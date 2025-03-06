March 5, 2025
Ashley Moody asserts Republicans just became the ‘new party of women’

Jacob Ogles

moody copy
She said Democrats failed families on sports restrictions and law and order.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody said a vote on girls’ sports proves Republicans just became “the new party of women.”

The remark came during an opening reception for Rescuing the American Dream’s first summit, which kicked off Wednesday evening in Washington. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is headlining the event, which will focus on how conservatives can advance President Donald Trump’s agenda during his first 100 days in office.

Senate Republicans say they did their part when they tried to pass a ban on transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. But the measure failed on Monday to reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to break a Senate filibuster. No Democrat supported advancing the bill.

At the summit, Attorney General Pam Bondi was also in attendance and said she was flabbergasted that the proposal drew no Democratic support.

“The big picture is, some of these girls, these teenagers, have worked there since they’re little in all their different sports so they can go to college on a college scholarship, and they’ve lost that because men are beating them in women’s sports,” Bondi said.

Moody said she was equally upset at Trump’s address to Congress when Democrats in Congress declined to stand to applaud what once would be seen as successes for the entire country.

“I am the wife of a career DEA agent and now a police officer and administration attorney. They are celebrating that we have brought to justice (Drug Enforcement Agency agent) Kiki Camarena’s murderer,” Moody said, referencing the recent arraignment of alleged drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

“It is something that has hung over America for so long. And Donald J. Trump brought justice, and we are celebrating that.”

She said the party should unify around the efforts of Republicans to protect children in the streets and the sports field.

“The fact that they (Democrats) sat on their hands when we talked about Tren de Aragua and MS-13, and all of these people that we have brought to justice, and they didn’t cheer for that, that just shows you who is leading the fight against the real perils and dangers that are facing this nation, and that is the Republican Party,” Moody said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories