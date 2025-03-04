March 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida lawmakers send political message with guests to Donald Trump’s address to Congress
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost with Wilna Destin. Image via Frost.

Jacob OglesMarch 4, 20258min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Dotie Joseph files bill to enhance employment transparency

Culture WarsHeadlines

‘Forced medication’: Gov. DeSantis wants fluoride out of water

HeadlinesInfluence

Fentrice Driskell says Ron DeSantis is ‘scrambling for political relevance’ with ‘no plans’ to help Floridians

Frost Destin
Democrats intend to bring union leaders, health care advocates and TPS holders to the speech.

President Donald Trump will return to the dais for his first address to Congress since winning a comeback term. And the guest list remains the talk of the town.

Members of Florida’s congressional delegation will fill seats with opinionated citizens and other newsmakers.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, plans to bring Tampa health care activist Karen Clay to the event. Clay has advocated for stronger coverage since her son Michael was diagnosed with a severe form of spinal muscular atrophy. Castor said she wants to spotlight the victims of potential cuts to federal services like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Donald Trump, Congressional Republicans and Elon Musk want to steal health care from children to reward their billionaire donors and friends with massive tax breaks,” Castor said.

“While Trump and Republicans surround themselves with billionaires, my fellow Democrats and I are standing up for people like Karen Clay. Karen has fought tirelessly for years to preserve protections for Americans with preexisting conditions and stop Republican attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and strip health care away from millions of our neighbors back home in Florida. I’m thankful to have Karen as a strong partner as we gear up for the fight ahead to protect health care for Americans across the country.”

Clay plans to support health care protections put in place by former President Barack Obama.

“Health care is a lifeline, not a luxury. The Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion have helped millions of families get the care they need, yet they remain under constant threat,” she said.

“I’m honored to join Congresswoman Kathy Castor to send a clear message that these programs aren’t just ‘extremely popular,’ they are desperately needed for the close to 72 million Americans that rely on them. We must protect and expand access to health care, not rip it away. Too many lives are at stake.”

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, will bring a union leader from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) as Trump oversees government layoffs.

“My guest for the State of the Union, Cynthia Boston-Thompson — Florida President of AFGE National, representing over 800,000 federal workers — is joining me as we head to Washington with a clear message: mass layoffs won’t lower costs,” Frankel posted.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel with Cynthia Boston-Thompson of AFGE Florida. Image via X.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, will focus on the potential threats of Trump’s deportation policies, and will bring Wilna Destin, a former labor organizer and Haitian temporary protected status (TPS) holder, as his guest. The Trump administration recently tossed an extension of protections for many Haitians in the U.S.

“The recent decision to eliminate TPS for Haitians is yet another cruel attack on immigrants from this administration, treating those seeking refuge with callousness rather than with dignity and respect,” Frost said. “Instead of spewing hateful rhetoric about immigrants, it’s time this administration recognizes immigrants as humans and vital members of our community by creating speedy pathways to citizenship for our most vulnerable and strengthening temporary protections until we do so, and that’s exactly the message we plan on sending to President Trump at this address.

“Our Haitian siblings — here in Central Florida, across the country, and on the island — need our support, empathy, and commitment to their well-being. Wilna has dedicated her life to that fight, not just for herself but for thousands of others whose futures are now also in limbo. Her courage and fierce advocacy make it an honor to have her as my guest.”

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost at a press conference with Wilna Destin. Image via Frost.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, is sending a less combative message with his guest. He will bring Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller to the speech.

“Florida law enforcement is the best in the country, and Sheriff Miller is leading the fight to keep our communities safe,” Dunn posted.

Also of note, First Lady Melania Trump will bring a Florida activist as one of her guests to the speech, parental rights advocate January Littlejohn. She was an advocate for Florida’s state law restricting instruction about gender ideology in schools, and was involved in a high-profile spat with Leon County Schools claiming teachers started allowing her to use a different gender identity in school without the parents’ knowledge.

“The school drove a wedge between January’s daughter and her parents, and deceived January about their covert plan to transition her daughter,” reads a release from the White House Communications Office.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFentrice Driskell says Ron DeSantis is ‘scrambling for political relevance’ with ‘no plans’ to help Floridians

next'Forced medication': Gov. DeSantis wants fluoride out of water

One comment

  • Skeptic

    March 4, 2025 at 1:44 pm

    Will be great for those who tune into this week’s episode of Romper Room

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories