March 4, 2025
Ocala prison guard faces 15-plus years on contraband tobacco rap

A.G. GancarskiMarch 4, 20252min0

big tobacco (Large)
The former Coleman guard faces 2 counts for an alleged incident last year.

A federal corrections officer is poised to end up on the other side of the bars if convicted of accepting cash to bring contraband to a convict.

Michael Jason Brooks, a 37-year-old from Citra, is accused of taking money to bring tobacco to a prisoner.

The transport of the banned tobacco could earn him a six month stretch, while the bribery charge could merit a 15-year sentence.

“According to court documents, on June 12, 2024, Brooks was employed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons as a correctional officer at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County. Brooks knowingly agreed to receive and accept money in return for being influenced to introduce contraband into the federal prison for an inmate,” the Department of Justice alleges.

“On June 12, 2024, Brooks provided contraband in the form of tobacco to an inmate at the prison.”

Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk Watson is prosecuting the case based on an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice-Office of the Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

