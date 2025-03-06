March 6, 2025
Poll: Dan Bongino at +3 favorability after FBI appointment
Palm Beach resident Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and conservative commentator, is set to become Deputy Director of the FBI.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 6, 2025

But more than half of those polled don't know who he is.

The Florida man and failed 2016 congressional candidate who was appointed FBI Deputy Director last month is regarded generally favorably nationwide.

An Economist/YouGov survey of Dan Bongino’s approval finds more people like him than not, though a slim majority of respondents has no idea who he is.

Overall, 26% of respondents approve of the former podcaster, Secret Service agent and New York cop.

An additional 23% disapprove of Bongino.

The other 51% don’t know how they feel about the second-in-command at the federal law enforcement agency.

Bongino is +6 with men (32% to 26%) and treading water with women (20% on each side of the question).

He does better overall with registered voters, with 30% approval and 25% disapproval.

Among the larger sample of adult citizens, Bongino technically has better favorability than President Donald Trump (-4 overall), Vice President JD Vance (-3) and Bongino’s boss, FBI head Kash Patel (0).

But it seems that phenomenon is a function of relative anonymity, as all three of them are better known than Bongino.

Partisan breaks follow a predictable trajectory in the Bongino numbers.

the poll found 55% of Trump voters in the last election like Bongino, while 46% of Kamala Harris supporters do not. Meanwhile, 9% of Trump voters disapprove of the pick, while 7% of Harris backers approve of Bongino.

Bongino is above water with independent voters (21% approval, 20% disapproval) and with self-described moderates (22%, 19%). He has 47% approval and 9% disapproval among Republicans, and 9% approval and 42% disapproval among Democrats.

  • Michael K

    March 6, 2025 at 9:22 am

    I’ve listened to some of his podcasts. He’s dangerously unhinged and unqualified and uninformed. In other words, MAGA affirmative action to destroy the agency from within.

