against DeSantis’ agenda in Tallahassee” via James Call of USA Today Network — In a third-floor office on Adams Street north of the Capitol Tuesday, a coalition of eight social justice groups recorded a video calling Floridians to rally in Tallahassee on March 26 to protest much of what DeSantis and lawmakers want to do this Legislative Session. Equal Ground Florida – a community organizing group focused on voting rights and education – organized the Florida Justice & Democracy Roundtable and is working with the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, Common Cause, the Florida Education Association, the NAACP and All Voting is Local to stage the rally later this month.

“State Farm makes large donation to Florida Sheriff’s Association teen driving course” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) is getting some notable financial help to improve teen driving in the state. State Farm has donated $90,000 to the FSA to fund the Teen Driver Challenge course to train teen drivers better. The latest contribution from State Farm brings the company’s donation to the program to a total of $1.05 million since 2011. “We appreciate State Farm’s dedication to promoting safe driving among Florida’s youth and the commitment to safer roadways for all drivers,” said FSA President and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “Their partnership is crucial in equipping young drivers with skills through the Teen Driver Challenge, and I encourage everyone with teen drivers to take advantage of this life-saving program.”

“UF researchers: Sunshine State consumer confidence got cloudy and overcast in February” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Consumer confidence in the state had increased since Fall and into the new year. But February saw a tumble in the perceived economic security among consumers in the Sunshine State. The consumer sentiment figure fell 2.6 points compared to January’s, settling at 86.9 in February. “The decline in consumer sentiment is primarily driven by Floridians’ pessimistic expectations about future economic outlooks, which have decreased for the second consecutive month. In particular, expectations for the U.S. economy dropped sharply, nearly reversing the gains seen since the Presidential Election in November,” said Hector H. Sandoval, Director of the Economic Analysis Program at the University of Florida’s (UF) Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Supreme Court appears skeptical of Mexico’s lawsuit against U.S. gun makers” via Abbie VanSickle of The New York Times — The Supreme Court appeared skeptical on Tuesday that the Mexican government could legally sue U.S. gun makers over claims that they share the blame for violence by drug cartels. Mexico argued that the American gun industry bore responsibility for the violence by creating and selling firearms that made their way across the border into the hands of criminal gangs. Arguing that the violence was a direct result of the gun makers’ actions, a lawyer for Mexico told the justices that the country should be able to sue despite a 2005 law that prohibited most lawsuits against gun manufacturers for injuries caused by firearms. But Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh appeared to sum up doubts about the lawsuit by asking about the broader implications if Mexico succeeded in arguing that manufacturers acting lawfully could be held responsible for illegal behavior by cartels, an outcome that he worried could have “destructive effects on the American economy.”

“Bill to ban trans athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams fails to advance in U.S. Senate” via The Associated Press — Legislation that aimed to bar transgender women and girls nationwide from participating in school athletic competitions designated for female athletes failed to advance Monday night in a divided Senate as Democrats stood united against an issue that Republicans leveraged in last year’s elections. A test vote on the bill failed to gain the 60 votes needed to advance in the chamber as Senators stuck to party lines in a 51-45 vote tally. The bill sought to determine Title IX protections “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

“After explosive town halls, Republicans rethink how to reach voters” via Marianna Sotomayor and Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post — House Republicans are rethinking how best to reach constituents after a series of combative town halls where protesters vented about Trump and Musk’s policies. GOP leaders tasked with helping keep their majority in the 2026 midterms told lawmakers Tuesday morning to be cautious when holding in-person town halls. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, encouraged Republicans to hold virtual town halls instead, arguing that in-person town halls are allowing protesters to cause a scene and drown out their party’s messaging, according to multiple people in the room who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail an off-the-record meeting.

“Democrats’ Medicaid strategy gets a reboot after GOP cancels town halls” via Katherine Long and Elena Schneider of POLITICO — Democrats are scrambling to rethink their strategy of using Republican town halls to oppose GOP-led plans to slash spending on Medicaid and other government services. Left-leaning organization Indivisible, which had been spearheading the efforts to disrupt constituent town halls, is calling on Democratic lawmakers to host their own town halls during the March recess or the group will do it for them. And other top Democrats, like former Vice-Presidential nominee Tim Walz, are saying they might hold their own events to carry the message in Republican-held districts.

