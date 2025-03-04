State Farm makes large donation to Florida Sheriff’s Association teen driving course

The Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) is getting some notable financial help to improve teen driving in the state.

State Farm has donated $90,000 to the FSA to fund a course called the Teen Driver Challenge to better train teen drivers.

The latest contribution from State Farm brings the company’s donation to the program to a total of $1.05 million since 2011.

“We appreciate State Farm’s dedication to promoting safe driving among Florida’s youth and the commitment to safer roadways for all drivers,” said FSA President and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “Their partnership is crucial in equipping young drivers with skills through the Teen Driver Challenge and I encourage everyone with teen drivers to take advantage of this life-saving program.”

The Teen Driver Challenge was founded in 2007 by Florida Sheriffs and was designed to combat high crash and fatality rates among young drivers. The program and commercial driving school is offered for free in the state. The State Farm contributions help cover the costs of the course.

Those teaching the courses are law enforcement officers who have been certified and are accredited by the Florida Division of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles as part of the FSA Commercial Driving School License procedure. The program and course is now available in 42 counties across the state and more are anticipated to be added soon.

“State Farm is honored to support the Florida Sheriffs Association Teen Driver Challenge for the 14th consecutive year,” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to promoting safe driving practices among young drivers. Through the dedicated efforts of certified law enforcement officers, we are helping equip teens with the essential skills needed to navigate the roads safely.”