SpaceX adding new space travel operations to Kennedy Space Center

While SpaceX has already been credited with reviving space operations in Florida, the company owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk is expanding its operations in the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week was quick to herald the addition of the Starship program to NASA’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Starship adds reusable launch vehicles that quickly return to earth and are made to launch again in a short time. The vehicles are planned to be used in transporting cargo and crews into Earth’s orbit and planned missions to the moon, or even Mars.

“Florida is the present and future of the space industry with leading space companies — like SpaceX — investing in the Free State of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We welcome SpaceX’s Starship to our state.”

The SpaceX website said Starship operations have been in development at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas, where the SpaceX headquarters is located. The expansion of the program includes a new Starship launch pad complex at Kennedy Space Center this year. The Starship launch operations are designed to increase flight rates of space missions.

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, a Republican from Indian Harbour who represents Florida’s 8th Congressional District along the Space Coast, said the new SpaceX additions to Cape Canaveral will have a huge impact on Florida’s economy.

“This transformative $1.8 billion investment by SpaceX cements Florida’s Space Coast as the launchpad for the future of American spaceflight. With 600 new full-time jobs and the historic addition of Starship launches from Florida, this expansion strengthens our economy, grows our aerospace workforce, and solidifies our leadership in the next generation of space exploration,” Haridopolos said.

“Gov. DeSantis’ steadfast support for the space industry has reinforced Florida’s position as the nation’s space capital, attracting major investments like this and securing our leadership in the future of space exploration. This investment is a testament to SpaceX’s confidence in Florida’s central role in spaceflight, and we are proud to support the groundbreaking missions that will lift off from our shores.”