— ELECTIONS —

“The fight to replace DeSantis in Florida is on, marked by jockeying with Trump” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — The race to succeed Florida DeSantis is already heating up, sparking a proxy war between DeSantis and Trump. After Rep. Byron Donalds, a Trump ally, launched his campaign, Casey DeSantis, the state’s popular First Lady, is considering a run, leading DeSantis’ political machine to undermine Donalds subtly. DeSantis and his wife met with Trump to dissuade him from further involvement, though Trump’s advisers say he remains committed to Donalds. DeSantis allies suggest Trump might issue a dual endorsement. With DeSantis subtly promoting his wife, the question remains: who will win Trump’s favor?

“With wife mulling ’26 campaign, DeSantis talks up her work in State of the State speech” via Ana Ceballos and Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald — DeSantis used his State of the State address to talk about his policy priorities — and, notably, his wife’s efforts in his administration, amid speculation that she is considering a run to be his successor. With state lawmakers gathering to launch Florida’s annual Legislative Session, DeSantis used a good portion of his Opening Day remarks to highlight her work with an initiative called Hope Florida, which helps connect the needy with existing faith-based, private and nonprofit services instead of government assistance. “Hope Florida was designed by our First Lady, Casey DeSantis, to transform the way government agencies provide services to our fellow citizens in need rather than perpetuate dependence on a great society-style bureaucracy,” DeSantis said.

“Ben Albritton, Perez won’t talk about 2026 Governor’s race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Neither Senate President Albritton nor House Speaker Perez is tipping his hand as to who he supports in next year’s Republican Gubernatorial Primary. Albritton told a reporter Tuesday that it’s his “first day of Session” when asked how he felt about the prospect of DeSantis promoting First Lady DeSantis as the next Governor. The Wauchula Republican invoked the name of previous Senate President Bill Galvano to justify his neutral stance. “I am not a golfer,” Albritton said. “But his saying was you play the hole you’re on. And right now, I’m on a very important one and my mission is to do a good job for the Florida Senate, to do a good job for Floridians.”

“Maggie’s List backs ‘tenacious freedom fighter’ Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Moody’s bid to keep her U.S. Senate seat now has support from Maggie’s List. The federal PAC dedicated to electing conservative women has named Moody among its first list of incumbent Senators it’s backing in the 2026 Election cycle. Carole Jean Jordan, Chair of Maggie’s List Florida, said in a statement that it is “an honor” to give an “enthusiastic endorsement” to Moody, whom DeSantis appointed to the Senate in January. “She is a tenacious freedom fighter for all of our citizens and will carry those values forward into her upcoming years in the Senate,” Jordan said. In her own statement, Moody thanked the group for its continued support.

Kim Adkinson endorses Brian Hodgers for HD 32 — Brevard County Commissioner Adkinson is endorsing Hodgers in the Special Election for House District 32. “Brian Hodgers is a family man who will fight to put our community and America first in our Legislature,” Adkinson said. “He’ll be tough on illegal immigration, cut property taxes and insurance premiums, keep men out of girls’ sports, and stand unwavering alongside the leadership of the Trump administration. Brian has a solid track record of being a staunch conservative and champion for the values important to our community. We need him representing Brevard County in Tallahassee.”

