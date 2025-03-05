Byron Donalds backs James Uthmeier’s probe of Andrew and Tristan Tate

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is on board with a state criminal investigation of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

“I think those allegations have to be fully investigated, and that we go from there,” the Naples Republican and gubernatorial candidate said on CBS News.

“The key thing is, we don’t tolerate the trafficking of women or, frankly, the abuse of women. We do not tolerate that. So if the Attorney General finds cause under Florida law to investigate that, then I wish him the best, and I support whatever he’s going to do on that matter.”

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that his office is using the “full force of law,” including “secured and executed subpoenas and warrants,” in an “active criminal investigation” against the Tates. While the brothers have never lived in Florida until they landed in Fort Lauderdale last week, they are charged with human trafficking in Romania.

The brothers were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they allegedly were sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny the allegations.

In December, a court ruled that the case could not go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors. The case, however, remained open, along with another ongoing investigation against them in Romania.

Andrew Tate has accused DeSantis of bowing to media pressure in opposing his brother and him entering the state, saying that the Governor chose to “get our Attorney General to try and find some laws he’s broken and wreck this man who’s done nothing inside of the United States ever.”

Donalds seems to share DeSantis’ disgust with the Tates.

“If you listen to some of the dialogue, I find it to be demeaning and disgusting. That’s not about being an alpha male. It’s not about being a strong man. What they stand for in my view is something totally different,” Donalds said.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Republished with permission.