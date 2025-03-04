Solar energy: Florida’s solution for resiliency after a storm

As Florida faces more frequent and intense hurricanes, solar energy is proving to be a key solution for homeowners seeking resiliency in the aftermath of storms.

With power outages a frequent occurrence following hurricanes, solar panels are a reliable source to power homes in the wake of hurricanes and remain functional even when the grid fails.

Solar systems are designed to endure the harsh weather storms bring, including hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall. Homeowners have found in addition to providing alternative energy options, solar panels also act as an added layer of protection during storms. Many homeowners report that their solar systems remained intact in the aftermath of hurricanes, protecting their roofs from damage while other parts of their homes suffered destruction.

“I’ve had countless customers come to me after hurricane season amazed at how well the systems held up — and acted as an added layer of protection — in the wake of massive storms,” said Damon Egglefield of Mirasol Solar.

“Solar panels and batteries have provided unmatched resiliency and peace of mind to countless Floridians in the aftermath of hurricanes. As Floridians, hurricanes are a reality of living in the Sunshine State. While we can’t prevent the next storm to hit, we can be better prepared during and after storms.”

In addition to durability, solar systems equipped with battery storage are essential for maintaining power during extended outages. After storms knock out electricity for days, solar energy ensures that homes are not left in the dark. The combination of solar panels and batteries allows homeowners to stay operational while waiting for the grid to be restored.

For Floridians, solar power has become more than just an environmentally friendly option — it has become a lifeline during post-storm power outages. As the state continues to experience severe weather events, the ability to remain self-sufficient in the face of adversity is more important than ever.

“After countless storm seasons relying solely on a generator, I made the switch to solar panels and have never looked back,” said Dennis Chapman, customer of Solar Source in Orlando.

“My panels powered me through the aftermath of Hurricane Helene while my neighbors remained without power. Solar energy has provided me with so much more than energy independence and cheaper utility bills, it’s given me the tools for resiliency when life circumstances are beyond our control.”

Solar energy also represents a step toward reducing reliance on the power grid. With solar, Floridians are less dependent on a system that often fails when the state’s infrastructure is put to the test by extreme weather. Moving toward greater energy independence is a cost-effective option that benefits the entire community in the face of natural disasters.

As more Floridians invest in solar technology, the state moves closer to a future where energy independence is not just an ideal, but a reality that can help families protect themselves when the next storm hits.