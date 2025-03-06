Conservative poll finds Donald Trump popularity at all-time high

Polling released at a conservative gathering in Washington shows voters shifting in favor of President Donald Trump. Moreover, it finds support for several longtime conservative priorities at an all-time high.

But OnMessage Public Strategies’ Wes Anderson warned attendees of the Rescuing the American Dream summit not to claim victory too quickly.

“Don’t assume that it’s a huge amount of trust and faith that the voters have given our side,” he said. “What they decided is because the other side is crazy, it must be opposed. We still have a lot of work on our side to do to try to capitalize on that.”

The survey found that Trump enjoys positive favorability now, with 50% of voters rating his image positively and 47% seeing him negatively. While that’s just a net of +3, Anderson said that’s the highest rating the Republican leader has enjoyed since he announced his first presidential campaign in 2016.

Stu Sandler, a partner at OnMessage who has managed super PACs supporting U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, said the reason is likely Trump’s focus on a handful of issues polling extremely well across the political spectrum.

That gives Sandler greater confidence than historical trends might suggest about Republicans’ chances in the Midterms. Historically, voters punish the party in power, but he said Democrats have put themselves in a corner with a few key issues.

“Trump is really smartly talking about issues where America is with him,” Sandler said.

A proposal to eliminate taxes on tips, for example, is popular with 65% of voters, and 74% generally support reducing regulations on small businesses.

And on several social issues, Republicans see things trending continuously for the Right. About 69% of voters support Trump’s ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports, which transcends party lines, and 60% ban a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Anderson said Republicans were once afraid to touch the issue and Democrats believed that the matter, like same-sex marriage, would ultimately see the public buy in with the Left. But instead, voters are shifting further to the right on transgender topics.

“There are even some slightly left-of-center suburban voters who live in fear that this issue is going to impact their family negatively,” Sandler said.

Meanwhile, the popularity of Republicans is even moving voters on some economic issues that were long unpopular. For example, 54% of voters now feel favorable about lowering corporate tax rates.