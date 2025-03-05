March 5, 2025
Personnel note: Tracie Davis takes VP role with Girl Scouts of Gateway Council
Tracie Davis

The political veteran will work to bring in significant philanthropic donations.

The next Senate Democratic Leader is starting off the 2025 Legislative Session with a professional achievement.

Jacksonville’s Tracie Davis will join the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council as the Vice President of Major Gifts.

Davis, who served in the state House before replacing Audrey Gibson in the Senate in 2022, will not be selling cookies in this role. Rather, the Edward Waters University alumna will work to garner significant support from Northeast Florida’s philanthropic community.

The Senator told Florida Politics how the opportunity manifested.

“I met with the CEO some time ago, learned later she was building her fund development team,” Davis said. “Being an educator with relationships throughout the state, I became excited to think how I could be helpful to the brand of Girl Scouts and the young girls supported by empowering activities and programs. After multiple interviews, the offer was made and I’m thrilled for the opportunity and elated to be part of the Girls Scouts of Gateway Council team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Tracie Davis to the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council team,” said Wendy Dordel, CEO of Girl Scouts of Gateway Council. “Her deep commitment to education and community service, along with her proven leadership in building impactful partnerships, will be invaluable as we work to expand opportunities for girls across our council. We look forward to the incredible impact she will make in advancing our mission.”

Davis represents Senate District 5 in Duval County. She won re-election in 2024 by massive margins, getting 95% of the vote in the Democratic Primary and more than 99% of the vote in the General Election.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

