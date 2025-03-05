Personnel note: Kristin Quirk joins RPOF as fundraising specialist

Kristin Quirk has joined the Republican Party of Florida as a fundraising specialist.

With a robust background in political and organizational leadership, Quirk brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role.

“We are delighted that Kristin is joining our outstanding team at the Florida GOP,” said Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power. “Kristin shares our strong Republican values and work ethic. As our voter registration advantage over Democrats continues to grow, we will not rest on our laurels, thinking there is little more to be done. We have many plans in the works, and our team is only getting stronger.”

Quirk previously served as the Director of Membership & Partnership at the Florida Senior Living Association for two years. During her tenure, she successfully led initiatives to grow membership, strengthen industry partnerships, and advocate for the well-being of Florida seniors.

Prior to her current role, Quirk worked in the state Senate under Republican Sen. George Gainer of District 2 from 2019-2022 and briefly in the Florida House Majority Office under Majority Leader Michael Grant of District 75. In 2023, Quirk earned her master’s degree in applied American politics and policy from Florida State University, further solidifying her expertise in the field.

Quirk also serves on the board as Secretary of the Capital Young Republicans. In this capacity, she helps endorse and support Republican leaders and provides a platform for young Republicans to come together, build their careers, and work with leaders who align with conservative values.