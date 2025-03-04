March 4, 2025
Corey Simon’s ‘rural renaissance’ bill advances with full support
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, speaks during the Agriculture Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

The legislation aims to bolster Florida's rural communities by increasing economic opportunities and enhancing infrastructure

A massive piece of legislation geared towards improving rural communities in the Sunshine State has passed its first committee hurdle with full support from both lawmakers and constituents.

Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon’s bill (SB 110) seeks to improve infrastructure and enhance education and health care as part of a comprehensive package of proposals designed to usher in a “modern-day renaissance” to rural communities across Florida.

The measure contains critical investments for 31 of Florida’s 67 counties, including broadband internet upgrades, affordable housing, small-business support, roadway improvements, investments into rural schools, and bolstering of rural hospitals.

During the bill’s passage through the Community Affairs Committee, former Senate President and Naples Republican Sen. Kathleen Passidomo showed her support for the bill, commending Simon for bringing it forward and taking the opportunity to address constituents in the audience directly.

“I want to thank Sen. Simon for all the time and effort you’ve put in this bill. … Looking in the audience here, I see people from all over rural Florida, and I want you all to know this is a very special piece of legislation,” Passidomo said. “But it’s going to be up to you all to implement it and make sure that whatever happens with this really fantastic opportunity, that you develop your community how you want to do it.”

Passidomo noted that it’s up to rural communities to take the lead and grow the economy in these areas.

“This is not up to us. This is not the Legislature telling you what to do, but how you want to develop, and I feel really strongly about that because the heart of our state is the center of our state. So I look forward to hearing how you develop this project over the next 10, 20, 30, 50 years,” Passidomo said.

Davie Democratic Sen. Barbara Sharief also showed her support for the bill and shared her excitement for the internet upgrades.

“I was just extremely thrilled about the technology portion of this. … We talked about extending smart technology in the state of Florida, and particularly to have it come into rural communities. I think it’s going to do so much good at increasing your tax base and doing so much more for your communities. I know it’s rural, but you still have to progress and grow, and I think this bill is a great start.”

The bill passed 6-0 and now moves on to the Fiscal Policy Committee.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

