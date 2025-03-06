March 5, 2025
Pam Bondi touts success over terrorists, international gangs during first month as Attorney General
Partisan lines drawn during Pam Bondi's Attorney General confirmation hearing. Image via AP.

Pam Bondi
The Florida Republican figure spoke to conservatives at a summit headlined by Rick Scott in Washington.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said it wasn’t long ago she had to convince members of her party that fentanyl represented a criminal threat.

Now, she finds it amazing Democrats show reluctance to celebrate the arrests of international gangs.

But just over a month after the Floridian was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s top law enforcement officer, Bondi feels confident the U.S. will lead successful efforts to stop organized crime around the globe.

“MS-13, Tren de Aragua, all of these gangs that are now terrorist organizations, we are going to make our streets safe,” Bondi said.

The Hillsborough County Republican gave brief remarks at Rescuing the American Dream’s first summit in Washington. The event, headlined by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, will focus on how conservatives can help implement the Trump agenda in the President’s first 100 days.

Bondi and Scott shared a stage at the event, not for the first time. Scott recalled at the event how he and Bondi ran for office for the first time the same year, in 2010, when he ran for Governor, and she ran for Florida Attorney General. Both won those statewide offices and have gone on to their current roles at the federal level, Scott with his arrival in the U.S. Senate in 2019 and Bondi with her recent selection to Trump’s Cabinet.

Scott noted that when he and Bondi left state office, crime rates in Florida had fallen to a 47-year low.

“That was because of what Pam did,” Scott said. “She was working with sheriffs and working with police chiefs all across the state.”

Bondi said her work involves a lot more legal maneuvering with entities from around the globe. She noted that after Trump’s Address to Congress last night, she had to leave to oversee the extradition of suspected terrorist Mohammad Sharifullah, who authorities say confessed to involvement in the 2021 attack on Abbey Gate in Afghanistan in 2021.

“This is all due to President Trump,” Bondi said. “He got to call those 13 family members — can you believe that? — who have been waiting years for justice.”

Bondi said police forces around the globe now feel grateful Trump is back in office, and she promised further action on his “Make America Safe Again” agenda to strengthen law and order.

