‘This bill will save lives’: Senate advances Lori Berman bill to lower costs for breast cancer tests

A Senate committee advanced a bill aiming to eliminate out-of-pocket medical expenses for breast cancer exams.

SB 158 is meant to encourage people to get early medical treatment and not get bogged down by co-pays, said Sen. Lori Berman, a cancer survivor, who sponsored the bill.

The bill passed Wednesday through the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government, where Berman is the Vice Chair.

“If you go in for a mammogram and the doctor says to you, ‘We see something. You need supplemental testing,’ then the bill would waive the copay for the next appointment to get the additional testing,” Berman said.

“The reason why we’re doing it is because people often can’t afford the next step,” the Boynton Beach Democrat added, pointing to MRIs or ultrasounds, which she said can cost as much as $1,000.

Berman said her bill is trying to encourage people to continue going to the doctor for diagnostic testing and supplemental breast imaging.

“People delay, and we know that when breast cancer diagnoses are delayed, it leads to worse outcomes,” Berman said. “I believe this bill will save lives.”

The proposed changes would affect about 25% of all health insurance policies in Florida, said Berman, who stressed that her bill doesn’t create new coverage mandates or services.

It would only apply to state insurance plans, not federal ones, she added.

Berman’s bill passed the Senate last year but failed to advance in the House.

She is attempting to push it again this year and said she hopes Florida will follow the 20 other states that have passed similar legislation. She said the other states had “fairly negligible impact on premiums” following the law changes.

The Florida Osteopathic Medical Association and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network were among the organizations supporting Berman’s bill during the Wednesday committee hearing.

“Time is of the essence when you’re trying to diagnose breast cancer, and our survival rates can only increase with good Legislation like this,” said Sen. Barbara Sharief, who works in the medical field and is a Family Nurse Practitioner.