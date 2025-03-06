March 6, 2025
Conservative poll finds Donald Trump popularity at all-time high

Jacob OglesMarch 6, 20254min2

donald-trump-election-presidential-race-AP-110524
The OnMessage poll found voters shifting right on taxes while voters across the spectrum support GOP positions on transgender issues.

Polling released at a conservative gathering in Washington shows voters shifting in favor of President Donald Trump. Moreover, it finds support for several longtime conservative priorities at an all-time high.

But OnMessage Public Strategies’ Wes Anderson warned attendees of the Rescuing the American Dream summit not to claim victory too quickly.

“Don’t assume that it’s a huge amount of trust and faith that the voters have given our side,” he said. “What they decided is because the other side is crazy, it must be opposed. We still have a lot of work on our side to do to try to capitalize on that.”

The survey found that Trump enjoys positive favorability now, with 50% of voters rating his image positively and 47% seeing him negatively. While that’s just a net of +3, Anderson said that’s the highest rating the Republican leader has enjoyed since he announced his first presidential campaign in 2016.

Stu Sandler, a partner at OnMessage who has managed super PACs supporting U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, said the reason is likely Trump’s focus on a handful of issues polling extremely well across the political spectrum.

That gives Sandler greater confidence than historical trends might suggest about Republicans’ chances in the Midterms. Historically, voters punish the party in power, but he said Democrats have put themselves in a corner with a few key issues.

“Trump is really smartly talking about issues where America is with him,” Sandler said.

A proposal to eliminate taxes on tips, for example, is popular with 65% of voters, and 74% generally support reducing regulations on small businesses.

And on several social issues, Republicans see things trending continuously for the Right. About 69% of voters support Trump’s ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports, which transcends party lines, and 60% ban a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Anderson said Republicans were once afraid to touch the issue and Democrats believed that the matter, like same-sex marriage, would ultimately see the public buy in with the Left. But instead, voters are shifting further to the right on transgender topics.

“There are even some slightly left-of-center suburban voters who live in fear that this issue is going to impact their family negatively,” Sandler said.

Meanwhile, the popularity of Republicans is even moving voters on some economic issues that were long unpopular. For example, 54% of voters now feel favorable about lowering corporate tax rates.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

2 comments

  • Victoria Olson

    March 6, 2025 at 9:50 am

    BULLSHIT the real polls are showing trump approval is a -4 so spin the truth. That’s what got us here to begin with LIES.

    Reply

    • Mary Ogles

      March 6, 2025 at 10:02 am

      what do you expect from a website called “Florida Politics” and a fat wanna be journalist like Jacob Ogles who looks like a real faggot.

      Reply

