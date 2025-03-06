Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.6.25

Hello everyone; Peter’s wife Michelle here.

As many of you know, Peter is having surgery later today. A lot of you also know that when things like this come up for the rest of us, Peter usually rallies support to help his colleagues, family and friends through tough times, whether it’s a medical journey or some other major life event or change.

Now it’s our turn to rally for him.

You all know that Peter would never volunteer to go under the knife during a Legislative Session unless it was absolutely necessary. This surgery will provide him with the relief that he needs and deserves, but he’ll have a tough go of it in the short-term. So, I humbly ask you to give him a bit of a break today and over the weekend. I understand Sunburn will take a quick break on Friday due to the surgery.

Peter, Ella and I would also appreciate your thoughts and prayers — for his speedy recovery and for the surgeons and medical team at St Anthony’s to have steady hands as they treat him.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@NateSilver538: Oh geez, I just saw the news about 538. My heart goes out to the people there. They were tremendously hardworking and produced a lot of extremely valuable data and insight for everyone who wants to understand politics better. They deserved much better.

—@ClareMalone: 538 closing is a very sad end to a place that was always misunderstood by the companies that owned it. There are lots of smart people there who should be snapped up. Reach out!

—@Cobratate: It’s a strange feeling to be so adored that when you go on a two-week holiday to Miami the entire world talks about it. It’s wild. I’m going back to Romania in a few days anyway.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Target was first. But Florida plans to come after more companies soon.” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida is poised to become a significant force in holding corporate America accountable, as DeSantis and the state’s pension fund trustees have approved a $20 million litigation fund aimed at aggressively pursuing lawsuits against companies.

This move signals a significant shift in strategy. It empowers the Florida Retirement System, which manages approximately $200 billion, to challenge corporate actions deemed detrimental to shareholders and scrutinize corporate governance practices.

The decision follows the state’s recent lawsuit against Target, which alleges that the retailer misled investors with an LGBTQ marketing campaign that caused financial losses.

Chris Spencer, executive director of the State Board of Administration (SBA), emphasized that while Florida would be more assertive in exploring litigation, the primary goal is encouraging companies to adopt measures that enhance their financial success.

Some lawsuits may focus on prompting companies to reevaluate their governance structures rather than solely seeking monetary damages.

The new rules grant Spencer greater authority to initiate lawsuits with just a five-day notice to the Governor and other trustees, streamlining the process and addressing concerns that previous regulations put the state at a disadvantage.

Attorney General James Uthmeier warned that companies engaging in “radical ideological politics” would be held accountable. This initiative underscores Florida’s commitment to safeguarding the financial interests of its retirees and signals a willingness to challenge corporate practices that deviate from traditional business objectives.

The move builds on Florida’s past actions, including targeting companies with restricted business activities in Israel and criticizing financial institutions’ use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Joe Gruters backs off ‘Gulf of America Trail’ bill” via Katlyn Fernandez of WFLA — Sen. Gruters has withdrawn the controversial “Gulf of America Trail” renaming provision from his bill affecting Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41). Citing community feedback, Gruters stated the change was an “unnecessary distraction” from his other legislative priorities. The bill initially proposed renaming the portion of U.S. 41 spanning multiple counties from S.R. 60 to U.S. 1. However, a separate section of the bill remains under consideration, mandating state agencies and School Boards to incorporate “Gulf of America” into their teaching materials. Gruters aims to focus on community-driven initiatives without the hurdle of the road-renaming debate.

“Jonathan Martin files bill to strengthen human trafficking penalties” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Sen. Martin has filed a bill (SB 1804) that would impose stricter penalties for crimes involving sex trafficking, especially those that involve children or individuals with mental incapacities. The measure continues lawmakers’ efforts to fight back against these crimes. The bill states that human trafficking is a “form of modern-day slavery,” violating all “standards of decency” in society and adds that these crimes “destroy the innocence of young children.” Severe penalties would be established for offenders, which can include capital punishment or life in prison for trafficking children under the age of 12 or individuals with mental incapacities. The range of penalties is dependent on the severity of the crime.

“Families praise Clay Yarborough’s proposed ‘free kill’ repeal, but health care pros say it’s inoperable” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation that would upend Florida’s unique law barring many medical malpractice lawsuits is again advancing in the Senate. Families who had little recourse after losing loved ones say change is needed to bring overdue justice to the state’s health care market. Opponents, most of them in the medical or insurance fields, warn it will make an already expensive industry unaffordable for patients and practitioners. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 9-2 to advance SB 734, which would repeal a 35-year-old state statute — 768.21(8) — prohibiting adult children and their parents from collecting negligence and noneconomic damages for medical malpractice. The law, which detractors have dubbed “free kill,” applies to anyone over 25 seeking medical care in the state, including residents and visitors.

“‘This bill will save lives’: Senate advances Lori Berman bill to lower costs for breast cancer tests” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Senate Committee advanced a bill to eliminate out-of-pocket medical expenses for breast cancer exams. SB 158 is meant to encourage people to get early medical treatment and not get bogged down by co-pays, said Sen. Berman, a cancer survivor who sponsored the bill. The bill passed Wednesday through the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government, where Berman is the Vice Chair. “If you go in for a mammogram and the doctor says to you, ‘We see something. You need supplemental testing,’ then the bill would waive the co-pay for the next appointment to get the additional testing,” Berman said.

“Tom Leek bill targets ‘academic boycott’ of Israel” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — An Ormond Beach Republican wants to expand a state ban against companies discriminating against Israel to colleges and universities. Sen. Leek’s SB 1678 suggests anti-Israeli actions by schools and non-governmental agencies amount to an “academic boycott” and merit the cessation of state contracts and grants with those entities on the wrong side of the ideological conflict. These entities would have 90 days to correct their non-compliance and be removed from what would be called the Scrutinized Companies or Other Entities that Boycott Israel List under this proposal. Otherwise, the state would divest itself of contracts with them.

