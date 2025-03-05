March 5, 2025
Gen Z PAC throws support, cash behind local candidates in South Florida

Jesse Scheckner

Vote booth at a busy polling station, USA Election Day, wide, copyspace, blurred background
The group plans to spend around $50K between multiple March 11 contests.

A student-led political committee that last year spent nearly $900,000 supporting Democrats in state races is now setting its sights on local contests in South Florida.

Florida Future Leaders just launched its Municipal Victory campaign with the goal of strengthening progressive representation at City Halls across the Sunshine State.

Its first three endorsed candidates: Dominick Vargas, who is running for the Boynton Beach City Commission, and Miramar City Commission candidates Kerri-Ann Nesbeth and Keith Walcott.

“Taking on (Donald) Trump and fighting back against Republicans’ war on affordability in the Sunshine State starts locally, which is why we are incredibly proud to be leading such a large program for young Democratic municipal candidates,” Florida Future Leaders Chair Jayden D’Onofrio said.

“When young Democrats get elected, it sets the stage for years of a strong bench of candidates, productive local governance, and true long-term strategic organizing. The results of our Municipal Victory program will be seen as early as this month, but still felt years down the road.”

Voters in Boynton Beach, Miramar and 15 other Broward and Palm Beach localities will cast ballots March 11 in municipal elections. Vargas, Nesbeth and Walcott will now enjoy a financial boost of up to “$50,000 between these three elections,” a Florida Future Leaders press note said.

The organization, which launched in January 2024 as part of a joint effort between Florida College Democrats and Florida High School Democrats, said it will “likely” spend another $100,000 throughout the year supporting Democrats in local races.

Nathaniel Pelton, a former Regional Field Director for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in North Central Florida, will lead all Municipal Victory efforts both in-field and digital.

Vargas, 25, who also carries endorsements from the Florida Democratic Party and Palm Beach Post, is running to unseat District 3 Commissioner Thomas Turkin, a 33-year-old Republican.

Nesbeth, a 35-year-old charter school managing director whom the South Florida Sun-Sentinel endorsed, is running to serve the two remaining years in the term of former Seat 4 Commissioner Alexandra Davis, who left for the Broward County Commission. Three other candidates — lawyer Kertch Joseph Conze, 51; marketer and event creator Carson “Eddy” Edwards, 69; and health care talent acquisition specialist Pamela Reid, 60 — stand in her way.

Walcott, a 54-year-old radio DJ, is running for the open Seat 3. He faces 44-year-old real estate broker Avril Cherasard and 36-year-old finance director Nari Tomlinson.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

