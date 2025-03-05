Last Call for 3.5.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

First Lady Casey DeSantis will speak on the Florida Chamber’s quest to cut childhood poverty in half during the 2025 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit later this year.

According to an announcement, DeSantis will deliver a keynote on the Hope Florida initiative and the vision and collaboration around the state creating individualized paths to prosperity and economic self-sufficiency.

The Summit will be held in Daytona Beach on May 29, and the Chamber pledges that “this year, we’re taking the fast lane to cutting childhood poverty in half by 2030.”

The full event agenda includes talks on second-chance hiring, food security, economic development and more. Registration is currently open and is available online.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“As long as the kid’s healthy, the kid can go to school.”

— Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, during wide-ranging comments casting doubts on flu and measles vaccines.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Pour U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds a Town Hall Tea for bucking the NRCC and committing to holding events with voters.

Sen. Ileana Garcia could use a Rain Delay from Dreamland now that her bill on “weather control devices” was temporarily postponed.

Democrats can enjoy a Beg Borrow and Steal while Republican leaders grab some of their ideas and put them in bills that are moving.

Tune In

Gators closing in on potential #1 seed

The Florida Gators play their penultimate regular-season game tonight, and the matchup at #7 Alabama (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) could determine whether they receive the top seed in the NCAA basketball tournament.

The Gators (25-4, 12-4 SEC) are tied with Alabama for second in the Southeastern Conference. Tonight’s game is the season’s only scheduled meeting between the two programs. The winner will likely have the number two seed in the SEC tournament, which begins next week.

Fifth-ranked Florida rebounded from last week‘s loss to Georgia to beat Texas A&M on Saturday in Gainesville. Will Richard lead the way for the Gators scoring 25 points, including making six three-pointers.

Alabama (23-6, 12-4 SEC) lost at Tennessee on Saturday despite leading by four points at halftime. The Crimson Tide have lost three of their last five games, heading into tonight’s contest against Florida.

Both the Gators and Crimson Tide will almost certainly receive byes into the SEC tournament’s quarterfinals. They must win three postseason games to clinch the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but both have done enough to assure themselves of an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

If Florida beats Alabama and then closes out the regular season with a win over Ole Miss, the Gators would have a strong case for the #1 seed in March Madness.

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.