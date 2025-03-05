March 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rain delayed: Ileana Garcia’s weather modification bill temporarily postponed
Ileana Garcia

Andrew PowellMarch 5, 20253min1

Related Articles

2026Headlines

‘Leadership matters’: Joseph Ladapo teases endorsement of Casey DeSantis as Governor

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gen Z PAC throws support, cash behind local candidates in South Florida

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 3.5.25: Infra-swag

Garcia
Garcia's geoengineering bill aimed at prohibiting weather modification in Florida was temporarily postponed as of Wednesday.

A bill that would prohibit the use of weather modification activities in the Sunshine State has been temporarily put on hold.

Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia filed the measure (SB 56) that would put in place larger fines for anyone who operates a weather modification operation, increasing from $500 to $100,000.

The legislation was set to be heard by the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government on Wednesday, but was temporarily postponed by Garcia.

If the measure does find its way into law, the injection, release or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of Florida for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather or intensity of sunlight would be prohibited.

According to the bill’s latest analysis, all other existing weather modification statutes would be repealed, while the Department of Environmental Protection’s authority to conduct programs of study, research and experimentation in the field of weather modification would further be removed.

The analysis elaborates that geoengineering and weather modification encompass various techniques designed to manipulate Earth’s climate systems, either to influence precipitation patterns or to alleviate the effects of rising global temperatures. One such method, cloud seeding, seeks to modify local or regional atmospheric conditions to enhance rainfall or minimize hailstorms.

Meanwhile, geoengineering techniques like solar radiation modification target broader-scale interventions aimed at decreasing the amount of sunlight that reaches Earth’s surface.

As previously reported during the bill’s passage through the Senate Environmental and Natural Resources Committee, Garcia said there is a stack of evidence — both official and anecdotal — that shows weather modification is an ongoing practice. She further noted Florida has had licensing requirements for over a decade, but not a single application has been lodged in that time.

“Some would call it concerns. Others would call it conspiracy theories. But I thought that perhaps this bill would allow us to start somewhere where we can start to separate fact from fiction,” Garcia told the committee.

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'This bill will save lives': Senate advances Lori Berman bill to lower costs for breast cancer tests

nextWalletHub study: Florida ranks in lower half of nation for women's financial well-being

One comment

  • Conrad "Con" Spyring

    March 5, 2025 at 3:09 pm

    It was, in other words, sent to the round file, which is where it belonged, along with any legislation based on fantasy like the idea that anyone is conspiring to change the weather over the heads of poor, unaware victimized Floridians.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories