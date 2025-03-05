March 5, 2025
Maxwell Frost walks out of Donald Trump speech

A.G. GancarskiMarch 4, 20252min2

Maxwell Frost
The Gen Z lawmaker was not a fan of POTUS' remarks

President Donald Trump maintained the majority of his audience during Tuesday night’s address to Congress, but one Orlando Democrat did not stay for the entire speech.

“Donald Trump is many things – a liar, a grifter, a wannabe dictator – but no matter how hard he tries and how many Republicans in Congress bend the knee and kiss the ring, he will never be king,” said Rep. Maxwell Frost in a press release after he and some colleagues exited.

Frost wore a shirt that read “No Kings Live Here,” which the release described as “sending a loud and clear message that Democrats will fight tooth and nail to protect democracy and ensure Congressional Republicans don’t bow down to the President and allow him to rule this country like a king.”

The Congressman had more to say about Trump.

“Tonight, the American people witnessed a desperate liar stand in front of a podium and spew excuse after excuse for why he hasn’t been able to improve your life. Why he can’t reduce the price of eggs, why he can’t lower housing costs, why the stock market is tanking under his watch, why innocent immigrants and trans people are to blame. All lies,” he stated.

Democratic departures were a recurring theme of the evening. Texas Congressman Al Green was escorted out early during the President’s remarks.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

