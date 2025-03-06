Rick Scott says media ignored energy workers being laid off under Joe Biden

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott suggested there is hypocrisy among the American media regarding the government forcing people out of work.

While moderating a panel on “Restoring Energy Dominance in America,” U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, said former President Joe Biden “declared war” on his state. That included stopping all drilling and exploration permits on the North Slope of Alaska.

“Your left-wing media didn’t cry about that, by the way,” Sullivan said.

“They don’t care,” added Scott, a Naples Republican and Florida’s senior Senator.

The criticism came amid heavy coverage of cuts to the federal workforce under President Donald Trump spurred by recommendations from the Department of Government Efficiency.

The panel was part of the Rescuing the American Dream summit held in Washington on Thursday.

Scott led a conversation with Sullivan, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee and Jonathan Evans, CEO of Lithium Americas. They all agreed federal agencies have done too little to allow mining of important fuels and minerals in the U.S.

That’s notable as Trump has largely lifted moratoria on drilling, including eliminating Biden-era restrictions on drilling off Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts. Scott has historically supported a ban on drilling near Florida.

But the summit touched on exploration more generally. Sullivan discussed a gold mine in Alaska, for example, that had to fight for 20 years to get a permit.

Lee, a Utah Republican, said there’s a misconception that only the federal government can properly protect the environment. He said all states have treasures that their local elected officials want protected and the capacity to do so.

He also touted legislation in Congress now, the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act. That’s legislation that was filed in the House by U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican. It would prohibit executive agencies from implementing regulations with significant economic impact without securing congressional approval.

“Bring up the urgency behind permitting reform, litigation reform, surrounding the permitting process, and in my view, especially the need for the REINS Act, the need for our laws not to be written by men and women not of our own choosing,” Lee said.

Lee and Sullivan both called Scott a great ally on the issue. Scott said his priority is keeping the U.S. the most competitive economic force in the world.

“I want the Chinese economy to absolutely fall apart,” Scott said.