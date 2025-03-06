Kevin O’Leary counts Florida as a winning state thanks to business environment

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary has no problem calling some states winners and others losers. And he says Florida is on a winning streak.

“There’s a reason that everybody moves from Massachusetts to Florida,” he said. “There’s a reason that happens. It’s the competition of states, which is a very healthy dynamic. You’re pro-business, that’s very important.”

A recent transplant from Boston to Miami Beach himself, it’s little surprise he sees Florida as a better place to do business. But he said in some parts of the country, individuals can move their residencies or businesses a few miles and be in a much better tax climate.

O’Leary, an international investor and successful entrepreneur, offered his praise of the Sunshine State during a “fireside chat” with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, part of the Rescuing the American Dream summit headlined by the Senator in Washington.

Scott said the business environment produced benefits for states beyond the entrepreneurs themselves.

“We get a lot of retirees in Florida,” he said. “They go make their money in some other state, and they come down to Florida and invest all their money afterward. They give it to our charities.”

The event sought to establish how conservatives can best advance President Donald Trump’s agenda over the first 100 days of his presidency. But O’Leary, an outspoken fiscal conservative, made clear he supports policies, not politicians.

Scott, a health care executive before his time in elected office, spoke to O’Leary about a range of topics from cryptocurrency to economic growth. O’Leary endorsed the STABLE Act and GENIUS Act, two pieces of legislation that would establish a consistent regulatory framework around digital currency and ensure their value remains backed by the U.S. dollar.

Scott also asked O’Leary about a Trump proposal to allow wealthy individuals to buy citizenship for $5 million. O’Leary, a native of Canada, said other countries have similar systems already, but the U.S. would need safeguards so criminals and ill-intended people with large sums of money couldn’t skirt any vetting.

But he also said the U.S. should work to allow some foreign nationals who acquire an education in the U.S. to stay here with less hassle. As a Harvard business instructor, he said it frustrated him when strong students are told they will be kicked out of the country.

“I mean, it’s nuts. That’s crazy, you have to admit,” he said to Scott.

“Okay, I agree,” Scott said.

O’Leary said he feels hopeful that the U.S. and Canada can find a mutually beneficial alliance to unify their economies. He said that doesn’t have to include making Canada part of the U.S. But he said a conservative victory in Canada would ease that, and a surge in the Liberal Party polling in recent days could complicate that. The biggest obstacle to a deal, he said, is the animus between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who leaves office in weeks regardless.

In the end, he said all policies crafted in Congress should keep in mind an outcome very much in keeping with the summit’s name.

“What is America’s No. 1 export? Is it energy? Is it technology? Is it grain?” O’Leary said. “No it’s that.” He pointed at the words “American Dream” on the summit signage.

“There’s a reason everybody kills themselves to get here, or goes over the river or barbed wire or breaks anything legally,” he said. “They want to be part of the American Dream.”