“Rain delayed: Ileana Garcia’s weather modification bill temporarily postponed” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A bill prohibiting weather modification activities in the Sunshine State has been temporarily put on hold. Sen. Garcia filed the measure (SB 56) that would put more significant fines for anyone who operates a weather modification operation, increasing from $500 to $100,000. The legislation was set to be heard by the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government on Wednesday but was temporarily postponed by Garcia. If the measure does find its way into law, the injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of Florida for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather or intensity of sunlight would be prohibited.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Cabinet approves Ryals Citrus and Cattle easement, offering a conservation win for Peace River” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Florida Cabinet has approved a conservation easement for Ryals Citrus and Cattle in Charlotte County, representing what many believe to be a victory for land and water conservation in the state and, more specifically, to the Peace River area. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP) secured the conservation easement. The Ryals family’s operation, spanning nearly 6,700 acres, has faced increasing development pressure as the Punta Gorda Metropolitan Statistical Area — the fifth-fastest-growing region in the country — experiences rapid urbanization.

“Democrats see Republican leaders in Legislature borrowing a lot of their ideas” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — When Florida Republicans promised a bold conservative agenda this Session, Democrats couldn’t help noticing how often policies championed start from lawmakers in the back rows. Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo noted in his official response to DeSantis’ State of the State address that the Governor called for curbing illegal immigration. Yet Pizzo filed the first E-Verify bill for consideration this year. Rep. Berny Jacques, Republican, later filed another E-Verify bill for all private employers, which lacks a Republican Senate companion. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are eager to investigate allegations of insurance companies hiding profits while denying claims, something Perez called for in his opening day remarks, following a call already issued by House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell last month.

“Hemp industry supports regulation, but wants it to be fair” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Panelists from the Florida hemp industry and business executives who interact with it offered insight during a meeting of the Combined Workgroup on Hemp on how best to protect consumers while also creating a level playing field at all levels of the industry, from seed to buyer. The group included farm owners, retailers and beverage industry executives. Each offered varying words of caution — from too much self-regulation of crops to kids being able to get their hands on potentially dangerous products containing THC. House Speaker Daniel Perez established the work group to discuss possible hemp regulation after DeSantis vetoed a bill that cleared the Legislature last year. DeSantis cited concerns that it may hinder small businesses that operate within or adjacent to the hemp industry.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Legis Sked

8:30 a.m.: House Justice Budget Subcommittee, Room 314, House Office Building.

Site Visit to the Department of Corrections Wakulla Correctional Institution.

9 a.m.: House Government Operations Subcommittee, Room 404, House Office Building.

HB 0241, Operating Motor Vehicles at Slow Speeds (Cross).

HB 0267, Motorcycle Specialty License Plates (Basabe).

HB 1205, Initiative Petitions for Constitutional Amendments (Persons-Mulicka).

9 a.m.: House Student Academic Success Subcommittee, Room 102, House Office Building.

Discussion of support for students, parents, and teachers to improve student academic performance.

9 a.m.: Senate Fiscal Policy, Room 412, Knott Building.

SB 0112, Children with Developmental Disabilities (Harrell).

9 a.m.: State Board of Executive Clemency.

9:30 a.m.: Joint EDR: Early Learning Programs Estimating Conference, Room 117, Knott Building.

Topic: Voluntary PreK and School Readiness (EDR).

10:30 a.m.: J EDR: Early Learning Programs Estimating Conference, Room 117, Knott Building.

Topic: School Readiness (EDR)

1 p.m.: House Criminal Justice Subcommittee, Room 404, House Office Building.

HB 0175, Criminal Offenses Against Law Enforcement Officers and Others (Baker).

HB 0205, Abandoning Restrained Dogs During Natural Disasters (Griffitts Jr.).

HB 0421, Peer Support for First Responders (Maggard).

HB 0479, Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Only Damage to Vehicles (Daley).

HB 0513, Electronic Transmittal of Court Orders (Gentry).

HB 0693, Aggravating Factors for Capital Felonies (Redondo).

HB 4007, Compensation for Health Care Services for Inmates in Martin County (Snyder).

HB 0019, Victims of Domestic Violence and Dating Violence (Hinson).

HB 0041 – Public Records and Meetings/Victims of Domestic Violence (Hinson).

HB 0057, Offenses Involving Xylazine (Plakon).

HB 0289, Boating Safety (Oliver).

HB 0383, Concealed Carry Licensing Requirements for Law Enforcement (Holcomb).

1 p.m.: House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee, Room 212, Knott Building.

HB 0139, Pawn Broker Transaction Forms (López).

HB 0195, Education in Correctional Facilities for Licensed Professionals (Chambliss).

HB 0339, Licensure Requirements for Surveyors and Mappers (Abbott).

HB 6015, Limitation of Size of Individual Wine Containers (Oliver).

1 p.m.: House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee, Room 17, House Office Building.

HB 0069, Regulation of Presidential Libraries (Andrade).

HB 0623, Pub. Rec./County and City Administrators and Managers (Gerwig).

HB 4009, St. Augustine-St. Johns County Airport Authority, St. Johns (Kendall).

HB 4017, Bermont Drainage District, Charlotte County (Oliver).

HB 4023, Officers and Employees of North Springs Improvement District (Hunschofsky).

HB 4045, City Pension Fund for Firefighters and Police Officers (Alvarez).

IAS1, County Constitutional Officer Budget Processes (Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee).

4:30 p.m.: House Combined Workgroup on Hemp, Room 212, Knott Building.

Workgroup Member Discussion on Hemp.

— LOBBY REGS —

— 100 DAYS —

“U.S. holding secret talks with Hamas” via Barak Ravid of Axios — The Donald Trump administration has been holding direct talks with Hamas over the release of U.S. hostages held in Gaza and the possibility of a broader deal to end the war. The talks — held by U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler — are unprecedented. The U.S. had never before engaged directly with Hamas, which it designated a terrorist organization in 1997. The meetings between Boehler and Hamas officials took place in Doha recently. While the Trump administration consulted with Israel about the possibility of engaging with Hamas, Israel learned about aspects of the talks through other channels. The talks have focused in part on the release of U.S. hostages, which is within Boehler’s remit as hostage envoy.

