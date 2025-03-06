Sarah Palin to headline Miami-Dade GOP Women’s History Month breakfast

Former Alaska Governor and onetime vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is departing America’s 49th state for a short stay on sunnier shores.

She’s headlining the Republican Party of Miami-Dade’s March 22 Liberty Breakfast in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Palin — who last ran for public office in 2022, losing a congressional bid — will deliver a keynote speech at the event, which will be held at the Renaissance Ballrooms in Miami.

“Gov. Palin’s leadership, both as a Governor of Alaska and as the first female Republican Vice Presidential candidate has inspired millions. Her unwavering commitment to conservative principles and her dedication to empowering women in politics are more important now than ever before,” a statement from the party said.

Tickets to the event are still for sale at four price points. For $35, attendees can access the event and breakfast. A $75 payment will buy a VIP ticket, which includes the breakfast, premier seating by the stage, and a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Palin, “subject to availability.”

Ten-seat tables can be reserved at two price tiers: $350 for general admission and $750 for VIP access.

The party is also offering vendor accommodations: $250 for a table sponsorships; $500 for a VIP table add-on; $900 for a vendor table with two chairs at the entrance, a full-page ad in the event program and a video ad; and $1,000 for a VIP table, full-page program ad and promotional table at the entrance.

The Miami-Dade GOP has much to celebrate. In November under then-Chair Alex Rizo, a state Representative, voters in the county sided with a Republican presidential nominee for the first time this century, flipping the county by a larger margin than when George H.W. Bush beat Michael Dukakis in 1988.

Republicans notched wins up and down the ballot, capturing all five county constitutional offices and holding onto every state and congressional seat at stake.

In December, party members chose Aventura lawyer Kevin Cooper as Rizo’s successor. Others elected to leadership roles included former Sweetwater Vice Mayor Luis Rodriguez as Vice Chair, former Florida Federation of College Republicans Chair Stephanie Torres as Treasurer and Abel Carvajal as Secretary.

Alongside a growing number of GOP registrants statewide, including Democrat-to-Republican crossover state Reps. Susan Valdés and Hillary Cassel, the Miami-Dade GOP added another elected member in January, when Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras announced she was switching sides.