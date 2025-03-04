James Uthmeier begins criminal probe of Andrew and Tristan Tate

Attorney General James Uthmeier is using the “full force of law” in an “active criminal investigation” of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.

“These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recently appointed AG.

“Many of these victims are coming forward, some of them minors. People can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it.”

The Tates, who are charged with human trafficking in Romania, arrived Thursday in Fort Lauderdale after authorities lifted travel restrictions on the siblings. Their departure from Europe happened soon after Donald Trump envoy Richard Grenell reportedly met with a Romanian official earlier this year, seemingly easing the way for their return to the U.S.

“They chose to come here and set their feet down in this state, and we’re going to pursue every tool we have within our legal authority to hold them accountable,” Uthmeier said.

“So we are in the process today. We have secured and executed subpoenas and warrants, and we’re going to continue to move forward with full force of law. This is an ongoing criminal investigation and we’re going to use every tool we have to ensure that justice is served.”

During a press conference last Thursday, DeSantis denounced the Tates and said then Uthmeier is exploring “what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this.”

He also expressed “confidence” that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem “will be looking at that,” though it’s not immediately clear what the federal officials might do.

“Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air, and I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved, we were not notified. I found out through the media that this was something that was happening,” DeSantis said Thursday at Camp Blanding.

The Tates — who are dual U.S.-British citizens — were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they allegedly were sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny the allegations.

In December, a court ruled that the case could not go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors. The case, however, remained open, along with another ongoing investigation against them in Romania.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said in a statement Thursday that prosecutors approved a request to change the travel restrictions on the Tates, but it did not say who made the request.

Andrew Tate, a 38-year-old former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He and 36-year-old Tristan Tate are vocal supporters of Trump.

Andrew Tate contrasted Trump, who was “such a boss” in facilitating his travel, to DeSantis, who he claimed overstepped his authority.

“I don’t know why Ron’s answer wasn’t, ‘He has an American passport. The judicial system in Romania, which I know absolutely nothing about, decided to let him fly, and he’s flown to his home country. As far as we’re concerned, he’s broken no laws,’” Tate said on the PBD Podcast, as transcribed by The Associated Press.

“Instead, what he did was say: ‘We’re going to get our attorney general to try and find some laws he’s broken and wreck this man who’s done nothing inside of the United States ever.'”

Tate’s statement does not seem to have dissuaded DeSantis and Uthmeier from taking decisive action.

___

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Republished with permission.