“Supreme Court says judge can force Donald Trump administration to pay foreign aid” via Justin Jouvenal, Annie Gowen and Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the Trump administration’s request to block a lower court order on foreign aid funding, clearing the way for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to restart nearly $2 billion in payments for work already done. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the Court’s three liberal justices in the 5-4 order, which was the High Court’s first significant move on lawsuits related to Trump’s initiatives in his second term. As is customary in emergency orders, the majority did not explain the reasoning for their decision. It directed the lower court to clarify what obligations the government must fulfill to global health groups, with consideration of the “feasibility of any compliance timelines.”

“Trump’s lawyers just made a $2 billion mistake” via Ian Millhiser of Vox — The Supreme Court handed down a very brief order that effectively requires the government to pay foreign aid contractors as much as $2 billion for work they’ve already completed. The Court’s order is relatively narrow and is unlikely to have many implications for future cases. Shortly after Trump took office for a second time, his administration attempted to halt funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Wednesday’s Supreme Court order is the latest chapter in ongoing litigation over whether cutting off this funding is legal. In that order, the Supreme Court leaves in place a lower court decision that forbade the administration from “suspending, pausing, or otherwise preventing the obligation or disbursement of appropriated foreign-assistance funds” that had been authorized as of Jan. 19.

“How pausing U.S. intelligence impacts Ukraine’s military operation” via Paul Adams of BBC — The precise significance of U.S. intelligence to Ukraine’s war effort has, for obvious reasons, never been spelled out in detail. But most analysts agree that it performs two essential functions: helping Ukraine to plan offensive operations against Russian forces and giving Kyiv vital advance warning of threats posed by incoming Russian drones and missiles. Satellite information and signal intercepts give Ukrainian forces on the front line a sense of where Russian forces are, their movements and likely intentions. Without U.S. intelligence, Ukraine cannot effectively use long-range Western weaponry, like the U.S.-made Himars launchers or Stormshadow missiles supplied by Britain and France.

“China retaliates against Trump tariffs as superpower trade war escalates” via Keith Bradsher of The New York Times — Minutes after Trump’s latest tariffs took effect, the Chinese government said on Tuesday that it was imposing its own broad tariffs on food imported from the United States and would essentially halt sales to 15 American companies. China’s Ministry of Finance put tariffs of 15% on imports of American chicken, wheat, corn and cotton and 10% tariffs on other foods, ranging from soybeans to dairy products. In addition, the Ministry of Commerce said 15 U.S. companies would no longer be allowed to buy products from China except with special permission, including Skydio, the most prominent American maker of drones and a U.S. military and emergency services supplier.

“Immigrant labor fuels U.S. economy, but Trump’s crackdown mostly ignores it” via Tim Sullivan and Rebecca Boone of The Associated Press — The Trump administration is touting an immigration crackdown that includes putting shackled immigrants on U.S. military planes, expanding agents’ arrests of people here illegally and abandoning programs that gave some permission to stay. One tool that’s conspicuously absent from Trump’s efforts to reduce illegal immigration is going after the businesses that hire workers who are in the U.S. illegally. A 30-year-old government system called E-Verify makes it easy to check if potential employees can legally work in the U.S.

“Frustration grows inside the White House over pace of deportations” via Hamed Aleaziz and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times — Just about every week since taking office, Trump called Thomas D. Homan, the enforcer of his immigration agenda, looking for an update on mass deportations. How is it going at the border? What do the arrest numbers look like? Are sanctuary cities still standing in the way of the crackdown? Homan’s typical response serves as something of a reality check for the President, whose campaign promise to deport millions of people is colliding with the practical difficulties of detaining immigrants and then transporting them across the globe. “We need to increase the arrests,” Homan told Trump. “They’re not high enough.”

“Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo” via Stephen Groves of The Associated Press — The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning a reorganization that includes cutting over 80,000 jobs from the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military members. The VA’s Chief of Staff, Christopher Syrek, told top-level officials at the agency that it had an objective to cut enough employees to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000. That would require terminating tens of thousands of employees after the VA expanded during the Joe Biden administration, as well as covering veterans impacted by burn pits under the 2022 PACT Act. The memo instructs top-level staff to prepare for an agencywide reorganization in August to “resize and tailor the workforce to the mission and revised structure.”

“Trump can remove federal watchdog who fought to reinstate thousands of fired workers, appeals court rules” via Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — A federal appeals court is allowing Trump to fire an official who investigates complaints from the federal workforce, lifting a lower court’s injunction that barred Trump from removing Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger. The Justice Department argued that Dellinger’s continued work as a federal ethics watchdog undermined Trump’s agenda. In particular, Dellinger has spearheaded a recent effort to reinstate thousands of probationary workers who were fired amid Trump’s overhaul of the federal bureaucracy.

“Trump administration deletes list of hundreds of federal buildings targeted for potential sale” via Jill Colvin and Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press — The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 440 federal properties it had identified to close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them “not core to government operations.” Hours later, however, the administration issued a revised list with only 320 entries — none in Washington, D.C. By Wednesday morning, the list was gone entirely. “Non-core property list (Coming soon),” the page read. The General Services Administration, which published the lists, did not immediately respond to questions about the changes or why the properties that had been listed had been removed.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida leaders face federal bureaucracy roadblocks in illegal immigration crackdown” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida state troopers and local law enforcement who are being called on to help with the federal government’s illegal immigration crackdown say they are facing difficulties getting access to records from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Florida leaders say they are talking to the Department of Homeland Security to allow local law enforcement officials to access ICE’s database on immigration statuses. “We’ve got to share data,” said Florida’s new immigration czar, Larry Keefe, during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting with DeSantis and other state officials. Keefe said he is working through bureaucracy to gain access by asking the feds, “Show me the federal statute that says that you’re prohibited from doing this. Or is it simply a function of a policy in the Biden administration?’”