— Conservative Watch USA backs Hodgers for HD 32

“Cindy Banyai will challenge Jenna Persons-Mulicka’s record on abortion” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former congressional candidate Banyai will challenge state Rep. Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers Republican, for her place in the House. The Democrat launched her campaign slamming the incumbent’s role in restricting abortion rights in Florida. “I’m stepping up to run for Florida House 78 because Tallahassee is nothing but a mess of political infighting and ridiculous political posturing while the people in our state are struggling,” Banyai said. “Rather than solving real issues like the insurance crisis, Jenna has been sealing her far-right credentials by sponsoring bills that strip women of their health care freedom, make voting more difficult, and make citizen initiatives nearly impossible. I’m ready to work for the people of Fort Myers to make their lives better, not my political career easier.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Brightline dispute between Stuart and Martin County might be settled in face-to-face meeting” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Officials from the city and Martin County are to sit down together Thursday in an attempt to settle a dispute over a $60 million Brightline station. The disagreement centers on whether Stuart must support the county’s effort to build the train station on county land in downtown Stuart and whether the city is upholding its growth-management plan. “My hope is that it will be resolved at this meeting,” said Stuart Vice Mayor Christopher Collins. “If the county will restore its requirement of Brightline to pay half” of the station, Collins added — which was the deal outlined in the agreement between the city and county — “I believe the City Commission would provide a letter of support.”

“Deerfield Beach mayoral candidate withdraws from race; how that may figure into a legal case” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With days before Deerfield Beach residents vote for a new Mayor, a candidate who withdrew from the race last week filed a lawsuit asserting that one of the remaining candidates should be disqualified, alleging that candidate doesn’t meet the residency requirements. But a lawyer for Broward County argues that the lawsuit, brought by longtime city activist Timothy “Chaz” Stevens, should be denied because Stevens withdrew from the race after filing the lawsuit “and therefore has no personal stake in the outcome of the mayoral election.” Stevens filed a lawsuit Feb. 24 in Broward Circuit Court, accusing another mayoral candidate, Dan Herz, of being improperly qualified for the March 11 election.

“South Florida snook anglers worried about coastal development, water quality” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Snook anglers and professional fishing guides in South Florida are worried that their favorite gamefish might be harmed by habitat loss, water quality and coastal development in South Florida. The findings come from an annual Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission survey. Snook live in inshore and nearshore waters along the Florida coast and are among the most popular saltwater gamefish in the state’s $9.2 billion recreational saltwater fishing economy. The annual survey also suggests that environmental conditions such as mangrove shoreline and seagrass coverage have improved over recent decades in the region.

“Will Grind with Me Terrace come to Miami-Dade? Proposal puts rap lyrics on the map” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The longest and most heated debate for Miami-Dade County Commissioners on Tuesday came down to the question of creating Grind with Me Terrace, Peace in Da Hood Street and Big Money Baller Street. Those were some of the names proposed by a Commissioner who wants to bring buzz to a downtrodden area north of Miami with a cluster of street signs bearing lyrics of rap and hip-hop songs made famous by local artists who made it big. “If you’re from Miami, you know these famous songs and these sayings,” Commissioner Keon Hardemon, the sponsor, told Board members. “For those of you who may be a little uncomfortable, I ask you to support me and my community.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Nearby neighborhood blasts Orlando’s proposed shelter plan” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando’s latest effort to open a much-needed homeless shelter drew sharp public backlash as neighbors confronted city officials with fears it would bring crime to their area and harm property values. Over 100 people crowded into a room at the Wadeview Community Center, where City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Lisa Portelli, a senior adviser on homelessness to Mayor Buddy Dyer, took questions for about an hour and a half. The shelter is slated for a former county Work Release Center on Kaley Street in the city’s SoDo area. Some attendees feared people would leave the shelter during the day and trek a mile east to their neighborhood streets and park, while others were concerned about nearby schools. None who peppered Orlando officials with questions said they were supportive of the idea. “Our area is only just now starting to become a beautiful place,” one woman said. “Don’t do that to our neighborhood.”

“‘I was blindsided’: Ormond Beach Mayor responds to criticism over TV news appearance” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Ormond Beach Mayor Jason Leslie said he was “blindsided” last month when two City Commissioners condemned his appearance in a Channel 6 news segment. The Mayor tagged along with a TV crew to tour what the broadcast piece later described as the city’s “best-kept secrets.” City Commissioner Kristi Deaton and Deputy Mayor Lori Tolland criticized Leslie at a Feb. 19 meeting for sharing “inaccurate” information and “misrepresenting” the city in the segment. The Commissioners also called out Leslie for not informing the city’s public information officer that he had been approached by the TV crew, which Deaton said is “protocol” whenever media outlets try to contact City Commission members.

