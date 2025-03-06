Poll: Dan Bongino at +3 favorability after FBI appointment

The Florida man and failed 2016 congressional candidate who was appointed FBI Deputy Director last month is regarded generally favorably nationwide.

An Economist/YouGov survey of Dan Bongino’s approval finds more people like him than not, though a slim majority of respondents has no idea who he is.

Overall, 26% of respondents approve of the former podcaster, Secret Service agent and New York cop.

An additional 23% disapprove of Bongino.

The other 51% don’t know how they feel about the second-in-command at the federal law enforcement agency.

Bongino is +6 with men (32% to 26%) and treading water with women (20% on each side of the question).

He does better overall with registered voters, with 30% approval and 25% disapproval.

Among the larger sample of adult citizens, Bongino technically has better favorability than President Donald Trump (-4 overall), Vice President JD Vance (-3) and Bongino’s boss, FBI head Kash Patel (0).

But it seems that phenomenon is a function of relative anonymity, as all three of them are better known than Bongino.

Partisan breaks follow a predictable trajectory in the Bongino numbers.

the poll found 55% of Trump voters in the last election like Bongino, while 46% of Kamala Harris supporters do not. Meanwhile, 9% of Trump voters disapprove of the pick, while 7% of Harris backers approve of Bongino.

Bongino is above water with independent voters (21% approval, 20% disapproval) and with self-described moderates (22%, 19%). He has 47% approval and 9% disapproval among Republicans, and 9% approval and 42% disapproval among Democrats.