“Blocked shots: Ron DeSantis urges permanent ban on vaccine mandates” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis is urging lawmakers to permanently ban mandates for mRNA COVID vaccines, as a law on the books is going to expire this Summer. “You should not be forced to take an mRNA shot against your will,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Tampa with First Lady Casey DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. In 2023, DeSantis signed legislation (SB 252) making it illegal for businesses or governments to fire or refuse to hire employees because of their vaccination status, among other provisions. “It is the intent of the Legislature that Floridians be free from mandated facial coverings, mandates of any kind relating to vaccines,” the bill said. But the legislation also included a sunset date of June 2025.

“DeSantis, Joseph Ladapo cast doubts on flu, measles vaccines” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Ladapo and DeSantis are offering their takes on the potential perils of standard vaccinations. During a news conference on Wednesday, the two held forth on the possible dangers of shots for measles and influenza during their latest in a series of news conferences casting doubt on vaccinations. Ladapo weaved in discussions of gender identity and the Holocaust into his remarks. Ladapo said doctors in Texas were “moaning and groaning” about “how everyone should be taking the measles vaccine.”

“Byron Donalds backs James Uthmeier’s probe of Andrew and Tristan Tate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Donalds is on board with a state criminal investigation of Andrew and Tristan Tate. “I think those allegations have to be fully investigated, and that we go from there,” Donalds said on CBS News. “The key thing is, we don’t tolerate the trafficking of women or, frankly, the abuse of women. We do not tolerate that. So, if the Attorney General finds cause under Florida law to investigate that, then I wish him the best, and I support whatever he’s going to do on that matter.” Uthmeier announced that his office is using the “full force of law,” including “secured and executed subpoenas and warrants,” in an “active criminal investigation” against the Tates. While the brothers have never lived in Florida until they landed in Fort Lauderdale last week, they are charged with human trafficking in Romania.

“Universities find themselves in the DOGE house” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — State lawmakers have Florida’s public universities in their sights as they look to scale back spending with their own DOGE-style efforts. The state House, on the Legislature’s opening day, began probing university expenses by scrutinizing costs racked up by former University of Florida President and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, alongside other schools that were questioned in state audits. “There are expenses, wasteful spending, that I am sure happen at the universities the same way that they do in any of our agencies, or any other bucket of government that we’ve been funding for the last several decades,” state House Speaker Danny Perez told reporters Tuesday. “It’s our job to look into that.”

“Florida rethinks use of cameras to enforce school speed zones” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — In an attempt to deter speeding in school zones, municipalities across Florida over the past year have set up cameras to record violations and established fines for wrongdoers. The effort has yielded thousands of citations in several areas. It also has generated a growing number of complaints from drivers who contend they were wrongly accused. Similar issues have arisen with the use of cameras to catch drivers illegally passing school buses.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Ashley Moody asserts Republicans just became the ‘new party of women’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Moody said a vote on girls’ sports proves Republicans just became “the new party of women.” The remark came during an opening reception for Rescuing the American Dream’s first summit, which kicked off Wednesday evening in Washington. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is headlining the event, focusing on how conservatives can advance Trump’s agenda during his first 100 days in office. Senate Republicans say they did their part when they tried to pass a ban on transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. But the measure failed on Monday to reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to break a Senate filibuster. No Democrat supported advancing the bill. Attorney General Pam Bondi was also in attendance at the summit and said she was flabbergasted that the proposal drew no Democratic support.

“Pam Bondi touts success over terrorists, international gangs during first month as Attorney General” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Attorney General Bondi said it wasn’t long ago she had to convince members of her party that fentanyl represented a criminal threat. Now, she finds it amazing Democrats show reluctance to celebrate the arrests of international gangs. But just over a month after the Floridian was confirmed as Trump’s top law enforcement officer, Bondi feels confident the U.S. will lead successful efforts to stop organized crime around the globe. “MS-13, Tren de Aragua, all of these gangs that are now terrorist organizations, we are going to make our streets safe,” Bondi said.

“White House to overhaul $42.5bn Joe Biden-era internet plan – probably to Elon Musk’s advantage” via Stephanie Kirchgaessner of The Guardian — The Trump administration is preparing to overhaul a $42.5bn Biden-era program designed to connect tens of millions of rural Americans to reliable and affordable high-speed internet, in a move that is expected to benefit Musk. Howard Lutnick, the commerce department secretary who oversees the federal program, recently told senior officials inside the department that he wants to make significant changes to the federal program. Instead of promoting an expensive build-out of fiber optic networks, Lutnick has said he wants states to choose the internet technology that would be low cost for taxpayers.

“NIH reels with fear, uncertainty about future of scientific research” via Carolyn Y. Johnson and Joel Achenbach of The Washington Post — In just six weeks, the Trump administration overturned NIH’s leadership, slowed its primary mission of identifying the best new science to fund and silenced personnel at the biggest sponsor of biomedical research in the world — a nearly $48 billion enterprise that supports the work of some 300,000 external scientists. “It’s terrible. It’s awful. People are afraid to open their emails,” one NIH senior scientist said. Even in a climate of fear, NIH employees say they want to protect their institution. They worry this winter of disruption may be causing lasting damage to the way science is conducted in the United States.

“House passes Vern Buchanan-backed expansion of chronic disease coverage” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The House has passed legislation championed by U.S. Rep. Buchanan that could expand chronic disease coverage nationwide. The Chronic Disease Flexible Coverage Act (HR 919) cleared the House chamber. If the bill becomes law, it will allow employers offering high-deductible health plan coverage for employees to include pre-deductible coverage for certain health care services that treat common chronic illnesses. “With six in 10 Americans living with at least one chronic disease, it is clear that we must expand options for people to manage their chronic health conditions,” said Buchanan, Chair of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. In remarks on the floor, Buchanan said the cost of chronic diseases accounts for $1 trillion in spending in the American economy. It also accounts for a high percentage of preventable deaths, he said.