“Ocala prison guard faces 15-plus years on contraband tobacco rap” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Federal corrections officer Michael Jason Brooks, 37, of Citra, faces potential prison time himself after being accused of accepting cash to smuggle contraband to an inmate. The Department of Justice alleges that on June 12, 2024, while working at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex, Brooks knowingly agreed to receive money in exchange for introducing contraband into the federal prison. That same day, Brooks provided tobacco, a prohibited item, to an inmate. If convicted, transporting banned tobacco could earn him six months, while the bribery charge could result in a 15-year sentence. The U.S. Department of Justice, the Office of the Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk Watson is prosecuting it.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Brian Scott will seek second term on Pinellas County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Commissioner Scott will run for re-election to a second term. Scott, a Republican Commission Chair this year, was first elected in 2022, defeating Democratic incumbent Pat Gerard and flipping the Board red. It came eight years after Gerard was the one to flip the Commission blue in 2014 and represented what has become a seismic shift in Pinellas County politics that now favors Republicans. Scott is now part of a 6-1 supermajority. Scott is the president of Escot Bus Lines, a family-owned business in Florida. In his campaign announcement, he pointed to success running the company as a template for success in government and offered a hat tip to Trump’s government efficiency efforts.

“Florida State’s settlement with the ACC leaves USF fans wondering what comes next” via Joe Henderson of Green Gold and Bold — The settlement of the lawsuits between Florida State and Clemson against the Atlantic Coast Conference is being interpreted as a “Get Out This Conference Card” for the Seminoles. It dramatically reduces the exit fee FSU would have to pay and is seen by many as a smashing victory for FSU. Our big question is what it means for the Bulls. If FSU and Clemson find new homes, it seems logical that the ACC would want a second team in Florida, which would probably mean USF. ESPN appears to be driving conference realignment, which is another wild card. USF reportedly makes about $9 million from the American Athletic Conference’s media rights deal with ESPN. With the support of university leadership, Athletics Director Michael Kelly has USF positioned to be a conference expansion target.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may have to leave downtown Jacksonville due to DOGE cuts” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A massive government agency with reach throughout much of Florida is apparently being told to vacate its offices in downtown Jacksonville. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is being told to get out of the facilities in the Prudential Building on the South Bank in the city’s urban business district. The federal agency, which houses 800 employees in that building, is falling under the ax of DOGE. An internal email circulated in the Jacksonville offices of the U.S. Army Corps explaining that the agency has until Aug. 31 to find a new location.

“Jury will hear controversial jail call between Donna Adelson and her son Charlie Adelson” via Julie Montanaro of WCTV — A jury will get to hear a controversial recording of a jail phone call between Donna Adelson and her just-convicted son Charlie Adelson during her upcoming trial. She’s expected to stand trial on June 3 in the 2014 murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law and FSU law professor Dan Markel. Circuit Judge Stephen Everett issued a ruling Monday that was unsealed Tuesday, denying defense claims that portions of the recording were illegal and should not be introduced as evidence against her. The phone call in question happened on November 7, 2023, one day after Charlie Adelson was convicted in the murder-for-hire of his former brother-in-law Markel.

“Clemson, Florida State settlement keeps ACC afloat while signaling league’s demise” via Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated — Picturing what the Atlantic Coast Conference, or any other league, will look like five years hence is guesswork. But it sure seems like the ACC simultaneously kept itself together and signaled its 2030 breakup date on Tuesday. The league and its two internal saboteurs, the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers, agreed to stop suing each other. That was good for the ACC and its other 16 members. They also decided to use uneven revenue distribution tied to competitive success (a while ago) and TV ratings (that part is new). And they set a diminishing exit fee for leaving the league, from $165 million in 2026 to a relative bargain escape rate of $75 million in ’30–31.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Five arrested, nearly 60 illegal slot machines seized in Sarasota County illegal gambling investigation” via Katlyn Fernandez of WFLA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that five people were arrested on charges related to illegal gambling. The Sheriff’s Office said it worked with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) to arrest 34-year-old Ciara Boles, 29-year-old Stivi Breshani, 26-year-old Emily Gill, 44-year-old Ilir Iskali, and 42-year-old Christine McCormack. Deputies said the arrests were the result of an investigation that began in April 2024 into multiple illegal gambling establishments within the county.

