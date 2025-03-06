March 6, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott says media ignored energy workers being laid off under Joe Biden

Jacob OglesMarch 6, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecials

Jimmy Patronis endorses ‘America First fighter’ Nathan Boyles for HD 3

Culture WarsHeadlines

Tate brothers fume amid James Uthmeier criminal probe

HeadlinesNew Administration

Conservative poll finds Donald Trump popularity at all-time high

Sullivan Scott
The Senator moderated a panel on unleashing energy at a conservative summit in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott suggested there is hypocrisy among the American media regarding the government forcing people out of work.

While moderating a panel on “Restoring Energy Dominance in America,” U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, said former President Joe Biden “declared war” on his state. That included stopping all drilling and exploration permits on the North Slope of Alaska.

“Your left-wing media didn’t cry about that, by the way,” Sullivan said.

“They don’t care,” added Scott, a Naples Republican and Florida’s senior Senator.

The criticism came amid heavy coverage of cuts to the federal workforce under President Donald Trump spurred by recommendations from the Department of Government Efficiency.

The panel was part of the Rescuing the American Dream summit held in Washington on Thursday.

Scott led a conversation with Sullivan, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee and Jonathan Evans, CEO of Lithium Americas. They all agreed federal agencies have done too little to allow mining of important fuels and minerals in the U.S.

That’s notable as Trump has largely lifted moratoria on drilling, including eliminating Biden-era restrictions on drilling off Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts. Scott has historically supported a ban on drilling near Florida.

But the summit touched on exploration more generally. Sullivan discussed a gold mine in Alaska, for example, that had to fight for 20 years to get a permit.

Lee, a Utah Republican, said there’s a misconception that only the federal government can properly protect the environment. He said all states have treasures that their local elected officials want protected and the capacity to do so.

He also touted legislation in Congress now, the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act. That’s legislation that was filed in the House by U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican. It would prohibit executive agencies from implementing regulations with significant economic impact without securing congressional approval.

“Bring up the urgency behind permitting reform, litigation reform, surrounding the permitting process, and in my view, especially the need for the REINS Act, the need for our laws not to be written by men and women not of our own choosing,” Lee said.

Lee and Sullivan both called Scott a great ally on the issue. Scott said his priority is keeping the U.S. the most competitive economic force in the world.

“I want the Chinese economy to absolutely fall apart,” Scott said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis endorses ‘America First fighter’ Nathan Boyles for HD 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories