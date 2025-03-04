Lucy’s father urges Legislature to keep training requirements in ‘Lucy’s Law’

Andy Fernandez told the story of his daughter Lucy to members and attendees of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday. It was the first stop for “Lucy’s Law,” otherwise known as SB 628, sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Fort Myers Republican.

Lucy was tragically killed on Labor Day weekend in 2022 when the boat she was in collided with a cement channel marker, launching passengers into the water and capsizing. Lucy was trapped underneath. Emergency responders airlifted her to the hospital, and a day later, she passed away surrounded by her family.

Lucy’s death was one that could have been prevented with education and training. Now, Andy and his wife Melissa are on a mission to make Florida waters safer and prevent other families from suffering the same unimaginable loss.

“Boating today is not what it was 30 years ago. There are more boats than ever before, and with that more distractions. More boats, more passengers and more crowded waterways. It is a recipe for disaster,” Fernandez said. “Florida leads the nation in reportable accidents that result in death. This is not a political issue — this is about saving lives.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), there were 659 reported boating accidents in 2023, which led to 408 injuries and 59 deaths. Ten percent of those were tied to alcohol consumption.

SB 628, in its original form, would require safety training for all boaters, not just those born after 1988, ensuring that anyone operating a vessel in Florida has a basic understanding of safe boating practices. The bill would also increase the severity of penalties for reckless and careless vessel operation to include factors such as accidents involving serious injury or death. Those who boat under the influence would face driver license suspension.

SB 628 on Tuesday was stripped of the education and training requirements that were part of the original filed legislation. Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Broward Democrat, questioned the changes that diluted the legislation.

“You want to wait until there is a violation, a tragedy, before we retroactively post-incident requirements?” he said.

While the language requiring training and education was removed from the Senate bill, it remains in the House companion (HB 289) sponsored by Reps. Vicki Lopez and Vanessa Oliver. HB 289 is scheduled to be heard in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee Thursday.

“I come to you today not only as grieving parents who lost a 17-year-old daughter, but also as avid and lifelong boaters. Our best memories are on the water,” said Fernandez during his testimony. “The last thing we want to do is hurt this industry. We want to keep boaters on the water safe.”

SB 628, as amended, passed the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. The next stop for Martin’s bill is the Senate Committee on Transportation.