“Homeless Sarasota students on their own now have help with housing” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Hundreds of K-12 and early college students in Sarasota and Manatee counties — and thousands more across the state — are homeless, numbers that have been on the rise. Now, a new program in Sarasota County will help assist young people, an often-overlooked subset of homeless students who suffer unique challenges. Experts call this subset “unaccompanied homeless students and youth,” which means they are not in the physical custody of a parent or guardian. Though their numbers are smaller than other homeless populations, their need for safe, affordable housing is the same. What’s more, experts say, the personal and societal impact of homelessness among unaccompanied students can have catastrophic, lifelong consequences.

— TOP OPINION —

“How tariffs will make America poorer” via The Washington Post editorial board — Trump’s early actions have shown disregard for democratic institutions and the federal bureaucracy, but his recent tariff impositions on Mexico, Canada, and China may directly harm his voter base.

The tariffs, 25% on Canada and Mexico (except for Canadian oil at 10%) and 10% more on existing tariffs on Chinese goods, are projected to raise prices and cut jobs in the U.S.

China has already retaliated with tariffs on U.S. agricultural products. Canada announced a 25% tariff on $21 billion in U.S. goods, which will be expanded to an additional $87 billion worth of goods in 21 days.

This could cost the typical U.S. household about $1,245 in lost purchasing power. The auto industry, which is highly integrated in North America, would be particularly affected.

Though retaliation will hurt U.S. partners, the lost jobs and higher prices in America might politically benefit them in weakening Republicans’ chances of keeping control of Congress in the next election.

As for those affected, Trump urged farmers to “Have fun!” The tariffs sent the S&P 500 plunging.

— OPINIONS —

“How COVID remade America” via David Wallace-Wells of The New York Times — America is a harsher place, more self-interested and nakedly transactional. We barely trust one another and are less sure we owe our fellow Americans anything — let alone the rest of the world. The ascendant right is junking our institutions, and liberals have grown skeptical of them, too, though we can’t agree about how exactly they failed us. A growing health libertarianism insists on bodily autonomy out of anger about pandemic mitigation and faith that personal behavior can ward off infection and death. And the most significant social and technological experiment of our time, artificial intelligence, promises a kind of exit from the realm of human flesh and microbes into one built by code. We tell ourselves we’ve moved on and hardly talk about the disease or all the people who died or the way the trauma and tumult have transformed us. But COVID changed everything around us.

“Saffie Joseph: Slot machines over stallions? Florida’s horse racing future is at risk” via Florida Politics — Legislation in Tallahassee, HB 105/SB 408, threatens Florida’s $3.24 billion Thoroughbred racing industry by potentially eliminating live racing requirements for permit holders. Critics argue the bill, touted as a solution to “save” Florida Thoroughbreds, would transform racing facilities into mere gaming centers, undermining a vital part of the state’s heritage. The proposed decoupling – severing gaming from live racing – is seen as a betrayal of the industry’s commitment to the animals and the community, jeopardizing countless jobs and a way of life for those dedicated to the sport. Opponents are urging action to protect Florida racing’s future.

— ALOE —

“ESPN’s ‘Around the Horn’ canceled after 23 years” via Greg Rosenstein of NBC News — “Around the Horn,” an ESPN discussion and debate show that has been a staple on the sports network for more than 23 years, will air its final episode on May 23, the company announced Tuesday. The program premiered on Nov. 4, 2002, with host Max Kellerman and produced more than 4,900 episodes. After Kellerman left ESPN for Fox Sports, Tony Reali took over in 2004 and has been at the helm since. “Around the Horn has had a remarkable run of over two decades. That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show’s many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May,” David Roberts, ESPN executive VP and executive editor of sports news and entertainment, said.