“Donalds bucks NRCC, commits to town hall” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) advises members not to hold town hall events amid outrage over federal firings. But U.S. Rep. Donalds is disregarding calls to avoid the public. “I’m doing a town hall in a couple of weeks,” said Donalds while appearing on the “Ingraham Angle.” “And look, I would tell any Democrat that wants to come out there and AstroTurf my town hall, bring it because we’re going to talk the truth, we’re going to talk about what’s really going on. I’m not afraid of you. It’s about time we get down to business here in D.C.”

“Jack Daniel’s maker says Canada pulling U.S. alcohol off shelves ‘worse than tariff’” via Savyata Mishra of Reuters — Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman’s CEO Lawson Whiting said Canadian provinces taking American liquor off store shelves was “worse than a tariff” and a “disproportionate response” to levies imposed by the Trump administration. Several Canadian provinces have taken U.S. liquor off store shelves as part of retaliatory measures against Trump’s tariffs. Canadians are steering away from U.S. goods, sports events, and trips following the recent tariffs, which have stirred them despite the deep ties between the two countries.

— ELECTIONS —

“Four candidates to compete in Republican Primary for soon-to-be-vacant Florida Senate seat” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Four Republican candidates will be facing off in an April 1 GOP Primary for the soon-to-be-vacant District 19 seat in the Florida Senate, which includes Central and South Brevard County. The seat’s current occupant, Brevard County Republican Randy Fine, is resigning to run for Congress. The candidates include retired economic consultant Marcie Adkins, heavy equipment salesperson Mark Lightner III, former state Sen. Debbie Mayfield and Tim Thomas, a former member of the Melbourne City Council. The winner will face Democrat Vance Ahrens in the June 10 Special General Election.

“Despite suspension and ongoing investigation, Regina Hill files for re-election in Orlando” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Hill announced she will seek another term in office despite remaining under criminal investigation. The embattled official told Facebook followers she wants to continue in elected office. “After much reflection, prayer and supplication in response to the enthusiastic requests of many community members, I’ve decided on this day, the beginning of Lent, to submit my paperwork to officially run for re-election for office as the Commissioner of District 5 to continue serving my beloved District 5!” Hill wrote. “It is official; thank you all for your unwavering support and I look forward to continuing the transformative work that has been started and the divine purpose that God has entrusted me to fulfill!”

“Civil, voting rights groups condemn DeSantis’ push to restrict ballot initiatives” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Amid Gov. DeSantis’ push for lawmakers to further restrict Florida’s citizen initiative process, civil and voting rights groups have labeled the move an attack on democracy. The Governor has repeatedly called for the overhaul of citizen-led ballot initiatives even after celebrating the November defeat of proposed constitutional amendments to protect abortion access and legalize recreational marijuana. During a news conference, several groups defended Floridians’ right to amend the Constitution, saying it is citizens’ only recourse when lawmakers refuse to listen to them. “Any effort to undermine that right,” Equal Ground Executive Director Genesis Robinson said, “is an attack on democracy.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Forced by Florida, Miami-Dade County jails are now a formal partner with Trump’s ICE” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County jails could soon be handing out deportation orders to inmates under an agreement required under Florida law that won formal approval this week. County Commissioners approved a 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that allows Miami-Dade to assign some Corrections Department officers to serve federal warrants for deportation on inmates booked into local jails. It’s not clear if that will make deportation more likely for people brought to Miami-Dade’s jail system, which has been turning over inmates to ICE since Trump first took office in 2017. However, the new agreement authorizes county officers to serve the deportation orders they previously had to wait for ICE agents to deliver in person.

“Municipal elections set for March 11 in Broward, Palm Beach counties” via Jesse Scheckner of the South FL 100 — “Seventeen municipalities in Broward and Palm Beach are holding elections Tuesday. In Broward, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach and Miramar are each electing multiple officials. The small, insular village of Sea Ranch Lakes is also having an election but did not respond to an information request. Pembroke Pines, meanwhile, have eight ballot questions but no candidates running for office. In Palm Beach, candidates seek offices in Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, Pahokee, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach and Royal Palm Beach. Two other municipalities, Gulf and Highland Beach, have ballot questions but no candidates.

“Jupiter election: Voters to choose Mayor, two Council members as town grapples with change” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — Two incumbents are seeking re-election in Jupiter’s election Tuesday after three years that saw the town grapple with issues over its growth and the way it serves its 61,000 residents. Both Mayor Jim Kuretski and Council member Malise Sundstrom face opponents in their bids for second terms. Council member Cameron May is running against Kuretski for Mayor, and Sundstrom faces challenges from Linda McDermott and Willie Puz for her District 2 seat. Three candidates — Phyllis Choy, Teri Grooms and Andy Weston — are vying for a District 1 Council seat left vacant when Andy Fore decided not to seek a full term.

“Judge allows Deerfield Beach Mayor candidate to remain on ballot despite residency questions” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Deerfield Beach mayoral candidate Dan Herz can stay on the ballot for Tuesday’s mayoral election, and any questions about his residency qualifications will have to wait until after all the votes are counted. Former candidate Chaz Stevens took Herz, the city and the Broward Supervisor of Elections to court, asking Broward Circuit Judge Keethan Frink to disqualify Herz from the ballot over allegations that the candidate actually lives in Plantation. “Florida law requires candidates to prove they have lived in the city for at least six months,” Stevens said. “If residency were simply about where one sleeps, then an Airbnb guest could run for Mayor.”

“Stricter term limits for office? Proposal could topple Miami’s political dynasties” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — In November, as Miami residents vote on a new Mayor and City Commissioners, they could also weigh in on a proposal to create lifetime term limits for elected officials — a significant shake-up to a system that currently allows elected officials to, under the right circumstances, spend decades in City Hall. Next week, the Miami City Commission is scheduled to take an initial vote on a proposal limiting an elected official to two terms as Mayor and two terms as City Commissioner, capping them at 16 years in office “during their lifetime.” The change would ultimately need to go to the city of Miami voters for approval — possibly as soon as the upcoming November election.

