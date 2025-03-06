March 6, 2025
Thad Altman puts his support behind Terry Cronin in HD 32 Special Election
TALLAHASSEE, FLA.10/25/17-Rep. Thad Altman, R-Indialantic, during the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meeting Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

The Brevard County Commissioner spent decades in the Legislature.

Brevard County Commissioner Thad Altman has made his choice known in a coming House Special Election. The former lawmaker is endorsing Dr. Terry Cronin in the Republican Primary in House District 32.

“For years, I have been a champion for conservative America First policies for the Space Coast and I firmly believe Terry Cronin is the best candidate in this race that can support President (Donald) Trump in Tallahassee,” Altman said.

“For 52 years, Terry has called Brevard County home and I trust him to take his long-time love of our community to the Florida House to fight for lower insurance rates, safer neighborhoods, and better schools for our children.”

Altman, an Indialantic Republican, served in the Legislature himself for more than 20 years. He also won election to the House in a Special Election in 2003, then won a Senate seat in 2008. Altman returned to the House in 2016 after he was termed out of the upper chamber. He served there until last November when he won his seat on the Brevard County Commission. He previously served on the Commission in the 1980s as well.

Cronin embraced Altman’s support.

“Through his time in public service, it is well-known that Commissioner Altman truly understands the needs of Brevard better than anyone,” Cronin said. “I’m thankful to have his support and as I continue throughout this campaign, I look forward to partnering with him as we work together to Make America Great and Keep Florida Free.”

Cronin, a dermatologist, owns the Cronin Skin Cancer Center. He is one of three candidates running in the Special Election to succeed Rep. Debbie Mayfield, who resigned her seat to run in a Special Election in Senate District 19.

Republican Primaries are scheduled in both those Space Coast races on April 1. The winner of the GOP Primary in HD 32 will advance to a June 10 Special General Election.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories