Florida sends detail of 35 foresters to South Carolina to help battle wildfires

As wildfires torch the landscape in South Carolina near Myrtle Beach, Florida is sending some help to contain the blazes.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced that his agency has relief personnel on the way to South Carolina. The Florida Forest Service, under Simpson’s prevue, is sending a Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) to support South Carolina’s frontline of firefighting. The Florida forestry contingent consists of 35 people.

“When a neighbor is in need, Florida will always answer the call for help. Just as we would count on South Carolina to stand with us in our time of need, we are proud to send our highly skilled wildland firefighting personnel to assist in their wildfire response,” Simpson said.

“The Florida Forest Service’s expertise in managing complex wildfire incidents will help protect lives, property, and natural resources. This is what true partnership looks like — states working together to meet challenges head-on and ensure the safety of our communities.”

Simpson added the decision to send firefighting help to South Carolina is part of the so-called Southeastern Compact, which is a pledge of mutual aid in times of crisis or emergencies among Southern states.

On Monday, hundreds of firefighters from across South Carolina managed to keep a large blaze in Horry County near Myrtle Beach from destroying any homes despite social media videos of orange skies at night and flames engulfing pine trees just yards away. Volunteers distributed cases of water and food to firefighters working long hours protecting homes and other structures.

The fire burned 2.5 square miles and was about 30% contained as of Monday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The department deployed drones as well as ground crews to respond to flare-up fires, reinforce break lines and set up portable sprinkler systems.

“We are glad to provide our neighboring state of South Carolina with the additional wildland fire response resources needed at this time,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan.

“Through this deployment, the Florida Forest Service not only showcases its commitment to regional cooperation but also highlights the strength of the Southeastern Compact in enhancing wildfire preparedness and response capabilities. It is a vital tool for fostering resilience in the face of natural disasters and reinforces the importance of states working together to address shared challenges in wildfire management.”

Material from The Associated Press contributed to this report.