“Fort Lauderdale signs $350K contract with new City Manager from Miami Beach” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Rickelle Williams, the Miami Beach Assistant City Manager hired to lead Fort Lauderdale City Hall, says she hopes to stay around awhile. Williams, 39, will take the reins on April 2 after beating out more than 90 candidates for the $350,000-a-year job. In just seven years, she will be Fort Lauderdale’s fifth City Manager in a coastal town facing increasing gridlock, flooding woes, a homeless crisis, and a severe affordable housing shortage. “The search committee saw her as a dynamic, forward-thinking choice who could move the city to the next level,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said before voting on the four-year contract he helped negotiate. “She received strong public support.”

“Some BSO deputies under investigation over Tamarac triple shooting had suspension histories” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Some of the nine Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies demoted or suspended following the February triple murder in Tamarac had been investigated in the past over allegations of sexual harassment, conduct unbecoming of an employee and other transgressions, newly released records show. The former head of BSO’s Tamarac District, demoted after the shootings, had faced sexual harassment allegations that were later found “not sustained,” according to newly released Sheriff’s Office records. However, he was recommended counseling for conduct unbecoming of an employee. The documents show that other deputies now under investigation had previously been reprimanded over “discretion,” “technological communications,” and conduct unbecoming allegations. Some had no disciplinary history at all.

“A major Miami hotel is closing for a $100M remodel that will lay off hundreds of workers” via Vinod Sreeharsha of the Miami Herald — Changes are coming to a Key Biscayne luxury resort, and hundreds of South Florida workers will temporarily lose their jobs for at least six months. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, will close in May for what it calls a large-scale renovation. About 425 hotel employees will be laid off. The hotel revealed those plans in a letter to Florida officials, which were required as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a federal law known as WARN. “The temporary layoffs are expected to begin between May 1, 2025, and May 14, 2025, most likely at the close of business on May 1, 2025,” Sandra López, market director of human resources for Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, wrote in the Feb. 24 letter to local and state officials. WARN requires companies with over 100 employees to give public notice before mass layoffs or closure of employment sites.

“Measles confirmed in Miami teenager, the first in Florida this year” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Orlando Sentinel — A teenager in Miami-Dade has a confirmed case of measles, the first such infection in Florida since a small outbreak of the disease in South Florida in 2024. The infection was reported in the Florida Department of Health database for Florida’s infectious and reportable diseases. A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that a Miami Palmetto Senior High School student was infected. The School District has notified the parents of other students at the school. Florida Department of Health officials are working to trace anyone the student may have come into contact with, according to a letter sent to school parents by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. “Due to the high immunity rate in the school, as well as the burden on families and educational cost of healthy children missing school, DOH is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance,” the letter states.

“Judge orders George Pino not to contact Lucy Fernandez’s family following text he sent” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Pino, the Doral real estate broker charged with the death of a 17-year-old girl in a boat crash two years ago, sent the teen’s parents a text message last week that prompted prosecutors to get a court order for him not to contact the family again for the duration of the case. Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez granted that order, stating Pino can no longer contact the family in person, electronically, through social media or through a third party until after the trial. “We’re going to start fresh. As fresh as we can from this point moving forward,” Tinkler Mendez said. The text appealed to both families’ Catholic faith, but prosecutors said it could be construed as an attempt to intimidate and tamper with the parents, who are witnesses in the state’s case against Pino.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Kissimmee down to two finalists for Police Chief as interim steps down and Deputy Chief steps up” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — A major with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who took the helm of the Kissimmee Police Department after its Chief resigned in disgrace has left to make way for an Acting Chief: longtime Deputy Chief Wilson Muñoz. Robert Anzueto was tapped to lead the agency after former Chief Betty Holland departed when a botched investigation into an officer accused of excessive force revealed what a grand jury called a “culture of cover-up.” During a City Commission meeting, Mayor Jackie Espinosa announced Anzueto’s departure and Muñoz’s appointment. “We’re going through our changes, but we’re getting there,” Espinosa said about finding a new Chief.

“Kissimmee bans political campaign signs at Civic Center after early-voting chaos” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Chaos fueled by confusion over a policy on posting political signs at Kissimmee Civic Center has resulted in City Commissioners banning them there altogether. Commissioners voted 4-1 to revoke the sign policy they adopted on March 19, regulating them at the center during early voting — ending the only site to allow them in the city. Under the ban, violators could face a fine of up to $150. Commissioner Janette Martinez, the sole dissenting vote, raised concerns about the ability of candidates to promote themselves. “How will it impact the visibility for voters?” Martinez asked. “If there’s absolutely no signs whatsoever … how do we get the word out to people?”

“‘I hope he ain’t killing her’: Sanford cops under review after viral video shows delayed response to knife attack” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Two Sanford Police officers waited several minutes in a gas station hallway for backup rather than enter a restroom where a woman was begging a knife-wielding assailant for her life, according to video of the incident posted to social media. “I hope he ain’t killing her in there,” a customer said as he watched the cops early the morning of June 1. But rather than go in, one officer shouted: “Sir, can you come out with your hands up?” The YouTube video of the incident at the RaceTrac gas station on South Orlando Drive prompted an announcement by Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith that a review of the officers’ response is underway.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Kathleen Peters leads Pinellas delegation of leaders to D.C. to fight for beach nourishment” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Peters led a delegation of local officials to Washington, D.C., this week to fight for beach nourishment needed after a devastating 2024 hurricane season. This week’s visit follows Peters’ additional efforts to restore federally funded beach nourishment along Pinellas County’s Gulf Coast. This includes multiple discussions with both the former and current White House administrations and a letter to Trump last month that was sent with the support of the entire County Commission. “Our meetings at the White House, Capitol Hill and the Pentagon were incredibly productive,” Peters said. “The necessity of beach nourishment for Pinellas is clear to all — we need sand back on our beaches to protect our infrastructure and economy and to preserve our way of life.”

