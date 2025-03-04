Last Call for 3.4.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

In his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out his priorities of abolishing property taxes, repealing gun control laws and cleaning up the Everglades.

DeSantis gave a 30-minute speech to both chambers on the first day of the Legislative Session.

DeSantis praised Florida as a national leader for its strict illegal immigration enforcement laws and lean state budget.

“We are actually spending less money in the current fiscal year than we did in the previous fiscal year,” DeSantis said. “Where else in this country have they actually reduced spending?”

As property values jump, DeSantis continued to pitch his proposal to eliminate property taxes. DeSantis anticipates the issue will end up on the 2026 ballot for voters to approve.

“These escalating assessments have created a gusher of revenue for local governments,” DeSantis said. “Taxpayers need relief.”

Critics warn that eliminating property taxes could lead to a big hike in the state sales tax. DeSantis countered that argument Tuesday.

“Don’t let anyone tell you we’re going to seek to raise state taxes because this body will not pass tax increases, and this Governor will not sign any tax increases,” he said.

Meanwhile, DeSantis proposed adding more sales tax holidays for marine fuel for boaters and “Second Amendment Summer” for buying firearms, ammo and gun modifications.

He also touted some of the state’s environmental efforts to protect the Florida panther, restore beaches, and continue rehabilitating the Everglades, as he mentioned his accomplishments in the past year.

Read more on Florida Politics.

Evening Reads

—”Florida House to investigate whether property insurers hid profits with ‘accounting tricks’” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session could prove a bruising one” via Christine Sexton of the Florida Phoenix

—”‘Forced medication’: Gov. Ron DeSantis wants fluoride out of water” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Citizens-Insurance-for-all bill withdrawn as sponsor seeks ‘in-depth’ study” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”Florida lawmakers send political message with guests to Trump’s address to Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Here’s how Florida’s environmental laws could change this year” via Max Chesnes and Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times

Quote of the Day

“We can see that this Legislature can act quickly when it needs to.”

— House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, on an investigation into insurer profits.

Tune In

FSU tries to snap losing streak as postseason looms

Florida State has just two more chances to improve their seeding for the ACC tournament, including tonight’s matchup at Virginia (9 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

The Seminoles (16-13, 7-11 ACC) sit in a three-way tie for 10th place in the conference standings entering tonight’s game. Virginia (14-15, 7-11 ACC) and Pittsburgh have identical conference records.

How important are tonight’s game and Saturday’s regular-season finale against SMU? The Noles can finish as high as eight or as low as 15th in the conference. If FSU ends the season seeded between 10th and 15th, they will have to play a first-round game in the ACC tournament, which tips off next Tuesday.

It has been an uneven season for the Seminoles. After opening the season with seven wins in eight games—the only loss being against Florida, now one of the nation’s best teams—FSU lost a non-conference matchup at LSU and the conference opener at North Carolina State. Since the opening conference play, the Seminoles have had a four-game losing streak, and the current three-game skid included a 100-65 loss at #2 Duke on Saturday.

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton announced his retirement effective at the end of this season. The 76-year-old has been the Seminoles coach since 2002, leading the program to eight NCAA Tournament appearances but none since a Sweet 16 appearance in 2021.

___

