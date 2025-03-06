March 6, 2025
Jimmy Patronis endorses ‘America First fighter’ Nathan Boyles for HD 3

Jesse SchecknerMarch 6, 20255min0

Nathan Boyles copy
Boyles says he’s running to ‘continue fighting for the MAGA agenda.’

Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles is now running to represent House District 3 with support from Florida’s top finance manager.

Boyles’ campaign announced an endorsement from Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who beat HD 3’s most recent occupant, Joel Rudman, in a Primary for Congress just over a month ago.

Patronis said Boyles would be “ready to start taking out the trash in Tallahassee” the day he arrives at the Capitol.

“He is a businessman and proven conservative that can deliver for President Trump and his America First agenda by standing up to special interests,” Patronis said in a statement.

“Electing Nathan Boyles means the Panhandle will have an America First fighter representing us.”

Patronis’ nod comes three days after Americans for Prosperity Action Florida announced it is backing Boyles in the race.

Boyles is one of eight Republicans competing in a Primary for the party’s nomination in HD 3, which covers all of Santa Rosa County and an inland portion of Okaloosa County.

With more than $22,500 in-pocket as of the latest reporting deadline, he’s raised the most outside dollars in the contest. His closest competitor, Assistant State Attorney Hayden Hudson, has amassed slightly more, but about 40% of his gains are self-loans.

They’re running to replace Rudman, who vacated his HD 3 seat on Jan. 1 to vie for a congressional seat. Patronis, who carried an endorsement from Donald Trump, defeated Rudman and eight other GOP candidates with 66% of the vote.

Others running to succeed Rudman in HD 3 include Rena McQuaig, Wade Merritt, Shon Owens, Joshua Silk, Cindy Smith and Jamie Wells.

The district leans heavily Republican — Rudman won re-election in November with more than 78% of the vote — meaning the Republican Primary’s victor is heavily favored to defeat the lone Democrat running, Dondre Wise.

Boyles, a real estate-turned-solid waste disposal entrepreneur, sat on the Okaloosa County Commission from 2012 to 2024, when he served as Vice Chair. He announced his HD 3 candidacy on Dec. 9.

His community involvements include serving as Chair of the Okaloosa Library Cooperative, Okaloosa Walton Transportation Planning Organization and Crestview Community Redevelopment Agency.

Boyles said in a statement that he “couldn’t be more thankful” for Patronis’ endorsement.

“It’s servant leaders like CFO Patronis who have fought tirelessly for President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda,” he said. “I’m running for the Florida House to continue fighting for the MAGA agenda and I will help President Trump secure our border, grow our economy, and support our great military and veterans.”

The Primary for HD 3 is on April 1, followed by the Special General Election on June 10.