“‘We will kidnap and kill his kids’: Tampa dentist gets prison time for racist, violent messages to public figures, election official” via Kevin Accettulla of WFLA — A Tampa dentist was sentenced to prison for sending racist and violent messages to dozens of victims, including public figures and an election official, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Richard Glenn Kantwill, 61, of Tampa, was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served, followed by three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $10,000 fine and participate in a substance abuse program. He pleaded guilty in November to four counts of interstate transmission of a threat and faced up to five years in prison on each count. Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of 33 months. “The Defendant’s repeated choice to threaten violence, including threats of murder and rape, against persons in the public eye who he disagreed with, demonstrates a lack of self-control and respect not just for the individuals with views different from his but also for the rule of law in general,” prosecutors wrote.

“DOGE cuts come for downtown Tampa office buildings” via Ashley Kurball Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — DOGE identified over 400 “non-core” federal properties slated for sale. The R.L. Timberlake Jr. Federal Building and the Timberlake Federal Annex made the list in downtown Tampa. Those properties remained on the list after it was updated Tuesday evening; by Wednesday, the list had been removed, and a “coming soon” label was in place. A major office lease in downtown Tampa’s Park Tower is also in DOGE crosshairs: the 108,000 square feet occupied by the U.S. attorney’s office is listed as a target for mass modification.

“Demand for immigration aid surges amid policy changes” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — For nearly two months, a growing strain has been placed on the network of support services that provide guidance and assistance for immigrants in Tampa Bay. Nonprofits are receiving more urgent requests for help. Advocates hold frequent virtual meetings and share updates online. Immigration lawyers are fielding desperate calls and juggling dozens of cases. “The weight of uncertainty has made every case feel heavier,” said Lisette Sanchez, an immigration lawyer in Tampa, who posts videos on platforms such as TikTok to inform and update the community.

“Farmers markets face financial strain amid rising import costs” via Asha Patel of 10 Tampa Bay — Protesters took to the streets across the country and in Tampa, speaking out against recent Trump administration policies ahead of Trump’s Tuesday night State of the Union address and after Trump imposed new tariffs on Canada and Mexico and increased tariffs on China. Local contractor Tommy Whitehead is preparing for what’s ahead financially. “The three places we’re putting tariffs on, they’re all going to see anywhere between a 10 and a 25% increase on materials,” Whitehead said. Dem Cannon and her family have owned farmer markets for many years. “Some stuff is staying the same, but a majority of the stuff is going up,” Cannon said. She added she was already feeling the pinch before this trade war began.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“List of federal buildings slated for sale includes 11-floor Bennett Building in downtown” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The federal government intends to put the 11-story Charles E. Bennett Federal Building in downtown Jacksonville up for sale because the General Services Administration says it’s among a host of federal buildings nationwide that are “not core” for government operations. Tenants of the building include an Internal Revenue Service taxpayer assistance center, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development field office and a U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division office. The building stretches a city block along Bay Street and has been a downtown fixture since it opened in 1966. The General Services Administration put it on a list of dozens of federal buildings slated to be sold nationwide.

“Naval Hospital Jacksonville cuts emergency room hours in half due to staffing shortage” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Naval Hospital Jacksonville is cutting its emergency room service from around-the-clock availability to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while they try to fix a staffing shortage. The reduced hours will start Monday, and hospital administrators hope to resume 24-hour service by Summer, spokesperson Julie Lucas said. “This was not something that we wanted to do,” Lucas said, adding that the hours closed were picked to match the time when the emergency department is used the least. The rest of the Naval Air Station Jacksonville hospital, including the intensive care unit, will keep running as usual.

“Palm Coast looking for new City Council member after Ray Stevens resigns abruptly” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — For the second time in the past year, the city of Palm Coast is looking to fill a City Council seat after a Board member abruptly resigned. On Friday, Council member Stevens submitted his resignation letter for the District 3 Council seat. The city is now accepting applications to fill the seat through an appointment. Stevens’ seat still has service to be completed until the November 2026 election in the Flagler County town. Stevens sent his resignation letter to Acting City Manager Laren Johnson. It was brief, though he indicated that health issues led to his decision to leave the Council.

“FSU scrubbing DEI keywords from websites. Here’s what the President says.” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University is taking a deep dive into its websites, scrubbing them of keywords, according to a list that includes the terms “women,” “diverse,” “systemic” and “cultural relevance.” FSU President Richard McCullough sent out a message to faculty and staff to address the action and other adjustments made because of recent federal executive orders related to funding cuts and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). “FSU has begun to adjust to these directives. We are making some changes to websites and communications to better reflect the institution’s compliance with these guidelines,” McCullough said.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee Commissioners vote to end school zone camera program” via Spectrum News Staff of Bay News 9 — The Manatee Board of County Commissioners has voted to discontinue the School Speed Zone Camera Program launched last year. The program’s end takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 to end the program. It was initially approved by the Board and was designed to improve school zone safety. A total of 55,243 Notices of Violation have been issued by the vendor for the camera program, RedSpeed, according to a press release from the county. So far, 22,292 drivers have paid the $100 fine. More than 4,051 violations are currently awaiting law enforcement review. All citations issued through March 5 remain valid, the press release stated.

“New downtown master plan Committee holds first meeting, asks for more guidance from city” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota’s brand-new downtown Master Plan Update Ad-Hoc Committee held its first meeting at City Hall, in what may be a year-or-more long process to reshape the city’s rapidly changing downtown potentially. The Sarasota City Commission approved the Committee’s formation in September. Their task was to update the Downtown Master Plan, which was first adopted in 2001. The Committee’s formal recommendations will eventually go before the City Commission for final approval. The City Commission considered more than 40 applications and created a Board of 13, which is heavily represented by Sarasota’s business and development community. The Commission chose Committee members in November.

“Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center founder: Too soon to judge impact of NOAA cuts” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The founder of the Sarasota-based Climate Adaptation Center said that it’s too soon to say how the firing of about 7% of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) staff will impact hurricane forecasting for the 2025 season and beyond. Last week, the Trump administration fired hundreds of people — the office of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat, confirmed that the number is about 880 probationary employees out of a workforce of about 12,000 at NOAA, with the next potential round of cuts targeting an additional 1,000 employees. “I don’t know how it’s going to affect forecasting,” said Bob Bunting, CEO and Chair of the center.

