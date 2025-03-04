Corey Simon’s ‘rural renaissance’ bill advances with full support

A massive piece of legislation geared towards improving rural communities in the Sunshine State has passed its first committee hurdle with full support from both lawmakers and constituents.

Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon’s bill (SB 110) seeks to improve infrastructure and enhance education and health care as part of a comprehensive package of proposals designed to usher in a “modern-day renaissance” to rural communities across Florida.

The measure contains critical investments for 31 of Florida’s 67 counties, including broadband internet upgrades, affordable housing, small-business support, roadway improvements, investments into rural schools, and bolstering of rural hospitals.

During the bill’s passage through the Community Affairs Committee, former Senate President and Naples Republican Sen. Kathleen Passidomo showed her support for the bill, commending Simon for bringing it forward and taking the opportunity to address constituents in the audience directly.

“I want to thank Sen. Simon for all the time and effort you’ve put in this bill. … Looking in the audience here, I see people from all over rural Florida, and I want you all to know this is a very special piece of legislation,” Passidomo said. “But it’s going to be up to you all to implement it and make sure that whatever happens with this really fantastic opportunity, that you develop your community how you want to do it.”

Passidomo noted that it’s up to rural communities to take the lead and grow the economy in these areas.

“This is not up to us. This is not the Legislature telling you what to do, but how you want to develop, and I feel really strongly about that because the heart of our state is the center of our state. So I look forward to hearing how you develop this project over the next 10, 20, 30, 50 years,” Passidomo said.

Davie Democratic Sen. Barbara Sharief also showed her support for the bill and shared her excitement for the internet upgrades.

“I was just extremely thrilled about the technology portion of this. … We talked about extending smart technology in the state of Florida, and particularly to have it come into rural communities. I think it’s going to do so much good at increasing your tax base and doing so much more for your communities. I know it’s rural, but you still have to progress and grow, and I think this bill is a great start.”

The bill passed 6-0 and now moves on to the Fiscal Policy Committee.