“Marco Island Council discusses skirting Sunshine Law to keep Bike Committee as is” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — The Marco Island City Council debated Florida’s Sunshine Law, with some members wanting to skirt the open-meeting rules for a Citizen Bike Committee that has been operating and making recommendations to the Council for 18 years. The Ad-Hoc Bike Lanes and Shared Paths Committee, established in 2006, holds quarterly meetings, applies for grants for the city, makes recommendations and has been working on a master plan required by the Collier County Metropolitan Planning Organization. Its members also ride together and socialize regularly, as they have been doing since they started the Committee. The problem, said City Attorney Alan Gabriel, City Manager Mike McNees, and City Clerk Joan Taylor, is that the Committee is no longer ad-hoc.

— TOP OPINION —

“John Cena and the heel-ization of America” via Chris Cillizza of So What — In a stunning turn of events, Trump’s recent address to a joint session of Congress and Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event highlight a significant shift in American culture’s perception of heroes and villains.

Like a wrestling heel, Trump seems to understand that being liked is secondary to being perceived as genuine and willing to challenge established norms.

During the speech, Trump repeatedly baited Democrats, provoking reactions and engaging in mocking behavior that previous Presidents like Ronald Reagan would have avoided. While some criticize this approach, it resonates with a segment of the population that values authenticity over traditional political correctness.

The calculated provocations, such as the use of inflammatory language, mirror the tactics of a wrestling heel, generating both outrage and laughter. This deliberate transgression of conventional boundaries has become a key element of Trump’s appeal, particularly among those who feel that only a perceived villain can speak honestly and challenge the status quo.

The current political climate increasingly favors figures perceived as authentic disrupters, even if their methods are controversial.

In this environment, the traditional “good guy” image is viewed as overrated, and the complex, darker persona of the heel is perceived as more genuine and appealing.

— OPINIONS —

“What declaring war on the AP really means for democracy” via Mary Ellen Klas of Bloomberg — Trump’s clash with The Associated Press (AP) over the “Gulf of America” renaming is more than a mere disagreement; it’s a deliberate media intimidation tactic. Trump barred AP reporters from White House events after the AP maintained its use of “Gulf of Mexico,” prompting a lawsuit. This is part of a pattern, including restrictions on other news outlets. This matters because a free press is vital for informed consent of the governed, uncovering misconduct, and holding power accountable. Trump’s actions, mirroring Project 2025 recommendations, serve as a warning to other news organizations, risking access for dissent. This strategy, aimed at controlling public opinion, isn’t new. During COVID-19, DeSantis iced out reporters, manipulated data, and rewarded friendly media, leading to deadly consequences as vital information was suppressed. Now, corporate media owners are caving to Trump’s pressure, silencing criticism. If the government intimidates the media, democracy itself is threatened, as informed decisions become impossible.

“Jeff Brandes: Citizen Zero — a smarter way for Florida to manage insurance risk” via Florida Politics — Florida’s homeowners face an insurance crisis with soaring rates and a ballooning Citizens Property Insurance, putting taxpayers at risk. A quota share model offers a solution, transforming Citizens into a risk manager instead of insurers and achieving “Citizen Zero.” This model involves structured risk-sharing agreements with private insurers, who handle underwriting and claims, while Citizens receives payments for capital costs. Unlike takeouts, which are slow and limited, quota sharing encourages insurer participation through competitive bidding and temporary state reinsurance. A pilot program in Monroe County, with an 80/20 risk split, could serve as a model. This approach, used successfully by NFIP and TWIA, distributes risk, stabilizes pricing, and encourages private insurer participation. Florida must commission a feasibility study to implement this solution, reducing homeowners’ costs and taxpayers’ risk and ensuring a stable insurance market before the next hurricane strikes.

“Should we name the state Trumporida and be done with it already?” via Daniel Ruth of the Tampa Bay Times — What better place to start the Legislature’s grand dream to make Florida Mississippi again than a breathless announcement from state Sen. Gruters, R-The Eddie Haskell of Mar-a-Lago. He wants to rename the Tamiami Trail, the 284-mile stretch of U.S. 41 linking Tampa and Miami — wait for it — The Gulf of America Trail. Nuts? Sure. Crazy? OK. But at the same time, it is probably fair to note Gruters’ plan does run through a swamp. Clearly, Gruters, always a strong contender to be one of the denser black holes in Tallahassee, is engaging in an utterly shameless bid to suck up to Trump, who apparently woke up one morning and decided to merely wave his wand to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. There’s plenty of time in this Session for Gruters to unveil his ultimate grovel to the man of his dreams. Yes! TRUMPORIDA! Don’t rule it out. It’s Tallahassee, synonymous with lickspitter.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Sesame Workshop will ‘downsize significantly’ with layoffs, CEO says” via Elizabeth Blair of NPR — Sesame Workshop will “downsize significantly,” announced President and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westin on Wednesday in a note to staff. The layoffs come about two months after Max said it would stop distributing Sesame Street episodes after 2025 and within a day after more than 200 of its employees asked for Sesame Workshop to recognize that they want to form a union. Cast – like puppeteers – crew and writers are already unionized, said a statement from OPEIU Local 153. “Amid the changing media and funding landscape, we have made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our organization,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson wrote.

“Annual food and wine festival at Busch Gardens returns with new concerts and dishes” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is back for its 10th year, taking place Fridays through Sundays March 7-May 18, with free concerts included with admission. The festival, open from noon until the park closes, celebrates culinary regions worldwide, from Caribbean smoked jerked chicken to dishes from India, Spain, France, and Chile to American favorites like a lobster roll and loaded mac and cheese. The festival booths also pair the food tastings, ranging from $6 to $12 for an appetizer-sized plate. They offer suggestions for wine or cocktails to match the food but also have booths like the Bourbon Barn, where you can get a flight of cocktails or tastings of top bourbons.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Belated wishes to Trey McCarley. Happy birthday to state Rep. Taylor Yarkosky and former Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.